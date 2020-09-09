REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial, rollout doubts dent shares

AstraZeneca has paused global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant, denting the British drugmaker's shares on Wednesday as the move was seen as dimming prospects for an early rollout.

BRITAIN-EU

Breaking Brexit treaty? Britain unveils details for post-EU life

Britain unveils legislation on Wednesday for life outside the EU, having thrown its trade talks with the bloc into jeopardy by announcing in advance that the new plans would break international law and "clarify" a deal it signed in January.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

U.S. Democrat Biden to offer plan to fight offshoring in key battleground of Michigan

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will visit the battleground state of Michigan on Wednesday, where he will outline new proposals to tax companies that move U.S. jobs overseas and offer incentives for companies to invest in domestic operations.

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-ROCHESTER

Rochester, New York, police chief resigns in wake of Daniel Prude's death

Rochester, New York's police chief abruptly resigned on Tuesday along with his command staff, saying there had been a "mischaracterization and politicization" of his actions following the death of Daniel Prude in police custody.

BUSINESS

SOFTBANK GROUP-STOCKS

SoftBank sheds $13 bln on U.S. tech stock rout

SoftBank Group Corp shares closed down almost 3% on Wednesday, extending this week's slump that has wiped around $13 billion from its market capitalisation, as investors fretted about the conglomerate's exposure to sliding U.S. tech stocks.

CHINA-BAIDU/BIOTECH

Baidu, investors in talks to raise $2 bln for biotech startup -source

Chinese tech giant Baidu is in talks with investors to raise up to $2 billion over three years for a biotech startup, which will use AI technology to discover new drugs and diagnose diseases, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-KARDASHIANS

TV's 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' to end after 14 years

The American television reality show that shot Kim Kardashian and her family to fame is ending in 2021 after 14 years, the E! network said on Tuesday.

AWARDS-OSCARS/DIVERSITY

Oscars academy sets out new diversity standards for best picture contenders

The body that hands out the Academy Awards on Tuesday published detailed inclusion and diversity guidelines that filmmakers will have to meet in order for their work to be eligible for a best picture Oscar, starting in 2024.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Fired-up Zverev downs Coric to reach U.S. Open semis

German fifth seed Alexander Zverev survived a stern test of nerve to reach his second Grand Slam semi-final this year with a 1-6 7-6(5) 7-6(1) 6-3 victory over Croatian Borna Coric at the U.S. Open on Tuesday.

OLYMPICS-2020/HEAT

Summer heat could be a 'nightmare' for Tokyo Games: 2020 advisor

Even if the COVID-19 pandemic does not prevent the Tokyo Olympics from going ahead next year, the blazing summer heat in the Japanese capital could still make the Games 'a nightmare', an advisor to the organising committee has told Reuters.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BALTIC-SECURITY/ (TV)

Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers meet in Tallinn

Foreign ministers of the Nordic and Baltic countries meet in Tallinn, Estonia, to discuss a range of issues including Belarus, coronavirus and transatlantic cooperation. Estonia and Norway will both be non-permanent members of the U.N. Security Council next year.

9 Sep 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTER FRAUD-FACTS (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-Despite Trump claims, voter fraud is extremely rare. Here is how U.S. states keep it that way

Why fraud is rare in U.S. mail voting and what are the mechanisms to prevent attempted fraud, such as voting twice. Story will run as a sidebar to a special report on voter fraud.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTER FRAUD (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-How a small group of U.S. lawyers pushed fears of voter fraud into the mainstream

U.S. President Donald Trump has relentlessly promoted the idea that the nation's elections are rife with fraud. This once-fringe theory has become a staple of Republican politics, due largely to the efforts of a small network of conservative lawyers, supported by funding from right-wing policy groups, that have promoted it for two decades.

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL (PIX)

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 presidential race

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will publish its weekly measurement of U.S. public opinion. The survey includes questions about support for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden. This will be the first poll this campaign season that will be filtered for Americans who are "likely voters."

9 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/REPORT

UN chief launches "United in Science 2020" report on latest data on climate change, carbon emissions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launches the "United in Science 2020" report on greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, carbon emissions, the rise in average global temperatures and the impact of climate change on oceans, freshwater, glaciers and other systems. The launch will be livecast on webtv.un.org, with a virtual link to World Meteorological Organization Secretary-General Petteri Taalas in Geneva. The report is under embargo until 1100 GMT.

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/MARKET-RISKS

U.S. regulator releases report on market risks from climate change

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Wednesday released the first major report from a U.S. markets regulator on climate change and the threat it poses to U.S. financial market stability.

9 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/REPORT (TV)

UN chief launches "United in Science 2020" report on latest data on climate change, carbon emissions

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas brief media to present the "United in Science 2020" report on greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere, carbon emissions, the rise in average global temperatures and the impact of climate change on oceans, freshwater, glaciers and other systems. Interview with WMO secretary general Petteri Taalas at 1300GMT.

9 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Biden visits battleground Michigan for campaign stop

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden makes his first general election campaign stop to the crucial battleground state of Michigan.

9 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on Trump's comments about the military

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its measurement of the American public's reaction to reports that Trump called U.S. soldiers "losers" and "suckers."

9 Sep 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ASEAN-SUMMIT/

Southeast Asian foreign ministers hold summit amid U.S.-China tensions

Foreign ministers from Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN) countries meet for the second day of meetings with their counterparts as well as other officials from the U.S., China, Russia and the EU. The ASEAN-U.S. Ministerial Meeting will be held on Thursday morning.

10 Sep 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MYANMAR-RIGHTS/EU

EU Parliament to suspend Aung San Suu Kyi from its prize laureate activities

The European Parliament is likely to suspend Aung San Suu Kyi from all Sakharov Prize laureate activities following what the European Union says is Myanmar's inhumane treatment of the Rohingyas and which rights groups say amounts to genocide. The Myanmar leader will not be stripped of the prize she won in 1990, however. The Sakharov Prize has been awarded annually since 1988 to individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms.

10 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Senate aims for Thursday vote on scaled-down coronavirus aid bill

The U.S. Senate later on Thursday aims to vote on a drastically scaled-back Republican coronavirus aid bill, despite opposition from Democrats who are needed for any measure to be enacted into law.

10 Sep

JAPAN-POLITICS/

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

10 Sep

TURKEY-MALI/

Turkish foreign minister visits Mali, Guinea Bissau and Senegal

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Mali on Sept 9 and then Guinea Bissau and Senegal on Sept 10-11.

10 Sep

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

Brexit talks in London Sept 8-11

10 Sep

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/

Results trickle in after Ethiopia's Tigray region holds elections

Results begin to come in after Ethiopia's Tigray region went to the polls on Wednesday in defiance of the federal government, which postponed elections nationwide because of the COVID-19 crisis. The move underscores a growing divide between members of the former government, which was dominated by Tigrayans, and the current administration led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

10 Sep

BULGARIA-GOVERNMENT/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Bulgarians plan massive anti-government rally in Sofia

A new massive anti-government rally is expected on Sofia a week after a protest seeking to oust Prime Minister Boyko Borissov over endemic corruption turned violent. Protesters said football hooligans infiltrated the rally, throwing small bombs at police which used force to disperse the demonstration, arresting 126 people. The violence prompted Borissov's party to out rule government's resignation saying it would mean "bending to criminals".

10 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-VACCINE

How companies could deliver a COVID-19 vaccine by October

As questions mount over whether the U.S. will authorize a coronavirus vaccine ahead of November elections, vaccine experts weigh what it would take to deliver an effective vaccine in that timeframe.

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT/FIRES (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Brazil's Amazon fires worsen in September, threaten virgin forests

Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest worsened in the first week of September and are increasingly spreading into areas of untouched forest, satellite data showed as of Wednesday, after the number of fires likely reached a 10-year high in August.

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/UN (TV)

Human rights experts give briefing on Yemen conflict

Launch of third report by the U.N.'s Group of Eminent Experts who have been investigating human rights violations in Yemen, from Sept 2014 to June 2020. Speakers at virtual briefing are panel's chair Kamel Jendoubi and members Melissa Parke and Ardi Imseis

9 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEXICO-BUDGET/

Mexican finance minister gives news conference after presenting 2021 budget to Congress

Mexico's finance minister responds to questions about 2021 budget proposal

9 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CANADA-CENBANK/

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

9 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-TREASURY/AUCTION

Treasury Dept. sells 10-year notes

Treasury Dept. sells 10-year notes.

9 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

EUROPE-SUGAR/CROPS

Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting

Update on European sugar beet crop conditions ahead of harvesting. Crops have endured widespread insect attacks this year as well as summer drought and heatwaves. Roundup to cover France, Germany, Poland and Britain

10 Sep

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/

NFL-2020 NFL season preview package

We look ahead to the 2020 NFL season with a five-part package consisting on an overall preview, five storylines to watch, an interview with NFLPA executive committee member Michael Thomas about social and racial justice plans, the unveiling of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and a factbox on which teams are allowing fans in their stadiums amid COVID-19.

9 Sep 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT