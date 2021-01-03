REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 5 p.m. ET/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

health-coronavirus-india-vaccine

India's drugs experts approve AstraZeneca, local COVID vaccines

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Experts at India's drugs regulator have recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute, the government said on Saturday.

us-niger-security

At least 70 killed in suspected militant attacks in Niger - security sources

NIAMEY (Reuters) - At least 70 civilians were killed in simultaneous attacks on two villages by suspected Islamist militants in Niger, near the border zone with Mali, security sources said on Saturday.

U.S.

us-usa-election-republicans

U.S. Senator Cruz leads likely futile Republican drive to object to Biden's win

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he will spearhead a drive by nearly a dozen Republican senators to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's victory when Electoral College results are tallied in Congress on Jan. 6 – a largely symbolic move that has virtually no chance of preventing Biden from taking office.

us-health-coronavirus-usa

Romney urges sweeping vaccine plan as U.S. surpasses 20 million COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON (Reuters)- U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Friday urged the U.S. government to immediately enlist veterinarians, combat medics and others in an all-out national campaign to administer coronavirus vaccinations and slow a surging rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

BUSINESS

cryto-currency

Bitcoin rallies above $30,000 for first time

(Reuters) - Digital currency Bitcoin extended its record-smashing rally on Saturday, beginning the year with a surge over $30,000 for the first time, with ever more traders and investors betting that it is on its way to becoming a mainstream payment method.

tesla-deliveries

Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall just short of Musk's target

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption, but narrowly missed its ambitious full-year goal during a punishing year for the global auto industry.

ENTERTAINMENT

us-music-bts-concert

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

GOYANG, South Korea (Reuters)- Global K-Pop sensation BTS celebrated New Year's Eve with an online concert on Thursday along with other K-pop groups from its management agency Big Hit Entertainment and fans from around the world.

us-portugal-fado-carmo

Carlos do Carmo, the 'Sinatra' of Portugal's fado, dies aged 81

LISBON (Reuters)- Portuguese singer Carlos do Carmo, one of the country's most beloved artists who was known as the "Sinatra" of the soulful, melancholic fado music, died on Friday at the age of 81.

SPORTS

us-football-nfl-little

NFL-Floyd Little, 'The Franchise' of Denver Broncos fame, dies at 78

(Reuters) - Hall of Fame running back Floyd Little, whose on-field heroics for the Denver Broncos earned him the nickname "The Franchise," died on Friday at the age of 78.

us-health-coronavirus-football-nfl-cle

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-CARGO

In Canada, shippers race to move cancer treatments as COVID-19 grounds flights

In Canada, medical companies and shippers are racing against the clock to transport radiochemical treatments for cancer, as a decline in passenger flights due to COVID-19 risk delaying cargo, hitting patient care and raising costs.

3 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE

India drug regulator's final approval for two coronavirus vaccines

India's drugs regulator to address reporters after an experts committee recommended for emergency use two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by a state-run institute.

3 Jan 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

IRAQ-IRAN/SOLEIMANI (PIX) (TV)

Iraqi militias mark a year since Soleimani killing

Iraqi paramilitary groups mark a year since the US killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani and their own militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, with demonstrations planned in Baghdad

3 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era

In Washington's months-long political slugfest over who should get aid to counter the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was at least one clear loser: local government.

3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT