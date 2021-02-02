REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-ETHNICITY

Early U.S. data indicates Blacks, Hispanics lagging in COVID-19 vaccinations

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Early data on U.S. coronavirus vaccinations released on Monday suggests that Blacks and Hispanics received a smaller proportion of shots than their representation among healthcare workers and nursing home residents, two priority groups for COVID-19 inoculations.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Coup prompts outcry from Myanmar as West ponders how to respond

Western leaders condemned the coup by Myanmar's military against Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically elected government and hundreds of thousands of her supporters took to social media to voice their anger at the takeover.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Top Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure on Monday, in a step toward bypassing Republicans on COVID-19 relief as President Joe Biden prepared to meet with Republican senators.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. factory activity cools amid COVID-19 flare-up

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity slowed slightly in January, while a measure of prices paid by factories for raw materials and other inputs jumped to its highest level in nearly 10 years, strengthening expectations inflation will perk up this year.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/SILVER

Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

LONDON/TORONTO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - A rally in the price of silver lifted the metal to an eight-year high on Monday but those gains faded as some investors questioned the ability of social media-driven traders to move prices in a bigger, more liquid market.

RETAIL-INVESTING/ROBINHOOD-DEBT

Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising $1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stocks, according to people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-BLACK PANTHER/

'Black Panther' director developing Wakanda TV series for Disney+

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - "Black Panther" director and co-writer Ryan Coogler is developing a streaming television series set in the movie's fictional futuristic kingdom of Wakanda, Walt Disney Co said on Monday.

PEOPLE-TONYBENNETT/ALZHEIMERS

Singer Tony Bennett diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, family tells magazine

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The family of Tony Bennett has revealed that the legendary singer has been suffering from Alzheimer's disease, breaking their silence on his condition four years after he was diagnosed with the progressive, memory-destroying disease.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRADY

Ageless Brady would 'definitely' consider playing beyond 45

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tom Brady has previously mentioned a desire to compete in the NFL until he's 45 and on Monday, as he prepares to make a 10th Super Bowl appearance, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said he would consider playing even longer.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV/

Liverpool sign Preston defender Davies

Liverpool bolstered their injury-hit defence by signing centre back Ben Davies from Championship (second-tier) club Preston North End on Monday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BIODIVERSITY-ECONOMY/REPORT

British government's "Dasgupta review" makes economic case for nature

Britain's finance ministry publishes The Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity, an analysis exploring nature's contribution to global economies, livelihoods and wellbeing.

2 Feb 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

USA-MEXICO/YELLEN

Yellen likely to call Mexican counterpart Herrera

Call expected between the two finance ministers.

2 Feb

EGYPT-WHEAT/

Egypt's GASC seeks wheat in tender for shipment March 15-30

Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), will tap the market on Tuesday to buy an unspecified amount of wheat from global suppliers for shipment March 15-30.

2 Feb

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

2 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-BAFIN/

German FinMin holds news conference on re-organization of BaFin

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz holds a news conference on the planned re-organization of financial watchdog BaFin.

2 Feb 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/CHEESE (PIX) (TV)

Lights out: Brexit shuts off market for English cheese truckles

Lights out: Brexit shuts off market for English cheese truckles. A look at the future of Cheshire Cheese Company as UK firms told invest and set up in the EU to avoid Brexit disruption

2 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (TV)

Trump responds to charges in incited deadly storming of U.S. Capitol

Former President Donald Trump faces a Tuesday deadline to respond to an impeachment charge that he incited insurrection in a fiery speech to his supporters before they stormed the U.S. Capitol last month, killing five including a police officer.

2 Feb

USA-BIDEN/IMMIGRATION-ACTIONS (PIX)

U.S. President Biden expected to issue sweeping orders on asylum, legal immigration, separated families

U.S. President Joe Biden is expected on Tuesday to order major changes to the processing of asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border and the legal immigration system as he seeks to undo some of former President Donald Trump's hard-line policies.

2 Feb

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-SCRAPMETALS (PIX) (TV)

Gaza wasted scrap metals gains value as Israel clears exports

Large piles of scrap metals built up in vast lands in Gaza and near the border with Israel have gained value in the past several weeks after Palestinian merchants began selling them again into Israel.

2 Feb

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Allies of Navalny protest as court hears his case

Allies of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny rally in his support as a court in Moscow considers jailing him for alleged violation of suspended sentence terms.

2 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY (PIX) (TV)

Moscow court rules on changing Navalny's suspended sentence to real prison term

Moscow court holds hearings on changing of suspended sentences to real prison term for Alexei Navalny. Moscow's prison service has applied to convert a suspended three-and-a-half year embezzlement sentence for Kremlin critic Navalny into real jail time.

2 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-SICKNICK (TV)

Police Officer Sicknick lies in honor in U.S. Capitol Rotunda

Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died of injuries suffered during violent assault on U.S. Capitol last month, lies in honor in Capitol Rotunda.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CONSTITUTION

Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol has prompted a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional. Here is an overview of that debate that.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-DEFENSE

South Carolina lawyers will defend Trump in second impeachment trial

A look at the relatively obscure team of South Carolina lawyers who will defend former U.S. President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, now that the team who represented him in his first challenge bowed out.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-HUNGARY/

Hungarian justice minister speaks at Irish webinar on EU rule of law

Judit Varga addresses webinar, alongside Ireland's Junior Minister for European Affairs Thomas Byrne

2 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN

U.N. Security Council to hold closed meeting on Myanmar coup

U.N. Security Council to hold closed meeting on Myanmar coup.

2 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-VENEZUELA/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela women youth soccer players dream of Copa Libertadores

Venezuela's under 17 women's soccer squad dreams of reaching the Copa Libertadores, a challenge for a nation where soccer still lags behind baseball as the sport of choice.

2 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/RECYCLING (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan entrepreneur recycles plastic waste into building blocks

A Kenyan entrepreneur has developed a machine that recycles discarded plastic waste into paving stones for use in construction projects. Nzambi Matee's invention keeps plastic out of landfills and offers a cheaper alternative to conventional concrete paving slabs.

2 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the government's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

2 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-OXYGEN (PIX) (TV)

'Oxygen, oxygen, oxygen': Nigeria battles shortages amid COVID-19 surge

Ireti Aduke recalls the "horrendous" week she spent in the COVID-19 wing of a public hospital in Lagos, the sense of crisis lifted only briefly by whoops of joy when a patient secured one of the few available tanks of oxygen. "There was a shortage," Aduke, 47, a wholesale food trader in Nigeria's biggest city, told Reuters. "It was discussed all around. It felt like that was the main issue – oxygen, oxygen, oxygen," she said.

2 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SERBIA-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Serbia starts mass vaccination with Russia's vaccine against COVID-19

Serbia to start mass vaccination program with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, after it recently purchased 40,000 doses. This is the second round of inoculation with Russia's vaccine. Belgrade is also negotiating with Russia to start local production of the Sputnik V vaccine.

2 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MALCOLM AND MARIE/ (PIX) (TV)

'Malcolm & Marie' found inspiration from pandemic lockdown

Singer and actress Zendaya says she's never yet forgotten to thank a loved one at a big event and she's certainly not likely to after making the intimate "Malcolm & Marie."

2 Feb

MUSIC-DAVID GUETTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Interview with DJ David Guetta

2 Feb

SWISS-ARTS/ (PIX)

Young International dancers will be judged virtually at the 49th Prix de Danse

78 young dancers will compete via pre shot videos of routines and variations instead of live in front of a jury in order to win a one-year all expenses paid scholarship at one of the Prix de Lausanne's partner schools or companies, among the most prestigious in the world.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/NAGORNO-KARABAKH VILLAGE (PIX) (TV)

Karabakh village split by ceasefire between enemies struggles to survive

When a war with Azerbaijan broke out in breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh in late September, Armenian Lenser Gabrielyan, enjoyed a quiet life of a farmer in a picturesque village. Within weeks the Azeri army entered his mountainous settlement, Taghavard, and stopped short of taking it under control as a quick peace deal drew a new borderline between his house and his farmlands.

2 Feb

ALGERIA-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Algerian military seeks militants in mountain region

In the cold hills of Ain Defla, west of the capital Algiers, military units recently combed the bare hillsides for Islamist militants, testament to the live threat after a recent bomb attack.

2 Feb

USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-DEFENSE

'He invited us': Trump gets blamed by lawyers for accused Capitol rioters

At least five of the roughly 150 people facing criminal cases relating to the attack on the U.S. Capitol have adopted a longshot and potentially flawed defense: shifting blame onto former President Donald Trump, who urged them to "fight like hell" shortly before the deadly siege.

2 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RELIGION

TURKEY-RESTORATION/CHURCH (PIX) (TV)

Greek restorer tends to Istanbul church artefacts that 'live through centuries'

Greek restorer Venizelos Gavrilakis uses microscopes, cotton swabs and a delicate touch to bring artefacts back to life in churches in Istanbul, where concerns have grown about the preservation of its Byzantine history.

2 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT