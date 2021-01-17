REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

PALESTINIANS-ELECTION/

Distrust, division and doubt cloud Palestinian election call

GAZA/RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Beset by political infighting, split between three territories and distrustful of their institutions, many Palestinians are sceptical that their first national elections in 15 years will bring change - or even happen at all.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CARAVAN-HONDURAS/

Up to 8,000 migrants advance in U.S.-bound caravans across Guatemala

GUATEMALA CITY (Reuters) - Thousands of Hondurans, including many families with children, walked together across Guatemala on Saturday hoping to reach the United States, fleeing poverty and violence in a region wracked by the economic fallout of the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes late last year.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-PROTESTS/

U.S. capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Washington, D.C., was locked down and U.S. law enforcement officials geared up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and deploying thousands of National Guard troops to try to prevent the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

USA-TRUMP-PARDON-EXPLAINER/

Explainer: Can Trump pardon himself? Would the courts reject the move?

As he prepares to end a tumultuous four years as U.S. president facing potential legal jeopardy, Donald Trump has discussed the possibility of pardoning himself, according to a source familiar with the matter. But there are questions about whether a president's broad executive clemency powers under the U.S. Constitution would permit such action.

BUSINESS

STELLANTIS-DEAL/

After long journey, Fiat Chrysler and PSA seal merger to become Stellantis

MILAN (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler and PSA sealed their long-awaited merger on Saturday to create Stellantis, the world's fourth-largest auto group with deep enough pockets to fund the shift to electric driving and take on bigger rivals Toyota and Volkswagen.

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE/

Google Play is unsportsmanlike, U.S. states likely to argue in potential lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - State attorneys general are planning a third lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google, this one focused on the search and advertising giant's Play Store for Android phones, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-RATTLE/

British maestro Rattle seeking German citizenship after Brexit

BERLIN (Reuters) - Star conductor Simon Rattle, who this week announced he was cutting short his tenure at Britain's leading orchestra to return to Germany, said on Friday he had applied for German citizenship after Brexit.

TECH-ANTITRUST-MUSIC/

U.S. keeping music licensing decrees that help Spotify, others

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department's top antitrust official said on Friday the administration will not scrap decades-old agreements with music licensing groups ASCAP and BMI that hold down costs for Spotify and others.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-RECORD/

Zango leaps into record books with world indoor triple jump mark

Hugues Fabrice Zango became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record when he posted the longest ever indoor triple jump with a leap of 18.07 metres at an event in Aubiere in France on Saturday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-AUSTRALIA/

Tennis-COVID cases on player flights leave Australian Open buildup in disarray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - The build-up to next month's Australian Open was thrown into disarray on Saturday when 47 players were forced into two weeks of strict hotel quarantine after coronavirus infections were reported on two chartered flights carrying them to Melbourne.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-VACCINES (TV)

Brazil health regulator decides emergency use of British and Chinese vaccines

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa meets to decide whether to approve fast-track emergency use for the vaccines made by AstraZeneca/Oxford University and China's Sinovac Biotech, which would allow vaccination against COVID-19 to begin within days..

17 Jan

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NORTHKOREA-POLITICS/ (TV)

North Korea holds a meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA)

A meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA), or parliament, is scheduled on Sunday (January 17) to discuss adopting a law on the five-year economic plan and state budget.

17 Jan

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring events in Uganda after Museveni wins sixth presidential term

Monitoring events in Uganda after President Yoweri Museveni was announced winner on Saturday of the country's election, extending his 35 year rule of the East African nation. His main rival Bobi Wine is calling the results fraudulent and urging citizens to reject them.

17 Jan

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Cambodia opposition exile party members plan to return to face trial

Vice President of the dissolved opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party, Mu Sochua and exiled party members say they are planning to return to Cambodia to defend themselves against charges of treason, insurrection and incitement. She has urged the court to instruct the government to facilitate her return.

17 Jan

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS

With U.S. law enforcement on high alert, Trump supporters plan marches on state capitals

U.S. law enforcement and local police are preparing for pro-Trump marches in all 50 states on Sunday, with tensions running high following the violence at the U.S. capital earlier this month. Reuters will have reporters and/or photographers in Washington DC, Richmond, Salem, Phoenix, Denver, Harrisburg, Minneapolis, Columbus, Madison, Lansing and Atlanta to cover the marches and the response from law enforcement.. The first story of the day will move at 6am. Expect regular updates throughout the course of the day.

17 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week Men's (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

17 Jan

SPORTS

HONGKONG-CLIMBER/ (PIX) (TV)

Paraplegic climber scales skyscraper in Hong Kong

Meet Hong Kong's Lai Chi-wai, the world's first paraplegic climber to scale a skyscraper.

17 Jan