REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m.SGT

As U.S. election looms, Europe weighs risk of a disputed result

BRUSSELS/BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - With less than three weeks until the U.S. presidential election, European capitals are concerned about the risk of a disputed outcome and the impact it would have in the United States and abroad.

U.S. borders with Canada, Mexico to stay closed to non-essential travel until Nov. 21

WASHINGTON/OTTAWA (Reuters) - The United States' land borders between Canada and Mexico will remain closed to all non-essential travel until Nov. 21, the U.S. Homeland Security Department said Monday.

In 2016, Trump won these Rust Belt counties on the economy. In 2020, he might lose them over coronavirus

CORTLAND, Ohio/BANGOR, Penn. (Reuters) - Tanya Wojciak, a lifelong Republican and suburban mom from northeast Ohio, is the kind of battleground state voter President Donald Trump can't afford to lose - but already has.

U.S. early voting approaches record 30 million mark

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (Reuters) - Nearly 30 million Americans have cast early ballots in November's presidential election, shattering records as voters adjust to the coronavirus pandemic, including in Florida, a battleground state that on Monday opened polls to early voting.

IBM revenue edges past estimates on cloud strength

International Business Machines Corp edged past Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, bolstered by higher demand for its cloud computing services from companies speeding up their digital shift due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Weakened U.S. consumer watchdog expected to bite back if Biden wins election

A decade-long Republican campaign to weaken the consumer watchdog's independence is set to backfire if Democrat Joe Biden wins the presidential election, by handing him the power to swiftly replace the agency's director with a consumer champion, said nearly a dozen lawyers, lobbyists and policy experts.

On a tightrope: Bulgarian circus defies odds during COVID pandemic

Sitting in his caravan in downtown Sofia, Alexander Balkanski, a former acrobat and trapeze artist and the founder of Bulgaria's largest circus, swings between hope and despair as he counts the emotional and financial costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Egyptian grandfather becomes world's oldest soccer pro

Egyptian grandfather Ezzeldin Bahader has been recognised as the world's oldest professional soccer player after completing a second full match just short of his 75th birthday.

U.S., Britain call out Russian hacking spree, cyberattacks against Olympics

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a litany of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Hero World Challenge cancelled for 2020 over COVID-19 concerns

This year's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas has been cancelled due to travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said on Monday.

Two young women inspiring Bali to clean up plastic bags In a bid to reduce plastic bag use in Indonesia's Bali, two sisters kicked off the initiative 'Bye Bye Plastic Bags' nearly a decade ago with the hope of educating communities on the resort island they called home. Now 19- and 17-years-old, Melati and Isabel Wijsen have become household names in Bali, where single-use plastics have been banned since June 2019.

20 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Monitoring condition of PLO's Saeb Erekat, in hospital with COVID-19

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat has been hospitalised in Israel with COVID-19. Doctors put him into a medically induced coma on Monday and are closely monitoring his condition.

20 Oct

In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin, two other states

In-person early voting begins in Wisconsin, Hawaii and Utah

20 Oct

Presidential candidates detail spending, fundraising in pre-election filings

Presidential candidate file new monthly disclosures with the Federal Election Commission that detail fundraising and spending.

20 Oct

Ethiopian farmers battle worst locust invasion in 25 years

Ethiopian farmer Marima Wadisha threw rocks, shouted and even shot a gun at the desert locusts devouring her harvest of sorghum, her family's only source of income.The United Nations says the locust invasion is the worst Ethiopia has seen in 25 years and threatens to worsen food insecurity in Africa's second-most populous nation, already battered by COVID-19 and flooding.

20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

UAE government delegation heads to Israel on first official visit

A UAE government delegation, accompanied by U.S. dignitaries, heads to Israel on the first official visit as the countries expand cooperation following last month's accord to establish relations.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Seychelles prepares to hold parliamentary and presidential elections

The east African island nation of the Seychelles holds presidential and parliamentary elections on Thursday. If President Danny Faure wins re-election, it will be another five-year term for the party that has held power since 1977. But the opposition captured parliament in the last election, signaling a change might be on the cards.

20 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

EXPLAINER-What happens when electors go rogue?

An explainer on electors who are pledged to one candidate, but defect to another, and how Trump Trump or Biden could use these so-called "faithless" electors to their advantage.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Preview of the battle for control of the U.S. Senate

U.S. Senate candidates scramble in the final two weeks of a campaign that could give Democrats control of that chamber and with it, likely both houses of Congress. Key battles in demographically changing states including Arizona, Colorado and North Carolina will determine how sharply the balance of power in the Capitol shifts.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

EU Financial Services Commissioner speaks at Brexit event

Newly appointed financial services chief, Ireland's Máiréad McGuinnes, speaks at webinar on the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien Visits Brazil

U.S. National Security Advisor, Robert O'Brien meets with Brazilian government officials to discuss a range of issues related to investment, security, trade and COVID-19 as the Trump administration seeks to reinforce its partnership with President Jair Bolsonaro.

20 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Canada Investment Bank has lined up private investors, is ready for retrofit loans

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has lined up private investors for projects and is in talks with private and public landowners about financing building retrofits as part of the government's plan to foster a green economic recovery.

20 Oct

Demonstrators set to protest against Indonesia's new jobs law

More protests against Indonesia's new jobs law that had previously ended in violence expected in the capital, Jakarta.

20 Oct

Latin American payment giant rises amid pandemic, with an eye on China's Ant

Latin America's largest e-commerce firm is revving up its digital payments engine amid the pandemic and is looking to China for inspiration to bring the region's unbanked and cash-loving savers online. The CEO of Mercado Pago, the finance arm of MercadoLibre, told Reuters the firm has seen payment transactions rise in the second quarter of the year – up by over double - as small businesses looked to adapt to the pandemic, moving sales online. MercadoLibre saw its share price more than double in the last six months.

20 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Interview with the boss of Bentley

Interview with the boss of carmaker Bentley on the impact of COVID on the company's performance, product plans and launches and Brexit preparations as a deadline for a free trade with the EU looms.

20 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Jakarta

Japan's new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga arrives in Jakarta for a summit meeting and joint press announcement with Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his first overseas trip since taking office in September.

20 Oct 04:45 ET / 08:45 GMT

For Biden, ambitious economics may wait on battle with coronavirus

The Democratic party's sprawling presidential primary last spring offered a wide open debate on economic policy that ranged from the merits of wealth taxes and other ways to ease U.S. economic inequality to aggressive proposals for reducing the use of fossil fuels. Yet even a "blue wave" victory next month giving Democrats control of the White House and both chambers of Congress may strand that sort of transformational economic thinking on the sidelines until the battle against the coronavirus is won.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Walmart cranks up ad plans, with or without TikTok (INSIGHT)

Walmart is aggressively expanding its advertising business even as the likelihood of a proposed deal to buy a stake in hot video sharing app TikTok appears unpredictable. The world's largest retailer is exploiting its ability to link promotions on its website and app with ads inside its network of 4,700 U.S. stores. The story will exclusively report Walmart's previously undisclosed advertising sales figure.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Netflix turns to telecom firms to win in challenging Africa market

Netflix Inc. is showing more African-made content and working with telecom operators to make it easier for potential subscribers in key markets to make payments, a senior executive told Reuters ahead of the company's third quarter earnings announcement on Tuesday. The streaming giant, which has 193 million subscribers globally, is keen to expand in Africa and is seeking ways to overcome challenges including slow and expensive internet and the lack of proper payments infrastructure in the 55-nation continent.

20 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Central bank bond buying auction results

20 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Quarles speaks on financial stability board agenda

Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles speaks on "Financial Stability Board Agenda" before virtual SIFMA Annual Meeting.

20 Oct 10:50 ET / 14:50 GMT

GM invest in U.S. factories

General Motors said it will announce a major investment in its U.S. manufacturing operations on Tuesday, Oct. 20. GM has been expected to announce plans to build electric vehicles in Spring Hill TENN

20 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Wall Street sees a profit recovery for automakers, but will it last?

Wall Street expects U.S. automakers to report strong results for the third quarter, thanks to rising sales and tight inventories. Investors will be more intent on what industry executives have to say about the quarters ahead, as the coronavirus pandemic appears to be getting worse again in the United States and Europe.

20 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

'Rebecca' proves to be the novel that keeps on giving

Beloved Daphne du Maurier novel "Rebecca" has been seen multiple adaptations but the director of the latest film version believes his may be the closest to the 1938 book.

20 Oct

INSIGHT-As the Arctic's attractions mount, Greenland is a security black hole

Since the end of the Cold War, Copenhagen and its Arctic neighbours have agreed to keep the region a "low tension" area, but on several occasions since 2006, foreign vessels have turned up unexpectedly or without the necessary protocols. Each event underscores new challenges for Denmark and its allies in an area that climate change is gradually opening. The main problem: It's hard to see what's going on.

20 Oct 01:02 ET / 05:02 GMT