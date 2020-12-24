REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

Brexit deal marathon heads to the finish line

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union appeared close to clinching a long-elusive trade agreement on Wednesday, raising hopes that the estranged allies were now set to avoid a turbulent economic rupture on New Year's Day.

Top U.S. officials discuss options to protect Americans in Iraq from Iran attacks, senior official says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. national security officials agreed on Wednesday on a proposed range of options to present to President Donald Trump aimed at deterring any attack on U.S. military or diplomatic personnel in Iraq, a senior administration official told Reuters.

Trump vetoes major defense bill, despite strong backing in Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump vetoed a $740-billion bill setting policy for the Department of Defense on Wednesday, despite its strong support in Congress, raising the possibility that the measure will fail to become law for the first time in 60 years.

Millions of U.S. vaccine doses sit on ice, putting 2020 goal in doubt

Millions of COVID-19 vaccines are sitting unused in U.S. hospitals and elsewhere a week into the massive inoculation campaign, putting the government's target for 20 million vaccinations this month in doubt.

Amazon to face U.S. union push in year ahead

In 2021, Amazon.com Inc is poised to face a renewed challenge from groups it has long countered: unions. Energized by protests at Amazon's U.S. warehouses and a more labor-friendly administration assuming office, unions are campaigning at the world's largest online retailer to see if its warehouse or grocery workers would like to join their ranks.

Families of crash victims want U.S. to rescind approval for Boeing 737 MAX to fly again

The families of victims killed in two crashes by Boeing Co's 737 MAX want U.S. regulators to rescind approval for the planes to fly again, following a Senate report that raised concerns about the re-approval process.

Before Christmas, German crematorium struggles with COVID-19 deaths

MEISSEN, Germany, (Reuters) - A German crematorium in the eastern state of Saxony, which has been hit hard by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, is struggling to keep up with the number of people who have died from COVID-19 just before Christmas.

Supermodel Stella Tennant dies suddenly aged 50

LONDON, (Reuters) - Stella Tennant, one of Britain's top models, has died at the age of 50, British media reported on Wednesday.

Cuomo: NY considering limited fans for Bills' playoff game

New York state officials are evaluating a proposal by the Buffalo Bills that would allow 6,700 fans at their home playoff game next month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Devils sign G Blackwood to three-year, $8.4M contract

The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to a three-year, $8.4 million contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Japan PM Suga to speak at a forum

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will speak at a media forum to address pending issues. There will be a Q&A session followed by his speech.

24 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Bosnian migrants camp gutted by fire

View of the extent of the damage of a migrants camp in Bosnian migrants camp Lipa near Bihac where fires tore through the camp destroying everything in their path.

Dec 24

Taiwan parliament votes on easing US pork imports

Taiwan's parliament votes on easing US pork imports to allow in pork treated with a leanness enhancing additive. The main opposition party plans to vote against it, saying it is a food safety threat.

Dec 24

Turkish parliament begins discussion on new regulations for foundations

Turkey's parliament on Thursday was to begin debate on a draft law that would give the government sweeping oversight over foundations and associations, a move rights groups said would limit the freedoms of civil society organisations.

Dec 24

TIMELINE-Lebanon's ordeal from civil war to port blast

One of the worst years in Lebanon's tumultuous history is drawing to a close with the country reeling from the aftermath of a massive chemical explosion and an economic meltdown that looks set to cause even more trouble in 2021.

Dec 24

Nigerian school abductions result of violent cattle disputes, officials say

The recent kidnapping of 344 schoolboys in northwest Nigeria had the appearance of an Islamist militant attack. There was even a video purporting to show some of the boys with members of Boko Haram, the extremist group behind the notorious 2014 kidnapping of more than 270 schoolgirls in the northeast. However, government and security officials familiar with the negotiations that secured the boys' release told Reuters the attack was a result of inter-communal feuding over cattle theft, grazing rights and water access – not spreading extremism.

Dec 24

Lebanon: A country shot too many times

They gather in groups, wearing black, in the shadow of gutted buildings facing the debris of the port vaporised in the monstrous blast that shredded the centre of Beirut on August 4. Men, women and children from all Lebanon's myriad Christian and Muslim sects, they cradle the portraits of their loved ones lost in this cataclysm, demanding answers four months on that never come. Watching them feels like being trapped in flashbacks from Lebanon's dark past, witnessing the endless vigils during the 1975-90 civil war and after, for people who disappeared and remain so to this day, casually unaccounted for by a system that rests on impunity and relies on amnesia. Today's witnesses struggle tearfully to explain what it's like to lose your child, husband, wife, brother, mother, father or, in one case, three members of your family at once, and not be given any sense by the authorities of who was responsible for the blast that shattered their lives.

24 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Finding home in a COVID quarantine centre in Myanmar

In late November, a Reuters journalist tested positive for the coronavirus in Yangon, after two nights of fever and coughing. This story documents her stay at a quarantine facility centre over eleven days.

Dec 24

How S.Korea's early coronavirus success left it scrambling to contain a new wave

South Korea won international plaudits earlier this year when it quickly tamped down outbreaks by fielding an aggressive, high-tech contact tracing system that mined cellphone location data, credit card records, CCTV footage, and other information to track down and isolate potential patients. But after a summer of touting South Korea's approach as a model for the world, officials acknowledge the success of those earlier efforts helped fuel over-confidence that left them straining to contain a third wave and scrambling to defend a cautious vaccine timeline.

Dec 24

WIDER IMAGE - Heroes volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Heroic volunteers taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Dec 24

Thai PM meets coronavirus taskforce over measures to fight outbreak

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha meets his COVID-19 taskforce to discuss the government response to its biggest outbreak yet, days after hinting that new measures could be imposed ahead of New Year. Cases have been reported in at least 22 provinces in different regions of the country since the weekend, stemming from an outbreak infecting about 1,200 mostly Myanmar migrants at a busy seafood market near Bangkok that was only discovered on Saturday.

Dec 24

Serbia launches Covid 19 vaccination

Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and inhabitants of homes for elderly will be the first in Serbia to get Pfizer and BioNtech coronavirus vaccines. Nearly 5,000 doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccines were flown on Tuesday to Serbia.

Dec 24

WIDER IMAGE - Scarred by 2020, Gen Z looks toward a COVID-free future

Today's generation of young adults may face an even worse hit from Covid than their predecessors the millennials – or Generation Y – suffered from the recession that followed the 2008/09 global financial crisis. Reuters profiles Gen Zers in 10 different countries about their experiences in 2020 and hopes for the future.

24 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Boats, planes and helicopters: Canada gears up to vaccinate remote indigenous communities

Canada's indigenous population has been identified as a top priority for the COVID-19 vaccine but getting it to the often-remote communities across difficult terrain will be a challenge, as authorities deploy small planes and boats to ship the drug.

24 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Sydney temporarily eases COVID-19 restrictions for Christmas celebrations

Australia's biggest city, Sydney, eased some coronavirus restrictions starting on Thursday for Christmas celebrations as new case numbers moderate.

Dec 24

Santa Claus dives at Sea Life aquarium in Bangkok

Divers dress as Santa Claus and dive at Sea Life aquarium in Bangkok.

Dec 24

NORAD tracks Santa Claus

North American Aerospace Defense Command website features "updates" on Santa's travels around the world. Tradition began in 1955 when a child phoned the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center asking for Santa Claus.

Dec 24

Middle-class Americans dig deep to give to charities this holiday season

Visits to Forgotten Harvest's food pantries across metro Detroit are up by 50% this year, and hundreds of cars regularly line up before dawn for weekly food distributions.

24 Dec

Seven-year-old boy who adores Elon Musk is sensation on Ugandan aviation scene

A 7-year-old Ugandan boy has become a sensation in his country with his precocious display of aircraft knowledge and budding flying skills.

24 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

PC sales surge for first time in a decade; long order backlogs carry into 2021

A look at sales of laptops, desktops and tablets in 2020 and what's to come in 2021 as work-from-demand continues.

24 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT