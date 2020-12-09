REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

In COVID-19 milestone for West, Britain starts mass vaccination

LONDON (Reuters) - A 90-year-old grandmother became the world's first person to receive a fully-tested COVID-19 shot on Tuesday, as Britain began mass-vaccinating its people in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history.

Talk of a 'no deal' Brexit grows as deadline looms

LONDON/DUBLIN (Reuters) - Talk of a chaotic British split from the European Union grew on Tuesday with just three weeks left to break a deadlock in trade deal negotiations, with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that the two sides may have to accept "no deal".

U.S.

As U.S. companies push to get workers vaccinated, states disagree on who's essential

NEW YORK/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Companies and industry groups lobbying to get their U.S. workers to the front of the line for COVID vaccination are running into a patchwork of state plans and confusion over who is essential, and who is not.

Texas asks U.S. Supreme Court to help Trump upend election in long-shot lawsuit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The state of Texas on Tuesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to throw out the voting results in four other states in a long-shot legal gambit intended to help President Donald Trump upend his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden.

BUSINESS

U.S. cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach, theft of internal hacking tools

FireEye, one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the United States, said on Tuesday that is has been hacked, possibly by a government, leading to the theft of an arsenal of internal hacking tools typically reserved to privately test the cyber defenses of their own clients.

Tesla's Musk relocates to Texas from California; compares himself to war general

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture.

ENTERTAINMENT

John Lennon remembered 40 years after his murder

NEW YORK (Reuters) - John Lennon's wife, son, former Beatles band-mates and fans paid tribute to one of the world's most revered singer-songwriters on Tuesday, 40 years to the day after his assassination in New York.

Apple launches $549 new AirPods Max, pricier than some iPhones, to boost holiday sales

Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled its new AirPods Max, a set of wireless over-ear headphones at $549 apiece, pricier than some of its other popular phone and tablet products, in a measure likely to boost sales over the December holiday period.

SPORTS

American Kenin named WTA Player of the Year

American Sofia Kenin has been named WTA Player of the Year after winning her maiden Grand Slam singles title at the Australian Open.

Beitar Jerusalem's Emirati co-owner opens door to Arab players

DUBAI (Reuters) - Beitar Jerusalem's new Emirati co-owner said on Tuesday the Israeli soccer club was open to recruiting Arab players, a step likely to stir anger among its anti-Arab fan base.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Britain's climate advisers set out the country's 6th carbon budget

Britain's climate advisers The Climate Change Committee (CCC) set out advise for the country's sixth carbon budget from 2033-2037 as a pathway to meeting its 2050 net zero climate target.

9 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Czech government committee discusses security issues around building new nuclear power plant

A government committee for nuclear energy is expected to discuss security conditions in a tender to build a new nuclear power plant, The issue is key for possible inclusion or exclusion of Russian and Chinese bidders, and the centre of pressures between security services and political interests.

Dec 9

ANALYSIS-Texas is trying to overturn the election result: can it succeed?

Texas is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the election results in four battleground states, a remarkable request that legal experts say has almost no chance of succeeding.

Dec 9

Finland's constitutional committee to rule on foreign minister's impeachment

The Finnish parliament's constitutional committee is expected to decide on Wednesday whether or not foreign minister Pekka Haavisto offended against the law and can be charged for his actions in trying to repatriate Finnish children of so called ISIS wives from Syria.

Dec 9

Court case of Tatiana Akhmedova and her ex-husband and son over £453m fortune

Dec 9

Bangkok Art Biennale offers a political window for Thai creators

Bangkok Art Biennale offers a political window for Thai art creators. Thai artist Yuree Kensaku explains her Pop Art based on the classics 'Liberty Leading the People' painting and the sculpture 'The Winged Victory'

Dec 9

U.S. envoy Biegun meets with officials in South Korea

Washington's point man on North Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun meets with South Korean officials, including vice foreign minister Choi Jong-kun and his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon, in Seoul to discuss the U.S.-South Korea Alliance's commitment to mutual security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

Dec 9 BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

Dec 9

UNEP report on emissions gap

Annual report by United Nations Environment Programme on the gap between emissions produced and what is needed to curb global warming

Dec 9

U.S. Congress to vote on stopgap bill as COVID-19 aid talks continue

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday is due to vote on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

Dec 9

Germany's Merkel delivers budget speech in parliament

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament, the Bundestag, on her government's 2021 budget. Germany is spending hundreds of billions of euros this year and next to cushion the blow of the coronavirus pandemic.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Italian parliament votes on ESM reform, govt majority hangs by a thread

Both houses of parliament are due to vote on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's decision to back a reform of the euro zone bailout fund (ESM). The measure is extremely controversial and the government could lose, especially in the Senate, opening the way for a political crisis and possible collapse of the coalition.

9 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

UN rights boss Bachelet press conf expected to focus on Ethiopia, HK, China, US etc

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet gives press conference on the eve of Human Rights Day on the need to stand up for human rights and looks ahead to 2021

9 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

'The canary in the coal mine?' What teacher layoffs in one city could mean for U.S. schools

Shortly before school began in September, administrators in Schenectady, New York, laid off more than 400 teachers, aides and other employees -- roughly one out of every five school workers. With budgets battered by the coronavirus pandemic, state and local governments across the United States have laid off nearly 700,000 workers this year (is there a way of expressing that as a portion of their workforces?). Advocates warn that Schenectady's experience could become commonplace if Washington does not provide more help.

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuinness speaks at Irish parliamentary committee

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

Philippines' trade minister holds virtual news conference

Philippines Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez holds a virtual news conference to talk about the country's economic recovery efforts.

9 Dec 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

Food delivery startup DoorDash set to make NYSE debut

U.S. food delivery startup DoorDash Inc is set to start trading on the New York Stock Exchange after selling shares in its initial public offering.

Dec 9

Mexico central bank chief to speak at Bank of Russia virtual event

The Bank of Mexico's governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon will speak at a virtual event organized by the Bank of Russia.

Dec 9

INSIGHT-Ethiopia's war risks leaving its manufacturing dreams in tatters

When Bangladeshi textile firm DBL set up shop in Ethiopia two years ago, it thought it had landed a great deal. The government was splurging on infrastructure and handing out tax breaks to attract manufacturing companies. But a month-long conflict in the northern Tigray region has left newly arrived investors such as DBL reeling.

9 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

Wave of global cash sets Asian assets surging

Money is surging in to Asia and the region's currencies are soaring toward their best-ever quarter, as investors pile in to pandemic recovery bets that have driven South Korean stocks to record highs and set Indonesia's bond market on a tear.

9 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Malaysia's Top Glove announces Q1 earnings

Malaysia's Top Glove Corp, also world's largest glove maker, posts its first-quarter earnings.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Slovak lawmakers could vote on 2021 budget planning another high deficit

Slovakia's parliament may vote on the government's 2021 budget plans in which deficits will remain elevated to combat the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Bad behavior? How to be civil - and stay safe - online

Justin Davis, CEO of Spectrum Labs, discusses his strategies to combat toxic behavior online as well as how to thrive in this pandemic in a Q&A.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Dutch court rules in case against state aid for airline KLM

The district court of The Hague rules on a demand by Greenpeace to block the 3.4 billion euros ($4 billion) of state aid granted to the Dutch arm of Air France-KLM, as the green group argued the government had failed to force the ailing airline to make its business more sustainable.

9 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Reuters Pictures of the year

9 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPECIAL REPORT-How oil majors shift billions in profits to island tax havens

A Reuters examination of how major oil firms dodge taxation by booking billions of dollars in profits through small affiliates located in tax haven nations.

9 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

Developers are transforming a windowless former industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europe's largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling.

9 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Bank of Canada interest rate decision

The Bank of Canada releases its latest overnight interest rate decision

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

Argentine 'John Lennon' channels spirit of the Beatles

Argentina Javier Parisi was a mega fan of the Beatles since the age of eight when he heard "A Hard Day's Night", which led him on a journey to form a tribute band to the famous British rockers. He is also the spitting image of John Lennon.

Dec 9

SPORTS

Olympics-Michael Phelps discusses the 2021 Games and the 'Olympic mindset'

American swimmer Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, discusses his outlook for the 2021 Tokyo Games and the role of optimism in creating an "Olympic mindset" in an interview with Reuters.

Dec 9

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

Ohio to execute David Sneed, convicted of aggravated murder

Ohio is scheduled to execute David Sneed who was convicted of the aggravated murder of Herbert Rowan.

Dec 9

Supreme Court weighs shareholder suit over Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac

U.S. Supreme Court hears an appeal by President Donald Trump's administration seeking to avoid a lawsuit by shareholders of mortgage finance firms Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac relating to the government rescue of the companies following the 2008 housing crisis.

9 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Indonesians to vote in governors and mayors in local elections amid pandemic

Indonesia holds local elections to select heads of districts and governors, despite coronavirus infections hitting record high and showing no signs of relent after passing the half million mark late last month, one of Asia's highest caseloads.

Dec 9

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

Defence Ministers of ASEAN meet via video conferencing

Defence ministers from the 10-member Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN meet virtually

Dec 9

Aid agencies try to access war-hit Tigray in Ethiopia

Aid agencies continue to try to get access to Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region in order to deliver relief, after the government said that it did not need a "baby-sitter" for relief operations.

9 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

New Zealand marks one year since White Island eruption

New Zealand marks the one year anniversary of the White Island eruption, which killed 22 people and injured dozens. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend the commemoration ceremony in Whakatane.

Dec 9