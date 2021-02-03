REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY

Russian court jails Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, West demands his release

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A Russian court jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, ignoring the West in a ruling the opposition politician blamed on President Vladimir Putin's personal hatred and fear of him.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/USA-OPTIONS

Biden threatened Myanmar sanctions. What are his options?

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden, facing his first major international crisis after Myanmar's military seized power, could impose a new program of sanctions, cut aid or target generals and the companies they run to pressure for a return to democracy.

U.S.

CYBER-SOLARWINDS/CHINA

Suspected Chinese hackers used SolarWinds bug to spy on U.S. payroll agency –sources

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Suspected Chinese hackers exploited a flaw in software made by SolarWinds Corp to help break into U.S. government computers last year, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters, marking a new twist in a sprawling cybersecurity breach that U.S. lawmakers have labeled a national security emergency.

USA-TREASURY/LIPTON

EXCLUSIVE-Yellen to name ex-IMF official Lipton to senior Treasury role, sources say

WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - David Lipton, an economist who served as a senior official at the International Monetary Fund and U.S. Treasury, will return to government service as a senior adviser to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, six sources familiar with the matter said.

BUSINESS

EXXON MOBIL-RESULTS/

Pandemic pushes Exxon to historic annual loss, $20 bln cut in shale value

HOUSTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp on Tuesday posted a historic annual loss after the COVID-19 pandemic hammered energy prices and the company reduced the value of shale gas properties by more than $20 billion.

AMAZON.COM-RESULTS/

Amazon's Bezos to step down as CEO; quarterly revenue tops $100 billion for first time

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday said founder Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO and become executive chairman, as the company reported its third consecutive record profit and quarterly sales above $100 billion for the first time.

ENTERTAINMENT

RETAIL-TRADING/INVESTORS-AGE

Young, confident, digitally connected - meet America's new day traders

Feb 2 (Reuters) - James Villalobos, a communications consultant for an insurance company in New York, downloaded the Robinhood online brokerage app back in September.

INDIA-FARM/PROTESTS-RIHANNA

Rihanna weighs in on major India farm protests, creates flutter

NEW DELHI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. pop superstar Rihanna created a flutter in India on Tuesday by wading into months-long farmer protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's agricultural reforms.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-ARS/REPORT

Nine-man Arsenal self-destruct in defeat at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Arsenal finished with nine men as their impressive recent Premier League resurgence was halted by a 2-1 defeat by Wolverhampton Wanderers at a rain-swept Molineux on Tuesday.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-BRH/PREVIEW

Liverpool need 'miracle' for Van Dijk to return this season

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk will need a miracle to play any part in the club's Premier League title defence this season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HEALTHCARE WORKERS

Super Bowl-bound healthcare workers tout vaccination as ticket to normalcy

Onika St. Louis, a nurse at Tampa General Hospital, said her decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was a "no-brainer" once she did her research and considered the immunity benefits it would offer her on the pandemic front line.

3 Feb

TENNIS-AUSOPEN/

Tennis-Evert and McEnroe preview Australian Open

Former tennis world number ones Chris Evert and John McEnroe preview the Australian Open.

3 Feb

OLYMPIC-2020/JAPAN-CORONAVIRUS (PIX) (TV)

Olympics-Organisers brief reporters on Tokyo Olympics coronavirus measures

The Tokyo Olympic organising committee, the International Olympic Committee, and the international Paralympic Committee to hold a joint briefing to explain the various COVID-19 countermeasures that will be taken at the Summer Games. Representatives from the Olympic organisations will hold a Q&A with reporters after the briefing.

3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Outwatching development after military coup in Myanmar sparks global outrage

Monitoring development two days after a military coup in Myanmar sparked global outrage.

3 Feb

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SCRAPMETALS (PIX) (TV)

Gaza wasted scrap metals gains value as Israel clears exports

Large piles of scrap metals built up in vast lands in Gaza and near the border with Israel have gained value in the past several weeks after Palestinian merchants began selling them again into Israel.

3 Feb

JAPAN-BRITAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Japanese and British foreign and defence ministers hold virtual meeting

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi hold a virtual meeting with their British counterparts Dominic Raab and Ben Wallace.

3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ITALY-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Italian president summons ex-ECB chief Draghi for govt talks

Italian President Sergio Mattarella summons former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi for talks. He will almost certainly be asked to lead a government of national unity to help Italy face the coronavirus emergency and manage the economic crisis.

3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LIBYA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Libya liquidity crises eases after rate change

Libya's currency devaluation last month has gradually helped to ease a liquidity crisis across the country as more people put dinars into the banking system to withdraw dollars charged to credit cards.

3 Feb

CHINA-GRAIN/BARLEY

China's appetite for barley sucks in French and Canadian new crop

China's buying spree of French and Canadian barley is spilling into the 2021/22 crop with large forward purchases, due to its major feed grain need and a prohibitive tariff on Australian barley, traders and analysts said.

3 Feb

EGYPT-VEGOILS/

Egypt's GASC seeks vegoils in tender for arrival March10-30

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC,) is seeking an unspecified quantity of vegetable oils in an international purchasing tender for arrival March 10-30.

3 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/DVF

'Our character is our strength' - Diane Von Furstenberg on managing through change

Character is the one and only thing we have total control of -- we can lose our health, wealth, beauty, family or freedom, but we never lose our character. Our character is our strength, the house inside ourselves."

3 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-HOMELESS

On the brink: Canada care workers struggle with housing insecurity

For 15 years, Halima has supported herself and her three children by working long hours taking care of elderly clients in retirement homes or in their personal residences in Toronto.

3 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks on regional and national economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks on the regional and national economy before virtual Northside Economic Opportunity Network Community Conversations event.

3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data, announces sales of 3- & 10-year notes, 30-year bonds

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data, announces sales of 3- & 10-year notes, 30-year bonds.

3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-FED/SMALLBUSINESS

Federal Reserve Bank of New York issues 2021 Small Business Credit Survey: Report on Employer Firms.

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-CAPTAINTOM (PIX) (TV)

Tributes and mourning as UK's record-breaking fundraiser Captain Tom Moore dies aged 100

3 Feb

HEALTH-CORONVIRUS/VACCINES-COVAX

GAVI vaccine alliance expected to publish indicative dose allocations for COVAX countries (TBC)

GAVI vaccine alliance expected to publish indicative vaccine dose allocations for COVAX countries - (now expected on Wednesday)

3 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-VACCINE (TV)

Serbia offers people a choice between vaccines

People in Serbia can choose which vaccine they want to take in a program of mass vaccination against the coronavirus. In the capital Belgrade, Chinese Sinopharm and the Western-made Pfizer vaccines are currently on offer.

3 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANCER-DAY/MAKEUP (PIX) (TV)

Beauty tutorials aim to help raise cancer patients' self-esteem during the pandemic

Charity Look Good Feel Better hosts online make up tutorials for cancer patients shielding at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

3 Feb 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS-TELEVISION (PIX) (TV)

Nominations for the Golden Globes in television

Clips and trailers from the shows nominated for Golden Globe awards for the best in television.

3 Feb

SWISS-ARTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Young International dancers will be judged virtually at the 49th Prix de Danse

78 young dancers will compete via pre shot videos of routines and variations instead of live in front of a jury in order to win a one-year all expenses paid scholarship at one of the Prix de Lausanne's partner schools or companies, among the most prestigious in the world.

3 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the Golden Globes

Nominations are announced for the 2021 Golden Globe awards for film and television. The awards will be handed out on Feb 28.

3 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/NOMINATONS-FACTBOX

Key nominees for the 2021 Golden Globe awards

A list of key nominations in film and television for the Golden Globe nominations

3 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RELIGION

POLAND-CHURCH/ (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-As Poland's Church gets more political, Catholics depart

Katarzyna Lipka is no longer Catholic, and she says that is a political statement. For Lipka, Poland's new curbs on abortion are only part of the problem. Her main concern is one many Poles complain of: The Church's increasing reach into other areas of life.

3 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT