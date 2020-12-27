REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

us-health-coronavirus-europe-vaccines

'Window of hope': Europe begins to launch COVID-19 vaccinations

BUDAPEST/PARIS/MADRID (Reuters) - Hungary and Slovakia stole a march on their fellow EU nations as they began vaccinating people against COVID-19 on Saturday, a day ahead of rollouts in several other countries including France and Spain as the pandemic surges across the continent.

us-iran-avalanche

Ten climbers killed in Iran, ship crew missing after snowfall and storms

DUBAI (Reuters)- At least 10 climbers have died and several more are missing in mountains north of Iran's capital Tehran after heavy snowfall, state media reported on Saturday, and the seven crew members of a ship are also missing after storms in the Gulf.

U.S.

us-usa-trump

Trump refuses to budge over aid bill, imperiling jobless benefits for millions

PALM BEACH, Fla/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Millions of Americans are about to see their jobless benefits expire on Saturday as U.S. President Donald Trump has so far refused to sign into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and spending package, insisting that it did not do enough to help everyday people.

tennessee-blast

U.S. agents investigating more than 500 leads in search for Nashville blast explanation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Reuters) - Federal agents were investigating over 500 tips and scouring the charred site of an explosion in Nashville, a day after a motor home blaring a recorded warning blew up and injured three people in the heart of America's country music capital on Christmas Day.

BUSINESS

usa-holidayshopping

U.S. holiday retail sales rise 3% as online shopping booms- Mastercard report

(Reuters)- U.S. retail sales rose 3% during this year's expanded holiday shopping season from Oct. 11 to Dec. 24, a report by Mastercard Inc said on Saturday, powered by a pandemic-driven shift toward online shopping.

us-health-coronavirus-china-economy

China to leapfrog U.S. as world's biggest economy by 2028: think tank

LONDON (Reuters) - China will overtake the United States to become the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously estimated due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the COVID-19 pandemic, a think tank said.

ENTERTAINMENT

us-people-michael-jackson

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

LOS ANGELES (Reuters)- Michael Jackson's famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there.

us-health-coronavirus-australia-facebook

Facebook removes Australian celebrity chef's page for COVID-19 conspiracies

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Thursday it has removed the page of Australian celebrity chef turned conspiracy theorist Pete Evans for spreading misinformation about COVID-19, the tech giant's latest move to police false content about the pandemic.

SPORTS

us-health-coronavirus-nfl

NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns have closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

us-basketball-nba-roundup

NBA roundup: Irving, Nets prevail in Boston

Kyrie Irving scored 37 points, Kevin Durant added 29, and the visiting Brooklyn Nets enjoyed a successful return to the NBA's Christmas Day schedule by pulling away in the second half for a 123-95 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday.

UPCOMING

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Parts of Sydney go back into lockdown after pre-Christmas curbs reimposed

Australia's biggest city, Sydney will re-impose lockdown measures, after easing curbs for three days over the Christmas weekend for residents to celebrate the holiday.

27 Dec

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NIGER-ELECTIONS/VOTING (TV)

Candidates vote in presidential and legislative elections

Niger's former Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum, who resigned from government in June to focus on the presidential election campaign, is the flagbearer of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism and is seen as the favourite to win. There 30 candidates in total and if none of them wins a majority in the first round, a runoff will be held on Feb. 21.

27 Dec

CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Central African Republic holds presidential and parliamentary elections

Central African Republic's President Faustin-Archange Touadera is seeking re-election in a poll that some opposition parties wanted postponed after violence flared in parts of the country. Rwanda and Russia have sent military aid to help the government restore calm, as its security forces and United Nations peacekeepers battle rebels who have occupied towns and roads outside the capital.

27 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

NIGER-ELECTIONS/POLLS OPEN (TV)

Polls open in Niger presidential and legislative elections

Nigeriens go to the polls to elect a new president at the end of the Mahamadou Issoufou's mandate. Issoufou's decision not to seek a third term contrasts with presidents in Ivory Coast and Guinea, who have won third terms earlier this year despite violent protests and concerns about a slide in democratic gains. Former Interior Minister Mohamed Bazoum is the flagbearer of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism and is seen as the favourite. Niger, alongside neighbours Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria, is facing a prolonged security crisis due to attacks from militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State.

27 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

NIGER-ELECTIONS/ (TV)

Niger holds presidential and legislative elections

Niger holds an election that is expected to lead to the West African country's first democratic transfer of power. President Mahamadou Issoufou is stepping aside after two five-year terms, in contrast to leaders in Ivory Coast and Guinea who used constitutional changes to extend their tenures to three terms. If no candidate wins a majority of the vote in the first round, a runoff will be held on Feb. 21.

27 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PHILIPPINES-CRIME/ (PIX) (TV)

Relatives bury mother and son killed by Philippine police

Family and relatives attend the burial of a mother and her son who were shot by an off-duty police officer. The point blank and fatal shooting of 52-year old Sonya Gregorio and her son, 25-year old Frank Gregorio, in broad daylight again unearthed sour public sentiment over the impunity of police officers since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016.

27 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-WONDER WOMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Novel 'Wonder Woman' release tests box office strength

Hollywood studios release weekly box office sales for new movies, including "Wonder Woman 1984," the first big blockbuster to hit theaters and a streaming service on the same day

27 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Germany expected to begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Gemany expects to start administering first vaccinations against COVID-19.

27 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

COVID-19 vaccination kicks off in Portugal

Portugal begins vaccinating its population against the coronavirus, with health workers at risk of being directly exposed to the disease being the first ones to get the jab.

27 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT