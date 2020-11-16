REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

US-PERU-POLITICS/

Peru interim president quits after ultimatum from Congress, protest deaths

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's interim president, Manuel Merino, resigned on Sunday after the country's political parties demanded he step down or face impeachment following the deaths of two people in protests over the sudden ouster of his predecessor.

US-ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

In escalation of Ethiopia war, Tigray leader says his forces fired rockets at Eritrea

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region confirmed on Sunday that his forces had fired rockets at the airport in Eritrea's capital, a major escalation that raises fears of a wider war in the Horn of Africa region.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION/

Trump concedes 'nothing' on election; Biden team to meet vaccine makers

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - President Donald Trump appeared on Sunday to acknowledge losing the U.S. election but then backtracked and said he concedes "nothing," while President-elect Joe Biden focused on tackling the coronavirus pandemic and set meetings with pharmaceutical companies developing vaccines.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Biden advisers urge immediate COVID-19 action as infections mount

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's top advisers on Sunday called for urgent action to address the nation's "deeply alarming" COVID-19 epidemic and warned that Republican President Donald Trump's transition delay could further jeopardize the battle against the virus, including vaccine distribution planning.

BUSINESS

US-ASEAN-SUMMIT-RCEP-SIGNING/

Asia forms world's biggest trade bloc, a China-backed group excluding U.S.

HANOI (Reuters) - Fifteen Asia-Pacific economies formed the world's largest free trade bloc on Sunday, a China-backed deal that excludes the United States, which had left a rival Asia-Pacific grouping under President Donald Trump.

us-eu-tech-regulations/

Tech groups' services could face bans if they breach rules, EU industry chief says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Technology companies' services could be banned from the European market if they do not heed EU regulation, Europe's industry chief Thierry Breton told German weekly Welt am Sonntag, as the European Commission finalizes rules on internet companies.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-USA-BOXOFFICE/

Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton's 'Freaky' Rules Over Box Office With $3.7 million Debut

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - "Freaky," a body-swap horror movie from Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, slashed its box office competition, debuting to $3.7 million over the weekend.

US-MUSIC-KYLIE-MINOGUE-ALBUM-CHARTS/

'That's crazy': Kylie tops chart in five decades as 'Disco' hits No.1

LONDON (Reuters) - Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday, becoming the first female artist to have number one albums in Britain across five decades as "Disco" topped the charts.

SPORTS

US-GOLF-MASTERS/

Johnson finally wins Masters with record low score

AUGUSTA, Ga. (Reuters) - Dustin Johnson finally clinched an elusive second major title with a five-stroke victory at the Masters on Sunday, as he overcame a shaky start to his final round to end with a tournament-record low score at Augusta National.

US-TENNIS-ATPFINALS/

Thiem edges Tsitsipas in ATP Finals opener

LONDON (Reuters) - London's last edition of the ATP Finals opened on Sunday with a repeat of last year's final but this time Dominic Thiem prevailed against Greek defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/SPACEX (PIX) (TV)

NASA and SpaceX launch the first operational commercial crew mission

SpaceX, the rocket company of high-tech entrpreneuer Elon Musk, was due on Sunday to launch four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

15 Nov 19:15 ET / 00:15 GMT

HEALTH-HEART/

Annual meeting of American Heart Association

Cardiovascular professionals from around the world converge for the American Heart Association's annual meeting.

16 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TEENAGE-PREGNANCIES (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Teenage pregnancies rise in parts of Kenya as lockdown shuts schools

Jackline Bosibori wept when she found out she was pregnant. The 17-year-old's mother, who is raising six kids alone, collapsed in their one-room home. With school closed due to the coronavirus pandemic and her mother out selling vegetables on the roadside, Bosibori got involved with a man in his twenties. When she told him she was pregnant, he stopped answering her calls.

16 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

APEC-SUMMIT/TAIWAN

Taiwanese officials brief ahead of APEC summit

Taiwanese economic and trade officials brief ahead of the APEC virtual summit in Malaysia.

16 Nov 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED - Glasgow hosts UN Climate Change Conference

Glasgow hosts the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 26) where world leaders discuss how to tackle climate change on a global scale.

16 Nov

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FINLAND (PIX) (TV)

Native to social distancing, Finland among few to control corona

In a rare exception to most of Europe, Finland has managed to curb the second wave of COVID-19, helped by its low population density and its inherent culture of social distancing.

16 Nov

USA-CHAMBER/REGULATION

U.S. Chamber of Commerce to unveil financial regulatory agenda under Biden

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest and most influential business group which shaped many key policies under Donald Trump's administration, on Monday will unveil its financial regulation wish-list, with corporate governance items expected to among the top items.

16 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit negotiations; UK and EU try to clinch a deal

Britain and the European Union continue Brexit trade negotiations.

16 Nov

APEC-SUMMIT/MALAYSIA-MINISTERS (TV)

APEC Ministerial Meeting via video link

APEC 2020's virtual summit begins on Monday with a meeting of trade and foreign ministers. Hosted this year by Malaysia, member nations will set new targets for the economic bloc as the 1994 Bogor Goals reach maturity.

16 Nov

ITALY-DISABILITY/INFLUENCER (PIX) (TV)

7-year-old Italian influencer challenges perceptions of disability

Meet Sirio Persichetti, a vivacious 7-year-old who has taken the social media world by storm with his antics that prove having a disability doesn't have to hold you back.

16 Nov

POLAND-LGBT/ILLUMINATION (PIX)

Rainbow illuminations in Polish cities show solidarity with LGBT community

Several cities in Poland will illuminate buildings with rainbow colours in a gesture of solidarity with the LGBT community, in a staunchly Catholic country where the government has repeatedly voiced its opposition to what it calls "LGBT ideology". Activists say that illuminations are not enough and they have called on the mayor of Warsaw to fulfill the promises he once made towards the LGBT community.

16 Nov

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear further witness testimony regarding the second branch of abuse of process alleged by lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, specifically regarding abuses they claim took place during her investigation and arrest by Canadian border officials and police.

16 Nov

SAFRICA-POLITICS/ZUMA (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's former president Zuma to appear before commission of inquiry into state corruption

South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma is set to appear again before the judicial commission of inquiry into state corruption during his term. In January, Zuma's lawyers had cited ill-heath for his failure to appear, but the commission has now ruled that this is insufficient grounds.

16 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLAND-GETINNOBLEBANK/

Warsaw court to decide on arrest of businessman Leszek Czarnecki

A Warsaw court is to hold a sitting at which it is to decide on a prosecutors' motion to arrest the businessman Leszek Czarnecki, owner of 2 listed banks. Prosecutors want him to be arrested as in the past he owned a company that, after he sold it, offered sold bonds but never repaid a large number of clients.

16 Nov 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EUROPE-ABORTION (PIX)

Women struggle to access abortion as pandemic adds to hurdles in Europe

Helplines across Europe have reported higher demand for their services as the coronavirus pandemic adds to the hurdles many women face to access abortion.

16 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MILLENNIALS (PIX) (TV)

Spain's hard-pressed millennials are giving up on the city amid COVID

Alejandro Diaz is so keen to leave Madrid, he did not wait for all-wood prefab company 100 x 100 Madera to build him a home. Instead, the 34-year-old solar power engineer bought its showhouse, perched in the mountains of Guadalix de la Sierra.

16 Nov 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEPOSITIONS (PIX)

EXPLAINER-Trump under oath

Trump faces depositions in defamation cases brought by women who say he sexually assaulted them. A look at these cases and how Trump has fared before in depositions.

16 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Merkel to discuss coronavirus measures with federal state leaders

Two weeks into Germany's one-month partial lockdown, Chancellor Angela Merkel discusses the anti-coronavirus measures with the country's 16 state premiers.

16 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BRAZIL-ELECTIONS/

Mayoral candidates backed by Brazil's Bolsonaro fare badly in big cities

Analysis of Sunday's municipal elections in which candidates backed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro are expected to lose ground in Brazil's largest city as voters opt for experienced politicians lo lead them out of the world's second most deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

16 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX)

Ethiopia's government battles local forces in Tigray in widening war

The latest on fighting in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The conflict has killed hundreds of people, sent thousands fleeing into neighbouring Sudan and threatens to destabilize other parts of Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.

16 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

POSTPONED-Zimbabwe president launches five-year development plan to boost economy

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his finance minister will launch a five-year economic development plan that the government hopes will help the economy recover from its worst crisis in more than a decade.

16 Nov

CANADA-PHARMACEUTICALS/

EXCLUSIVE-Drugmakers offer C$1 billion to scrap or delay Canada's drug price rules

The pharmaceutical industry's main Canadian lobby group has made a last-ditch C$1 billion proposal to the federal government, asking that it call off or at least delay parts of a drug pricing crackdown set to go into force in January, according to documents obtained by Reuters. Under the plan, industry would accept other regulatory changes that it says would reduce pharmaceutical companies' revenues by C$19.8 billion over 10 years, and spend another C$1 billion over the same period, split between a local manufacturing and commercialization accelerator, and new programs to improve access to drugs for rare diseases.

16 Nov

SWISS-LIBERIA/

START POSTPONED TO NOV 30 Swiss war crimes trial of Liberian suspect begins

Former rebel leader Alieu Kosiah is accused of several offenses including recruitment and use of a child soldier, forced transport, looting, cruel treatment of civilians, attempted murder, killings, desecration of a corpse and rape.Verdict is due by Dec 18

16 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/ (PIX)

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

16 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

AUTOS-SUMMIT/HYUNDAI

Hyundai Motor COO speaks at Reuters Automotive Summit

Hyundai Motor Co COO Jose Munoz is scheduled to speak at the Reuters Automotive Summit.

16 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-INSURERS/COURT

UK Supreme Court to hear COVID insurance test case

A battle between the financial regulator and leading insurers over whether thousands of smaller British businesses, buffeted by coronavirus pandemic, have valid business interruption claims will be heard by the UK Supreme Court over four days.

16 Nov