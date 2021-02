Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

UN Security Council calls for release of Myanmar's Suu Kyi

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council called for the release of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others detained by the military and voiced concern over the state of emergency, but stopped short of condemning this week's coup.

Britain explores mixed COVID vaccine shots as variants threaten

LONDON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - British researchers are to explore mixing doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines in a world first trial aimed at finding new ways to swiftly reduce coronavirus infections as new mutated variants emerge.

House Democrats ask Trump to testify at his impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's lawyers on Thursday rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a "public relations stunt."

Stolen election? Republican lawmakers paralyzed by Trump's false fraud claims

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - On Jan. 6, right after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, 147 Republican lawmakers voted the way then-president Donald Trump and the rioters had demanded - to overturn his election loss, after months of Trump's baseless claims that the election had been stolen.

Subsiding layoffs raise cautious optimism for U.S. labor market

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits decreased further last week, suggesting the labor market was stabilizing as authorities started to loosen pandemic-related restrictions on businesses.

Ford boosts investment plan for EVs and self driving vehicles, reports loss

DETROIT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ford Motor on Thursday boosted the amount of money it plans to invest on electric and autonomous vehicles to $29 billion even as it posted a fourth-quarter net loss of $2.8 billion.

The Weeknd promises to keep it 'PG' in Super Bowl halftime show

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Weeknd, who is known for pushing the limits of creativity in his performances, said on Thursday his Super Bowl halftime gig will continue to follow a story he's been telling but in a more family-friendly way.

Spike Lee back in Hollywood awards race with SAG nominations

LOS ANGELES, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Director Spike Lee's Vietnam War drama "Da 5 Bloods" roared back into the Hollywood awards race on Thursday when it was nominated for the top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards, while presumed Oscar contender "Mank" got just one nod.

IOC's Coates says Tokyo Olympics "100%" likely to go ahead - Nikkei

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - A senior official of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), John Coates, said it was "100%" likely that the Games would go ahead in Tokyo this summer, Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday.

Liverpool won't be allowed into Germany for Champions League tie - reports

BERLIN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - RB Leipzig will not be able to host Liverpool in the Champions League this month after authorities refused to issue a travel permit for the English club, German media reported on Thursday.

Japan vaccine programme chief Kono to hold regular news conference

Japanese minister in charge of overseeing the country's coronavirus vaccination programme, Taro Kono, holds a regular news conference.

5 Feb 18:30 ET / 23:30 GMT

EU top diplomat Borrell travels to Moscow

EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell travels to Russia, in a first visit to Russia by an EU High Representative/Vice-President since 2017. HE will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian interlocutors ahead of the European Council's strategic discussion on EU-Russia relations scheduled for March.

5 Feb

Factbox: Leading candidates in Ecuador's presidential election

Ecuador on Sunday holds elections for president and legislature in which voters will choose between maintaining the market-focused policies of the last four years or returning to the socialist policies in place during the preceding decade.

5 Feb

Ecuadoreans look for a way out of economic crisis in presidential vote

Ecuadoreans seeking to escape years of economic hardship will choose a new president on Sunday, with candidates split between maintaining the current pro-market vision of the last four years or returning to the socialist largesse of the prior decade.

5 Feb

Russia's Lavrov meets EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Moscow. A news conference planned after talks.

5 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Macron, Merkel hold joint news conference after virtual meeting

News conference following a virtual meeting of the Franco-German Defence and Security Council, led by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Disabled dogs on wheels face crisis as donation dries up at shelter

Dozens of disabled dogs on wheels race each other during their daily walks. They are among several hundred dogs at a Bangkok non-profit shelter that has been struggling to cope with no visitors or volunteers and 80% of its donations gone due to COVID.

5 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

WHO experts continue coronavirus investigation in Wuhan

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation continue their field work and visits to laboratories, markets and hospitals in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged in late 2019, in search for clues to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is expected to wrap up their investigation next week.

5 Feb

Amid coronavirus milestone, Indonesia struggles to hit ambitious vaccine targets

As Indonesia officially recorded a million cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, the world's fourth most populous nation is struggling to live up to its ambitious target of vaccinating more than 181 million by March 2022. This story will examine how many people Indonesia has inoculated so far and the biggest challenges ahead.

5 Feb

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, which also follows the first week of the WHO's Executive Board being held through Jan 26.

5 Feb

INSIGHT-Countdown to 'catastrophe:' Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots

In a meeting last week in the Europa building in Brussels, home of the European Union's political leadership, diplomats for the 27 member states were desperate.

5 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

South Africa unveils TB prevalence survey as COVID-19 disrupts health services

South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize releases findings from the country's first national tuberculosis prevalence survey - carried out between 2017 and 2019 - as government battles a second wave of COVID-19 infections that has severely disrupted health services, including TB testing and diagnostics.

5 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

South African investigators publish final report into COVID-19 corruption

South Africa's Special Investigating Unit will on Friday publish its final report after probing allegations of corruption in the government's coronavirus spending.

5 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Nigerian artist creates rotting exhibit as coronavirus warning

Nigerian artist Fela Keko has set up an exhibition in Lagos that he hopes will encourage people to obey safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the need for lockdowns. His pieces are made from fresh peppers that will wither during the exhibition, which Keko says acts as a reminder of what farmers and traders selling perishable goods went through during lockdowns last year.

5 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

South African health minister briefs lawmakers on vaccine rollout

South Africa's health minister, Zweli Mkhize, briefs parliament on government's rollout strategy for COVID-19 vaccines after the first batch of 1 million shots arrived earlier in the week from India.

5 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

Interview with UNICEF on COVAX logistics, supply challenges

Weeks ahead of the roll-out of the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme, the U.N. agency overseeing the massive operation talks through the challenges ahead.

5 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Malaysian PM's one-day state visit to Indonesia

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin visits Jakarta for a 24-hour state visit, where he is expected to meet President Joko Widodo to discuss issues on palm oil, trade and investment as well as possible bubble travel between the two neighbouring Southeast Asian nations.

5 Feb

Chinese exports to Cuba continue dramatic decline

Cuba's imports from China tumbled to $483 million last year versus $791 million in 2019, according to data from the Chinese Customs Office, extending a steep five-year decline as the island's economy reels from U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic.

5 Feb

Canada's COVID travel curbs aimed at leisure trips hit businesses

New Canadian travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 during the spring break holiday are impacting essential business trips, leading to uncertainty, delays and confusion at the border, executives said.

5 Feb

Taiwan, US hold trade talks amid auto chip shortage

Taiwanese and US officials and company executives hold trade talks on supply chain issues amid a shortage of auto chips.

5 Feb

Course to success: Coursera's CEO on the value of lifelong learning

Jeff Maggioncalda, CEO of Coursera, talks about the value of lifelong learning - and how to thrive in a pandemic.

5 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

150 years of spills: Philadelphia refinery cleanup highlights fossil-fuel industry's toxic legacy

The largest and oldest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast is about to be torn down and cleaned up, forcing its new owners to confront 150 years of pollution that includes buried rail cars and a toxic stew of waste fuels poured into the ground.

5 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

A start-up's pandemic gamble: Americans will pay more for "Made in USA" face masks

Dan Izhaky is betting over $4 million that the pandemic will change what Americans will pay for high-quality face masks. When COVID-19 hit, the U.S. discovered many items needed in the crisis were made overseas, mainly in Asia. Some U.S. companies pivoted to meet the need

5 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Turkish court holds hearing in trial against philanthropist Kavala

A Turkish court will hold the second hearing in the trial against businessman and philanthropist Osman Kavala on charges related to the 2016 coup attempt.

5 Feb

UK Supreme Court to rule on SFO tussle with KBR over overseas documents

The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will hear on Friday whether it has won a Supreme Court battle against KBR Inc, a U.S. engineering to construction company it is investigating for suspected bribery and corruption offences, over whether a suspect can be compelled to hand over documents held overseas.

5 Feb 04:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

The Peanuts gang returns with 'The Snoopy Series' on Apple TV+

The popular Peanuts cartoon characters return in a new show on the Apple TV+ streaming service called "The Snoopy Series"

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Judge gives bail decision for Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard

A judge in Winnipeg is scheduled to give her decision on whether Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard can be released from jail on bail. Canadian police arrested Nygard on Dec. 14 at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. Nygard faces charges in the U.S. of sex trafficking and racketeering.

5 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT