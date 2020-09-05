REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-REVIEW

Russia presses Germany for more detail on Navalny, urges 'transparency'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Friday that it wanted dialogue with Germany over the case of opposition politician Alexei Navalny and that Russian doctors who treated him initially were much more transparent than the German doctors treating him now.

IRAN-USA-SANCTIONS

Iran's friends should have defied U.S. sanctions during pandemic: President Rouhani

(Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani bemoaned Iran's friends on Saturday for not standing up to the United States and breaking crippling sanctions during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S.

USA-MILITARY-TRUMP-MEDIA

After criticism, Trump says Pentagon will not shut down military newspaper

(Reuters) - After an outcry from U.S. lawmakers, President Donald Trump on Friday said his administration would not be shutting down the Stars and Stripes military newspaper as announced by the Pentagon earlier this year.

USA-FALWELL-LEGACY-INSIGHT

How Jerry Falwell Jr. mixed his personal finances with his university's

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After parting ways with President Jerry Falwell Jr in the wake of personal scandals, Liberty University has hired a firm to investigate "all facets" of Falwell's tenure, including the school's financial and real estate operations.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BYTEDANCE-INSIGHT

TikTok troubles narrow gap between Beijing and ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has long positioned himself as a global internet entrepreneur, largely eschewing Chinese government involvement, but U.S. demands to sell his crown jewel TikTok are testing the boundaries with Beijing.

ANTGROUP-IPO-GOLDMAN-SACHS

Goldman Sachs joins syndicate for Ant IPO of up to $30 billion, say sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has joined the growing list of investment banks working on Chinese financial technology firm Ant Group's mammoth initial public offering of up to $30 billion, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-THE-FURNACE

Australian film-maker braves double COVID quarantine for Venice festival

VENICE, Italy (Reuters) - Australian director Roderick MacKay braved COVID-19 restrictions to make a "daunting" trip to the Venice film festival, where his debut feature "The Furnace" premieres on Friday.

GLOBAL-RACE-BLACK-PANTHER

How Disney should handle 'Black Panther 2' after Chadwick Boseman's death

(Reuters) - Soon after learning that "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman had died at age 43, fans urged Marvel Studios not to recast the role, setting up a dilemma for the studio planning a sequel to Hollywood's first major superhero film with a predominantly Black cast.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BASKETBALL-NBA

Nuggets coach Malone hits out at NBA's 'criminal' guest policy

(Reuters) - Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has criticized the National Basketball Association's (NBA) policy that prevents the families of coaches entering the bubble-like campus near Orlando, where the season resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

TENNIS-USOPEN-WOMEN

Djokovic says new players' body will welcome women

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Women professionals are taking part in discussions on joining Novak Djokovic's breakaway tennis players association, the men's world number one said on Friday, adding that he was "unpleasantly surprised" at the opposition from some players.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BELARUS-ELECTION/TSIKHANOUSKAYA (TV)

Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya holds online Q&A session Main challenger to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, opposition leader Svitlana Tsikhanouskaya holds online Q&A session.

5 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Taiwan's main opposition party holds annual conference

Taiwan's main opposition the party, the Kuomintang which traditionally favours close ties with China, holds its annual conference.

6 Sep 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

6 Sep

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand parliament scheduled to be dissolved ahead of election

The New Zealand parliament is scheduled to be dissolved, paving the way for the country's 2020 general election.

6 Sep

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta meets political leaders about shape of post-coup transition

Mali's junta meets for a second day with representatives of political parties and civil society groups to discuss forming a transitional government. The officers who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last month are under pressure from international allies to quickly return power to civilian hands.

6 Sep

SPORTS

HORSERACING-KENTUCKY/ (TV)

Horse racing - Kentucky Derby

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

5 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Australian state at epicentre of pandemic to announce lockdown exit timeframe

The Australian state of Victoria will on Sunday detail the timing of its lockdown exit measures as the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic eases.

6 Sep