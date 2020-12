Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, European leaders rush for tests

PARIS (Reuters) -President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, prompting a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and EU heads of government in recent days.

'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - With investigators from the World Health Organization (WHO) set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there.

Raging pandemic lights fire under U.S. Congress for fresh round of aid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - As the coronavirus pandemic roared to new record highs across the United States, it lit a fire in the U.S. Congress, where Republicans and Democrats were scrambling to pass a new round of aid after months of partisan finger-pointing and inaction.

With eye on climate change, Biden filling environmental, interior posts

WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) -President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate North Carolina's top environmental regulator as U.S. Environmental Protection Agency chief and a Democratic congresswoman as interior secretary as he pursues policies to combat climate change and safeguard the environment.

Suspected Russian hacking spree used another major tech supplier -sources

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -The massive hacking campaign disclosed by U.S. officials this week and tentatively attributed to the Russian government extended beyond users of pervasive network software that had been compromised.

'Gorilla' Google hit with third lawsuit as U.S. states sue over search dominance

Google faced its third major lawsuit in two months on Thursday as 38 U.S. states and territories accused the $1 trillion company of abusing its market power to try to make its search engine as dominant inside cars, TVs and speakers as it is in phones.

E-scooters take off in COVID-hit London despite legal obstacles

LONDON (Reuters) - Thousands of London commuters have ditched the city's underground trains and buses during the COVID-19 pandemic for a more personal form of electric transportation: an e-scooter.

EU top court upholds curb on animal slaughter, angering Jewish groups

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The EU's top court on Thursday upheld a Belgian law requiring animals to be stunned before slaughter, rejecting challenges from Jewish and Muslim groups and opening the way for other countries to bring in similar restrictions.

Russia's Olympic doping ban halved, but flag barred from next two Games

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian athletes will be barred from competing at major international events, including the Olympics, under the country's flag until 2022 after a Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions but halved the original four-year ban.

Australian Open pushed back three weeks into February

The 2021 Australian Open will be pushed back three weeks due to COVID-19 precautions, with the first Grand Slam event of the calendar year now set to be contested in February.

Early voting in Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs could pass 1 million mark as early as Friday

Early voting in a pair of Georgia runoff elections for U.S. Senate seats could pass the 1 million mark as early as Friday, in a sign of intense interest in the twin contests that will determine which party controls that chamber of Congress and with it the ability to advance or hamper much of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

Dec 18

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-SURVIVOR (PIX) (TV)

COVID-19 survivors rebuild in China's Wuhan, where epidemic began

Wuhan accounted for over 80% of all COVID-19 cases in China, and is were the first people to do battle with the disease that has since claimed 1.5 million lives. We speak to one family that were impacted heavily by the disease, going into the home of a frontline medical worker who caught the virus in the early days of the outbreak, and hear from his wife about the challenges they faced during his recovery. They are now returning to normal life in government-supplied housing for impacted medical workers, and have plans to start a family in the wake of Wuhan's traumatic lockdown and recovery.

Dec 18

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (TV)

Venezuela pro-government legislature to cease operations following parliament vote

Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly, a pro-government legislature created at the behest of President Nicolas Maduro in 2017, will cease operations on Friday. Officially tasked with reforming the constitution, the assembly instead was principally focused undermining opposition legislators - whose terms expire in January.

Dec 18

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS-DIASPORA (PIX)

Sikh diaspora drums up global support for farmers' protest in India

Thousands of Indian farmers protesting against deregulation of agriculture markets are drawing strength from the Sikh diaspora in far flung corners of the world who are urging foreign governments to intercede with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dec 18

EU-PORTUGAL/

Portugal foreign minister speaks at Irish webinar

Augusto Santos Silva speaks on priorities for his country's presidency of the EU

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS (TV)

Palestinian health authorities seek COVID-19 vaccine supply, with Israel set to begin inoculating its own population

Public and private efforts are under way to provide COVID-19 vaccines for the West Bank, with health Palestinian health authorities in the Israeli-occupied territory expecting the first doses to arrive only in March. A supply date for Gaza remains uncertain, even as Israel, which has bought millions of doses and is developing a vaccine of its own, is set to begin inoculating its citizens next week..

Dec 18

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LITHUANIA-LOCKDOWN (TV)

Lithuania sets up roadblocks to enforce lockdown as coronavirus spread rages

Lithuanian police to set up roadblocks on roads to enforce strict lockdown restrictions in the country where a raging coronavirus spread that has seen the country jump from 18th to third worst-hit in the European Union in just six weeks.

Dec 18

INDONESIA-THAILAND/ORANGUTANS (PIX) (TV)

Orangutans returned from Thailand begin new life in Indonesia

Two orangutans seized from Thailand-Malaysia border three years ago reach a rehabilitation centre in Indonesia before being released into the forest. The repatriation of the orangutans was an initiative to celebrate 70 years of Thai-Indo diplomatic relations.

Dec 18

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINGAPORE-COLDCHAIN (PIX) (TV)

Singapore gears up for vaccine transport, eyeing regional hub role

Singapore is ramping up cold chain handling infrastructure and capabilities for transporting and distributing COVID-19 vaccines, eyeing to become a regional air cargo hub for vaccine distribution. The city state's two major cargo handlers Dnata and SATS, with their temperature-controlled warehouses and cool dollies, are gearing up to play a big role.

18 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAVI (TV)

GAVI vaccine alliance press conf on COVAX vaccine

GAVI vaccine alliance expected to make announcement on the COVAX vaccines pillar of COVID-19 tools accelerator which aims to provide vaccines, drugs and diagnostic tests to low and middle income countries. Latest on plans for delivery of the first doses in 2021.

18 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australia's largest city told to brace for more COVID-19 cases

Australia's largest city, Sydney, should brace itself for more COVID-19 cases, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned on Friday, as authorities rushed to contain a new virus cluster in the city's northern coastal suburbs.

Dec 18

ASIA-STORM/FIJI (PIX) (TV)

Cyclone Yasa expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding in Fiji

Cyclone Yasa, a top category five storm, is expected to unleash powerful winds and flooding across Fiji when it makes landfall by early Friday.

Dec 18

THAILAND-MUSIC/ (PIX) (TV)

Time for T-pop? Thai idol group eyes global spotlight

Thai girl pop group Lyra is aiming to charm a wider global audience, with their new music video "Vanilla". The world's biggest music label, Universal Music Group, launched the band in October riding on the popularity of idol groups worldwide, and says they have taken a different approach in member selection, and tapped into sounds from traditional Thai instrument to make the band's music distinctive.

Dec 18

Court session in trial of detained Turkish activist Osman Kavala

Trial continues of Turkish activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, detained for three years on charges of financing nationwide protests, for which he was acquitted, and with helping organise an attempted coup in 2016.

Dec 18

FRANCE-ATTACK/TRIAL (TV)

Verdict expected in the trial of Thalys train attacker thwarted by Americans

The suspected Islamist attacker and three accomplices will hear if they are found guilty and know their sentence. The attacker who was overpowered by three U.S. citizens before he killed anyone faces life in jail.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Czech parliament votes on 2021 budget, rifts over taxes, defence makes result uncertain

Dec 18

Colombia central bank to vote on interest rate

Colombia's seven-member central bank board will vote on the country's benchmark interest rate for the final time in 2020.

Dec 18

The worst year in shale history will bleed over into 2021

Spending is on the increase, but the go-go days of the U.S. shale boom are gone for good.

18 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

GoDaddy's new CEO on leadership in 2020" 'Change is a tiger'

"Change is a tiger," says Aman Bhutani, who joined GoDaddy as CEO in September 2019 from Expedia. Here are his lessons in leadership.

18 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Hollywood's pandemic year rewrites entertainment industry future

Disney, AT&T and Comcast have presented very different visions for the future of entertainment. What unites them is a singular focus on the streaming video business to appeal directly to viewers. What's in store for consumers in 2021?

18 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Russian officials and athletes react to Olympic ban

Russian officials and athletes react to a two-year ban on the country competing under its flag at major international sporting events including next year's Tokyo Olympics as punishment for doping.

Dec 18

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-MADRID (PIX) (TV)

Miracles don't happen: scientists puzzled by Madrid pandemic slowdown, point to high contagion in first wave

At a time when bars and restaurants are shut down in much of Europe to try and counter a second wave of COVID-19 contagions ahead of Christmas, such scenes of life almost as usual are common across the Spanish capital's bustling bars.

18 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Supporters of hardline Indonesian cleric protest over his detention

Thousands of supporters of Indonesian fireband Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab are expected to protest in front of the national palace over his detention on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month.

18 Dec 01:50 ET / 06:50 GMT