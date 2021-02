Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

GERMANY-POLITICS/NORDSTREAM

ANALYSIS-Russia's Navalny case casts shadow on German politics ahead of election

The poisoning and jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has thrust Nord Stream 2 - a pipeline to take Russian gas to Europe - up Germany's political agenda. That has created a serious problem for Angela Merkel's likely successor before he has even got going, leaving prospects for a viable coalition government after the September election up in the air.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-EUROPE

INSIGHT- Countdown to 'catastrophe:' Inside Europe's fight for COVID shots

BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - In a meeting last week in the Europa building in Brussels, home of the European Union's political leadership, diplomats for the 27 member states were desperate.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Democrats clear path for approval of Biden's $1.9 trln COVID package

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package on Friday as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHITEHOUSE

White House says it is working to speed early production of J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is exploring every option for increasing manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which is under regulatory review, and said on Friday that currently expected levels of early doses were less than hoped.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY/

Stalling U.S. labor market bolsters Biden's drive for big stimulus package

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. employment growth rebounded moderately in January and job losses in the prior month were deeper than initially thought, strengthening the case for a sizable relief package from the government to aid the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

USA-ECONOMY/IMF

U.S. faces risk of bankruptcies, unemployment if fiscal support not maintained - IMF

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday warned that the United States faced a possible "dangerous wave" of bankruptcies and unemployment if it did not maintain fiscal support until the coronavirus heath crisis ended.

ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-SNOOPY/

Good grief! Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts streaming series

LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Beloved beagle Snoopy and his friends from the Peanuts gang are starring in a new animated series for the streaming TV era. Just don't expect them to be texting or watching TikTok.

PEOPLE-NYGARD/

Canadian judge denies fashion designer Nygard bail in U.S. extradition case

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Canadian fashion designer Peter Nygard was denied bail on Friday by a judge in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on a U.S. extradition request over charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

SPORTS

SOCCER-GERMANY-BCS-BAY/REPORT

Bayern win snow battle in Berlin to go 10 points clear

BERLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich were unaffected by heavy snowfall and freezing temperatures as they beat hosts Hertha Berlin 1-0 to go 10 points clear at the top of the Bundesliga on Friday with their fifth consecutive league victory.

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/KC

Chiefs eager to close out 'Run it Back' season with Super Bowl win

Feb 5 (Reuters) - "Run it back." Those three words formed the mantra the Kansas City Chiefs adopted this season in their bid to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions and position themselves as the NFL's next dynasty.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-DOCTOR ANNIVERSARY (PIX) (TV)

Wuhan residents remember coronavirus "whistleblower" doctor ahead of his death anniversary

Wuhan residents recall Li Wenliang, a "whistleblowing" Chinese doctor who had been reprimanded for "spreading rumours" about the coronavirus before it was officially recognised, ahead of his death anniversary. Li, an ophthalmologist at a hospital in Wuhan, the city at the initial epicentre of the outbreak, died from COVID-19 on Feb. 7 last year.

6 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AFRICA-UNION/SUMMIT (TV)

African Union virtual summit opens

The African Union summit opens virtually. The Union is made up of 55 member states and meets yearly to discuss ways to further unity and cooperation across the continent.

6 Feb

EU-RUSSIA/

EU top diplomat Borrell travels to Moscow

EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell travels to Russia, in a first visit to Russia by an EU High Representative/Vice-President since 2017. HE will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian interlocutors ahead of the European Council's strategic discussion on EU-Russia relations scheduled for March.

6 Feb

SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-PAK-ZAF/

Cricket - Second Test - Pakistan v South Africa

Day three of the second Test between Pakistan and South Africa at Rawalpindi.

6 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS-BLOCKADE

India's farmers set to hold nationwide road blockade as protests intensifyThousands of Indian farmers protesting for months against new agricultural laws are set to hold a 3-hour nationwide road blockade on Saturday amid tight security as opposition to the reforms gains steam.

6 Feb 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT