Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH -CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA

COVID may have taken 'convoluted path' to Wuhan, WHO team leader says

The head of a World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of COVID-19 said bats remain a likely source and that transmission of the virus via frozen food is a possibility that warrants further investigation, but he ruled out a lab leak.

IRAN-NUCLEAR

Iran's spy chief says Tehran could seek nuclear arms if 'cornered' by West

Iran's intelligence minister said persistent Western pressure could push Tehran to fight back like a "cornered cat" and seek nuclear weapons, which the Islamic Republic has for years insisted it has no intention of ever developing.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Brutal images of Capitol assault open Trump's historic impeachment trial

Democratic lawmakers prosecuting Donald Trump on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol opened the former president's historic second Senate impeachment trial on Tuesday by presenting graphic video depicting the violence perpetrated by a mob of his supporters.

USA-ECONOMY/BIDEN

In meeting with business leaders, Biden backs stricter income limits for stimulus checks

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he agreed with a proposal by Democratic lawmakers that would limit or phase out stimulus payments to higher-income individuals as part of his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

BUSINESS

TWITTER-RESULTS

Twitter warns user growth to slow, beats sales and profit targets

Twitter Inc on Tuesday posted 27% user growth, missing Wall Street estimates, and warned this rate would slow in the upcoming quarters as a boost from the pandemic fizzles.

CRYPTO-CURRENCY/TESLA-REDDIT

Reddit user claiming to be Tesla insider appeared to reveal bitcoin buy a month ago

A Reddit user claiming to be a Tesla insider appeared to announce the carmaker's purchase of bitcoin a month ago, according to a January post on the platform that said the electric carmaker had bought $800 million worth of Bitcoin.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-FRENCH EXIT

Michelle Pfeiffer and an unusual cat star in quirky 'French Exit'

New movie "French Exit" follows a formerly wealthy American woman and her son making a fresh start in Paris in a tale enlivened by an overly honest clairvoyant, a talking cat and other quirky elements.

PEOPLE-MARY WILSON

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at age 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of legendary Motown group The Supremes, died on Monday at the age of 76, her publicist said.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Tennis-Serena continues Slam record bid, Djokovic gears up for Tiafoe test

Serena Williams will hope to move a step closer to a record-equalling 24th major when she meets Serbia's Nina Stojanovic, while Novak Djokovic's Australian Open title defence faces its first real test against Frances Tiafoe in the second round on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/RATINGS

Sunday's Super Bowl TV audience lowest in 15 years

Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast on CBS attracted an average television audience of about 92 million viewers, roughly 9% below last year's National Football League championship, according to Nielsen data released on Tuesday.

