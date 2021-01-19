REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY

Kremlin foe Alexei Navalny calls for street protests after being jailed

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged Russians to take to the streets in protest after a judge remanded him in pre-trial detention for 30 days despite calls from Western countries to free the opposition politician.

BRITAIN-EU/

'Brexit carnage': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays

LONDON (Reuters) - More than 20 shellfish trucks parked on roads near the British parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Downing Street residence on Monday to protest against post-Brexit bureaucracy that has throttled exports to the European Union.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-CAPITOL

U.S. Capitol lockdown lifted, fire nearby contained

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol complex was shut down for about an hour on Monday out of an abundance of caution after a small fire broke out nearby, underscoring security jitters days before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

USA-MILITARY/CIVIL RIGHTS

Senator Gillibrand eyes extending Civil Rights Act protections to U.S. troops

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Kirsten Gillibrand says she will work with colleagues on legislation giving U.S. troops the same legal protections against discrimination as civilian employees, a move advocates say could be a game-changer for minorities in America's armed forces.

BUSINESS

CARREFOUR-M&A/COUCHETARD

Couche-Tard CEO would love second shot at Carrefour deal

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Alimentation Couche-Tard would revive its $20 billion bid for France's Carrefour if the Canadian convenience store operator saw a change in the French government's stance on the proposed deal, its chief executive said on Monday.

USA-HUAWEI TECH/

Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration notified Huawei suppliers, including chipmaker Intel, that it is revoking certain licenses to sell to the Chinese company and intends to reject dozens of other applications to supply the telecommunications firm, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-TRUMP/BRITAIN-BLIMP

Trump baby blimp lands at London museum

LONDON (Reuters) - A blimp depicting U.S. President Donald Trump as a snarling, nappy-wearing orange baby has found a home in one of London's most popular museums.

ONE MEDIA IP-TAKE THAT/

Producer Ian Levine sells some royalties from "Take That" songs to One Media

British songwriter and producer Ian Levine has sold his share of royalties from some tracks of English pop group "Take That" to One Media iP Group, the music publisher and distributor said on Monday, sending its shares 16% higher to 8 pence.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL/KC-MAHOMES

Chiefs QB Mahomes remains in concussion protocol

Patrick Mahomes' status for Sunday's AFC Championship against the Buffalo Bills remains up in the air as the Super Bowl MVP is still in concussion protocol, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said on Monday.

RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG/

England skills coach Ryles to miss Six Nations due to COVID-19 lockdown

England's skills coach Jason Ryles will not join the team ahead of the Six Nations as the Australian is not relocating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/TEXAS-REPUBLICANS

Fraud claims fuel danger for Republicans and voting rights

Even as Joe Biden will be sworn in on Wednesday as the next president of the United States, many Trump supporters refuse to believe he was fairly elected. In many cases, they have come to see the belief in widespread election fraud as a litmus test for both local and national Republicans, while Democrats fear that the GOP will use the fraud claims as fuel to push through voter restrictions at all levels.

19 Jan

USA-BIDEN/FIRST DOGS (PIX)

White House once again 'for the dogs' as Bidens move in

The arrival of the Bidens and their dogs Major and Champ at the White House this week marks the return of a longstanding tradition - the presence of four-legged furry friends at the 18-acre estate that is home to the U.S. president.

19 Jan

GREECE-PARLIAMENT/TERRITORIAL WATERS

Greek parliament votes on bill extending western territorial waters

Greek parliament votes on bill extending the country's western territorial waters to 12 from six miles currently.

19 Jan

VIETNAM-POLITICS/DISSENT

Vietnam steps up 'chilling' crackdown on dissent ahead of key Communist Party congress

A crackdown on Vietnamese dissidents has intensified ahead of the ruling party's most important meeting in years and activists have questioned whether it is breaching at least the spirit of a series of free trade agreements with Western countries. Data collated by Reuters shows both an increase in the frequency of arrests and the harshness of penalties in the run-up to the meeting.

19 Jan

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Human rights groups briefing on Uganda's vote that Museveni won

A group of human rights organisations to hold a news conference on Uganda's presidential and parliamentary elections, which they say was flawed based on documented incidents and reports from their election monitors. President Yoweri Museveni was declared the winner of the country's election on Saturday, extending his nearly 35-year rule of the East African nation.

19 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-CENSUS/

Supreme Court hears dispute over media ownership rules

The Supreme Court hears arguments over a federal agency's bid to loosen media ownership rules.

19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/INTELLIGENCE (TV)

POSTPONED - Senate panel sets confirmation hearing for Biden's U.S.spy chief choice

The Senate Intelligence Committee has set Friday for an open confirmation hearing for Avril Haines, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be director of national intelligence. The first woman to be chosen for the post, Haines served during the Obama administration as the CIA No. 2 and then as deputy national security adviser. If confirmed, she will be the chief overseer of a U.S. intelligence community beset by low morale and charges that the Trump administration has used its work for political attacks.

19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.

19 Jan

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION-MILITARY (PIX)

How Washington is feeding and housing 25,000 troops in the city center

Washington DC is blanketed with military from around the country, as 25,000 National Guard trooops bed down in the city for the next few days. COVID and the fear of terrorism means no inauguration tourists, but hotels are now full of troops in camo; chef Jose Andres is supplying free food.

19 Jan

RELIGION

RELIGION-EPIPHANY/RUSSIA (TV)

Russians plunge into ice-cold water to mark Epiphany festival

19 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week Men's (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

19 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/EU-RECOMMENDATIONS

EU Commission adopts new recommendations on coordination of COVID policies

The European Commission adopts a new set of non-binding recommendations for European Union states on strengthening cooperation against the COVID-19 pandemic, including on vaccination, testing, sequencing of virus variants, support to neighbouring countries.

19 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NIGERIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Nigeria's exhausted medics keep waiting for COVID-19 vaccines

Dr Oluwajoba Oroge braced for the week ahead - another long line of coronavirus patients at Abuja's private EHA Hospital, and another long wait for news on a vaccine. Every day, said Dr. Oroge, cases are mounting, stocks of protective gear are dwindling and the number of his colleagues with the energy and health to keep fighting is falling.

19 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel, state leaders to discuss possible further pandemic measures

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder after a meeting with state premieres on possible further coronavirus containment measures.

19 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-PANEL (TV)

Independent panel reviewing global handling of pandemic to report to WHO Exec Board

An independent panel of experts headed by former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is to present its interim report on the global handling of the pandemic to the WHO Executive Board. The report issued on Monday said that Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and criticised the WHO for not declaring an international emergency until Jan. 30.

19 Jan 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

19 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GOLDMAN SACHS-RESULTS/

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings

Goldman Sachs reports fourth quarter earnings that are expected to benefit from increased trading activity by clients. The Wall Street bank will also provide an update on progress made against strategic targets set last year.

19 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-BIDEN/YELLEN (TV)

Senate panel considers Yellen's nomination as Treasury secretary

Former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen testifies at U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on her nomination to be Treasury secretary.

19 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT