UK, EU leaders to meet face-to-face to try to seal Brexit trade deal

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - British and EU leaders will meet face-to-face to try to seal a post-Brexit trade deal after failing again to narrow their differences on Monday, increasing the chance of a disorderly parting of ways at the end of the month.

U.S. slaps sanctions on 14 Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed financial sanctions and a travel ban on 14 Chinese officials over their alleged role in Beijing's disqualification last month of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.

California bans private gatherings, New York expands hospitals to battle coronavirus surge

LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK (Reuters) -California compelled much of the state to close shop and stay home on Monday and New York ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25 percent, as the United States braced for yet another coronavirus surge during the upcoming holidays.

Georgia recertifies U.S. presidential election results, confirming Biden victory

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Georgia recertified the state's results in the Nov. 3 presidential election on Monday, confirming that Democratic President-elect Joe Biden had won the state, according to a press release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

After talk with Google's Sundar, EU's Jourova says seeks more transparency on fake news

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Alphabet unit Google needs to be more transparent about how it is fighting the spread of "fake news," European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said on Monday after a video conference with the company's CEO Sundar Pichai.

Uber sells ATG self-driving business to Aurora at $4 billion

Uber Technologies Inc is selling its autonomous driving unit, Uber Advanced Technologies Group (ATG), to self-driving car startup Aurora, the companies said on Monday, in a move that would accelerate the ride-sharing company's goal to achieve profitability. The equity deal valued the ATG at $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Million-dollar bash for Bob Dylan as Universal buys up his back pages

LONDON (Reuters) - Universal Music Group's publishing arm has bought Bob Dylan's entire back catalogue of more than 600 songs, from towering classics such as 1965's "Like a Rolling Stone" to this year's 17-minute epic "Murder Most Foul".

Swiss villagers face 10-year evacuation in $1 bln bomb removal plan

ZURICH (Reuters) - A Swiss village where a World War Two-era munitions dump exploded 73 years ago will be evacuated for about a decade while the remaining bombs are carted off, part of a $1 billion plan approved by the government on Monday.

Wolff on Russell: A star is born and sky's the limit

The sky's the limit for George Russell after the British youngster's stellar performance as Lewis Hamilton's stand-in at the Sakhir Grand Prix, according to Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff.

Mayweather to return for exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather will return to the boxing ring in February for an exhibition bout against YouTube personality Logan Paul, the undefeated former world champion announced on Instagram on Sunday.

Taiwan president speaks at security forum

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at an Indo-Pacific security forum in Taipei.

8 Dec 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears, U.N. team shot at in Tigray

Ethiopia's government denied on Monday that northern forces whom its troops have fought for a month would be able to mount a guerrilla insurgency, while diplomats said a United Nations team was shot at while trying to visit a refugee camp.

8 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

New Zealand releases the royal commission report on mosque shootings

New Zealand releases an 800-page royal commission report looking into the killing of 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in Christchurch in March 2019. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to release a pre-recorded speech.

8 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

Latin American crime cartels turn to crypto to clean up their cash

In April 2019, Mexican police arrested suspected human trafficker Ignacio Santoyo in a plush area of the Caribbean resort of Playa del Carmen. Yet it was not the 2,000 women Santoyo is alleged to have blackmailed and exploited that ultimately led to his capture, but the bitcoin he is suspected of using to help launder the proceeds of his operations, officials said.

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

U.S. envoy Biegun arrives in South Korea for 4-day visit

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 8 through 12 to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance's commitment to mutual security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

Dec 8

Ghana awaits results from presidential election

The first results from Monday's presidential election in Ghana are expected.The election is considered a two-horse race between the incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo and his predecessor John Mahama.

Dec 8

Biden to introduce top health team nominees and appointees

At an event in Wilmington, Delaware, President-elect Joe Biden will introduce his picks for top health jobs, including Xavier Becerra as his nominee for Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Dec 8

Liberia holds referendum on presidential terms and dual citizenship

Liberia is due to hold a referendum on constitutional changes including proposals to reduce the length of the president's term and allow for dual citizenship.

Dec 8

India general strike over agricultural reforms

Farmers organisations and opposition parties in India have called for a nationwide general strike on Tuesday against the government's agriculture reforms that have already led to widespread protests near New Delhi.

8 Dec 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

Hungarian, Turkish foreign ministers hold news conference in Ankara

Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto visits Turkey and is expected to holds talks with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu. He also co-chairs a meeting of a bilateral economic commission. with Turkish Industry Minister Mustafa Varank. Szijjarto and Cavusoglu will later hold a news conference in Ankara at 1000 GMT.

8 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

'He said Victor was shot': Brother grapples with loss after Nigeria protest deaths

Elisha Sunday followed his brother, Victor, to Lagos to help support their family. Now, the soft-spoken 24-year-old is alone in Nigeria's megacity. Victor was part of a crowd gathered in an upscale neighborhood of Lagos on Oct. 20 to protest against police violence, when witnesses say soldiers and police opened fire on the demonstrators. After a fruitless search of hospitals and morgues, all Elisha has are pictures showing his brother's apparently lifeless body and a phone call from a stranger who said he watched Victor die.

8 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Explainer-Trump's time to challenge election results running out

President Donald Trump is continuing to challenge the results of the 2020 election, but his time is running out. On Tuesday, states will face a deadline to resolve any outstanding disputes.

8 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU ministers meet may discuss a new Brexit deal

European affairs ministers of the 27-nation bloc meet and may discuss the bloc's new trade deal with Britain if negotiators have delivered it by then.

8 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

A teacher, an out-of-work lawyer, six kids: One New Jersey family's pandemic diary Before the pandemic, Kelly Newman, a family law attorney, would leave her New Jersey home at 7 a.m. and return 12 hours later.

Dec 8

JD Health shares start trading in Hong Kong

JD Health shares begin trading in Hong Kong after raising $3.5 billion in Hong Kong's biggest IPO of 2020.

Dec 8

How will Biden handle the biggest hurdle to his economic plans, Mitch McConnell?

President-elect Joe Biden has promised to revive a coronavirus-ravaged economy, repair creaky American infrastructure and put millions back to work.

Dec 8

DoorDash set to price IPO, seeking up to $27 billion valuation

U.S. food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is set to price its initial public offering (IPO), looking to raise up to $2.8 billion at a valuation of $27 billion in one of the year's largest stock market debuts.

Dec 8

Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's new austerity push

Turkey is throwing a lifeline to its ailing currency by cutting off economic stimulus at a tough time for workers and a tricky time for President Tayyip Erdogan: just as the second coronavirus wave threatens a winter recession.

Dec 8

EU wants new U.S. president to clear 'trade irritants', but will Biden deliver?

Analysis on the prospects of Joe Biden acceding to the European Union's request to clear "trade irritants"

Dec 8

Spain's recovering rural rentals a sign of hope for Airbnb

In the surreal summer of 2020, following strict During a surreal summer in Spain, Perla Requejo saw so much demand for the Atlantic coastal apartment she had been unable to rent on Airbnb during lockdown that she listed another and raised her daily rate.

8 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

Central bank bond buying auction results

8 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Lions at Barcelona Zoo test positive for coronavirus

Barcelona Zoo's four lions tested positive for Covid-19 in November, the zoo said in a statement on Sunday.

Dec 8

Taiwan Christmas decoration factory turns to domestic market after exports tanked by COVID

A family run factory in Taiwan that usually exports Christmas trees and decorations, has turned to the domestic market to lift its fortunes.

Dec 8

Virus testers, dolls with masks, a very atypical Christmas even for toys

Dolls with masks, virus testers, or the always demanded medical toys are the expected top sellers in Spain and Portugal for the imminent but atypical Christmas season, while children learn to cope with COVID-19 pandemic as they always do: playing.

8 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout could begin on Tuesday.

Britain approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, rollout expected to start Tuesday.

Dec 8

Myanmar health workers under strain as coronavirus cases grow

No break, overwork and depression, medical workers in Myanmar are under strain as coronavirus cases in the country are expected to pass the 100,000 threshold.

Dec 8

WIDER IMAGE - The plastic we eat: Visualising the amount of microplastic in our diets

We're breathing microplastic, eating it and drinking plastic-infused water every day. This piece illustrates how much we ingest over various time periods.

8 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Dutch experiment tests coronavirus spread at Amsterdam's Ajax stadium

A trial at Amsterdam Ajax stadium aims to recreate how the coronavirus could spread through a crowd of 50,000 cheering soccer fans. Dutch scientists are investigating whether football fans can safely return to matches in the experiment which uses hundreds of sensors and aerosols.

8 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Big Pharma, biotech execs news brfg on COVID-19 vaccines, treatments

Big Pharma, biotech executives hold presser on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments. The event is organised by the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations. Speakers:

• Eli Lilly and Company: David A. Ricks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer & President of IFPMA

• GlaxoSmithKline:Roger Connor, President Global Vaccines

• Johnson & Johnson:Dr Paul Stoffels, Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee and Chief Scientific Officer

• Pfizer: Dr Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

• Roche Group: Dr Severin Schwan, Chief Executive Officer & Vice-President IFPMA

• IFPMA: Thomas Cueni, Director General, IFPMA

8 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT