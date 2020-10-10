REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

NOBEL-PRIZE-PEACE/

U.N. food agency WFP hails Peace Nobel as call to action against hunger

OSLO/GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations' World Food Programme, which has coordinated medical logistics during the coronavirus pandemic, won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday in what its boss said was a call to action that no one should go hungry with the wealth in the world today.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-JOHNSON/

Johnson to make statement to parliament on COVID-19 restrictions

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will make a statement to parliament on Monday about potential new lockdown restrictions, as the government seeks to tackle a rapidly accelerating second wave of the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump to resume campaigning with White House event, Florida rally

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, eager to get back on the election campaign trail after being sidelined by a COVID-19 infection, will begin by giving remarks to supporters outdoors at the White House on Saturday then hold a rally in Florida two days later.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-WEALTH/

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.

BUSINESS

USA-ANTFINANCIAL-IPO/

Trump administration should seek to delay IPO of China's Ant Financial: Senator Rubio

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Marco Rubio, a top Republican senator who has successfully urged the Trump administration to pursue probes into Chinese companies, called on Friday for the U.S. government to consider options to delay an initial public offering for China's Ant Financial, the fintech arm of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

STORM-DELTA-ENERGY/

Hurricane Delta shuts most U.S. offshore oil output in 15 years

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Large and powerful Hurricane Delta dealt the greatest blow to U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico energy production in 15 years, halting most of the region's oil and nearly two-thirds of natural gas output.

ENTERTAINMENT

FRANCE-PIANIST-CHILD/

Meet the six-year-old pianist who plays Rachmaninoff

When Guillaume Benoliel sits at the piano stool rehearsing Rachmaninoff's Italian Polka for a forthcoming concert, his feet dangle in the air.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-BALLET/

Royal Ballet leaps out of lockdown with online extravaganza

LONDON (Reuters) - The Royal Ballet, Britain's largest ballet company, leaps back into action on Friday after seven months of COVID-19 gloom with an extravaganza that mixes classics such as Romeo and Juliet and Don Quixote with playful modern dance.

SPORTS

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-FINAL/

French Open history won't matter in final against Djokovic, says Nadal

PARIS (Reuters) - The past will not mean anything to Rafa Nadal when he takes on world number one Novak Djokovic in Sunday's French Open final with two more milestones up for grabs.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-NADAL/

Nadal reaches Paris final again to edge closer to 20th Grand Slam title

PARIS (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal showed no sign of relinquishing his French Open crown as he suffocated Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-3 7-6(0) on Friday to set up a much-anticipated final with Novak Djokovic.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Taiwan president to speak on National Day

Taiwan marks its national day, where President Tsai Ing-wen gives a major policy speech at a time of rising military tensions with China.

10 Oct 22:20 ET / 02:20 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Trump to hold first White House event after COVID-19 infection

President Donald Trump on Saturday will hold his first in-person event at the White House since his COVID-19 diagnosis. Democratic rival Joe Biden will campaign in Pennsylvania.

Oct 10

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Biden to campaign in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee campaigns in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Oct 10

NORTHKOREA-MISSILES/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

North Korea celebrates 75th Party Foundation Day

North Korea celebrates the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea. Events are expected to include large parades and possible demonstrations of military forces, though concerns over the coronavirus could put a damper on the festivities.

Oct 10

FRANCE-ANIMALS/BLESSING (TV)

Paris church organises mass for animals blessing

Animals blessing ceremony in Paris

10 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS

Americans facing fiscal ruin beg Washington to pass more stimulus

Millions of Americans remain out of work, small businesses are on the brink of closing down, and hopes for a new round of stimulus are fading.

Oct 10

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA

Australia's second wave of COVID-19 eases

Australia's coronavirus hot spot state battles has one more week to reach an aggressive target for relaxing restrictions in the country's second biggest city of Melbourne.

Oct 10

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (TV)

Police monitor movement of Madrid residents under the state of emergency

Police put check points in place to enforce state of emergency in the Spanish capital and nearby towns

10 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-BTS/ONLINE CONCERT (TV)

K-pop sensation BTS holds online concert

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS holds online concert "BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E", after they cancelled offline concert due to coronavirus.

Oct 10

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SOUTH SUDAN-FLOODS/

South Sudanese families, weary from fleeing fighting, forced out again by floods

By the time the waters started rising, ethnic violence had already forced South Sudanese mother Vorgol Pulo, her husband, and their seven children to flee their home twice this year. The worst rains in living memory have forced nearly 370,000 people to flee their homes since July, and roughly half of South Sudan's 78 counties have large swathes of land underwater, the U.N. says.

10 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT