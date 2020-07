Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

CHINA-USA/XINJIANG

China trades sanctions with U.S. over Uighur Muslims

China announced sanctions against U.S. officials including two senators on Monday in retaliation against Washington's sanctions against senior Chinese officials over Beijing's treatment of minority Uighur Muslims.

POLAND-ELECTION/

Polish President Duda wins election, new battles with EU loom

Polish President Andrzej Duda has won five more years in power on a deeply conservative platform after a closely fought election that is likely to deepen the country's isolation in the European Union.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Florida sets one-day record with over 15,000 new COVID cases, more than most countries

Florida reported a record increase of more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours on Sunday, as the Trump administration renewed its push for schools to reopen and anti-mask protests were planned in Michigan and Missouri.

USA-NAVY-FIRE/

Stubborn fire aboard U.S. Navy warship in San Diego injures 21 people

SAN DIEGO (Reuters) - Flames raged for hours on Sunday aboard a U.S. warship docked at Naval Base San Diego, sending 21 people to the hospital with minor injuries and prompting a relocation of two other Navy vessels moored nearby, military and local fire officials said.

BUSINESS

GOOGLE-INDIA/

Alphabet's Google says to commit $10 billion to India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google on Monday said it will spend around $10 billion in India over the next five to seven years through equity investments and tie-ups, marking its biggest commitment to a growth market.

ALIBABA-STOCKS-JACK-MA/

Alibaba's Jack Ma sells $8.2 billion worth shares, stake dips to 4.8%: filing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd co-founder Jack Ma has cut his stake in the company over the past year to 4.8% from 6.2%, cashing out around $8.2 billion at its current share price, the firm's annual filing released on Friday showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEY/

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

Mickey waved from a distance and visitors wore colorful face masks with mouse ears on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

PEOPLE-KELLY-PRESTON/

Actress Kelly Preston dies of breast cancer at 57

American actress Kelly Preston who has appeared in films including "Jerry Maguire" and "Twins", has died aged 57 after battling breast cancer for nearly two years, her husband, John Travolta, announced in an Instagram post late on Sunday.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI/CAS

Man City's ban from European football overturned

Manchester City's two-year suspension from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday, allowing the club to compete in next season's Champions League.

JAPAN-POLITICS/TOKYO-GOVERNOR

Olympics must go ahead next year as symbol of overcoming COVID-19, Tokyo governor says

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, often floated as a future Japanese premier, said on Monday the Olympics must go ahead next year as a symbol of world unity in overcoming the novel coronavirus, even as her city grapples with stubborn spikes in cases.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/PPP-IMPACT (GRAPHIC)

ANALYSIS-Paycheck Protection hit some of its mark, but missed the most vulnerable

The Paycheck Protection Program appears to have thrown a critical safety net under middle wage jobs in the U.S., though it faltered when it came to lower paying positions and the hardest hit industries, according to a Reuters analysis of loan details released by the Trump administration.

13 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PPP-FAMILYOFFICE (PIX)

Wealthy U.S. families approved for government pandemic loans

Private investment firms that manage the fortunes of wealthy individuals and their kin -- often referred to as "family offices" -- were approved for millions of dollars in taxpayer-funded relief loans designed to help small businesses weather the coronavirus lockdown, according to a review of government data released this week.

13 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks on London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (LIBOR)

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before video webinar event, "LIBOR: Entering the Endgame" hosted by the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

13 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before a National Press Club Virtual Newsmaker.

13 Jul 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

WARCRIMES-KOSOVO/THACI (PIX) (TV)

Kosovo's Thaci to meet war crimes prosecutors in The Hague

Kosovo's President Hashim Thaci due to be interviewed by war crimes prosecutors in The Hague after being indicted by a special tribunal.

13 Jul 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CARE (PIX) (TV)

New health crisis looms as non-COVID patients delay care

A Texas man who waited until the tumor in his brain was the size of a softball; a baby who suffered an ear infection for six days; a heart patient who died: the resurgence of COVID-19 is exacerbating a problem doctors hoped they had fixed as hospitals fill up and patients fear seeking care.

13 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRAQ-CHILDREN (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Iraqi children with cancer fear COVID-19 in hospital

Young cancer patients at Basra's children hospital follow strict preventive measures against the coronavirus, fearing to catch the disease as they suffer from a weak immunity system.

14 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkey's Erdogan chairs AKP meetings likely to deal with Ayasofya, social media, Libya

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs meetings of his AK Party's committees which may focus on issues such as the conversion of the Hagia Sophia museum into a mosque, plans for a law regulating social media and the conflict in Libya.

13 Jul 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW MEXICO

New Mexico struggles to stop tourists and slow pandemic

New Mexico is asking tourists, especially from COVID-19 hotspots like Texas and Arizona, to stay away as its virus cases spiral but, as in other U.S. states, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is struggling to enforce rules meant to deter visitors.

14 Jul

BRITAIN-HUAWEI TECH/ (PIX) (TV)

UK minister expected to lay out plan for removing Huawei from 5G networks

British culture minister Oliver Dowden is expected to make a statement in parliament about Huawei. The Telegraph newspaper has reported that the government is expected to set a deadline of 2025 for removing Huawei equipment brom the country's 5G telecoms networks.

14 Jul

USA-ELECTION/CLIMATE CHANGE

FACTBOX - Where Trump and Biden stand on climate issues

The U.S. presidential election pits a politician who supports environmental regulation and diplomacy to tackle climate change against another determined to dismantle such policies.

14 Jul

USA-UN/ (PIX)

High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at U.N.

Political leaders meet to discuss the actions and pathways for the 2030 Agenda during a high-level political forum on sustainable development at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

14 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

14 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

GLOBAL-RACE/BTS-FANS (GRAPHIC)

THE REUTERS GRAPHIC-The mobilizing power of the BTS Army

Interactive graphic on how the South Korean band's fanbase – known as ARMY – raised over $1 million for Black Lives Matter, mostly in just one day.

14 Jul