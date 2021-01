Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/ 6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRELAND-CHURCH-CHILDREN/

Report reveals grim infant death toll, cruelty at Church-run homes in Ireland

DUBLIN/TUAM, Ireland (Reuters) - Thousands of infants died in Irish homes for unmarried mothers and their offspring mostly run by the Catholic Church from the 1920s to the 1990s, an inquiry found on Tuesday, an "appalling" mortality rate that reflected brutal living conditions.

USA-POMPEO-EUROPE-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Luxembourg, EU snub Pompeo in final Europe trip, diplomats say

BRUSSELS/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cancelled his Europe trip at the last minute on Tuesday after Luxembourg's foreign minister and top European Union officials declined to meet him, European diplomats and other people familiar with the matter said.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

Democrats poised to impeach defiant Trump over storming of U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A fiery debate opened in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday over a Democratic-led effort to remove President Donald Trump from office for inciting supporters who stormed the Capitol last week, while Trump denied any wrongdoing.

USA-TRUMP-RESPONSIBILITY/

Trump denies any responsibility for his supporters' Congress attack

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md./WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump, facing impeachment on a charge of "incitement of insurrection" on Tuesday denied responsibility for his supporters' violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol last week and said his remarks before the siege were appropriate.

BUSINESS

USA-TRUMP-TECH

Trump says Big Tech is dividing the country, after his supporters attack Congress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump blamed Big Tech companies on Tuesday for dividing the country days after Twitter and Facebook banned him on their platforms for encouraging the attack on the U.S. Capitol building

BOEING-DELIVERIES/

Boeing limps into 2021 with more 737 MAX cancellations, delayed 787 deliveries

SEATTLE (Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered about 60% fewer aircraft to customers in 2020 than 2019 and less than one-third the deliveries of rival Airbus, the lowest in 43 years, company data showed on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

HUNGARY-TEDDY-BEARS/

Wrapped in plastic, no picnic for Hungarian teddy bears asleep in pandemic

HARSANY, Hungary (Reuters) - In a small village in eastern Hungary, more than 20,000 teddy bears are "hibernating" in a warehouse, waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to ease so they can bring joy to children in local nurseries.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-CELEBRATION/

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japan's Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergency.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-EQUESTRIAN-CANADA-DOPING/

Canada show-jumping team disqualified from Olympics

Canada's show-jumping team were disqualified from the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected an appeal of a doping violation.

FOOTBALL-NFL-JEOPARDY-RODGERS/

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to host Jeopardy

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers appeared as excited to host Jeopardy as he is about getting his team to another Super Bowl announcing on Tuesday that he will be a guest host on the hugely popular game show.

UPCOMING

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

GREECE-FRANCE/DEFENSE (TV)

Greek government submits bill on Rafale jets to parliament, vote expected this week

Greece's conservative government has submitted a bill on the purchase of 18 Rafale fighter jets from France to parliament. Lawmakers are expected to pass the legislation by the end of the week.

13 Jan

CENTRALAFRICA-SECURITY/CAMEROON (PIX) (TV)

Food deliveries halted, refugees flee amid Central African Republic fighting

Every day at dawn, Polycarpe Fodjo gets up from a makeshift bed under his truck and waits. He should have delivered a load of rice from Cameroon to Central African Republic over three weeks ago, but a violent rebellion across the border has halted trade.

13 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TURKEY-DEFENCE/

Turkish defence minister gives briefing to foreign journalists

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar gives briefing to foreign journalists, with topics on the agenda expected to include Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, U.S. sanctions and the situations in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh.

13 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS (PIX)

Swiss government holds news conference following meeting to discuss measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic

News conference following meeting of Swiss federal government in Bern. The cabinet is expected to announce new measures against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

13 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES-DUTERTE (PIX) (TV)

Philippines' Duterte delivers national address about government's COVID-19 response

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte talks about measures his administration is taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and other policy matters in a regular televised national address.

13 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA (PIX)

TIMELINE-China's relationship with WHO ahead of visit by experts

The World Health Organization's team of international experts arrives in Wuhan to investigate the origin of COVID-19. This Timeline looks at the relationship between China and the WHO since the coronavirus crisis began.

13 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia launches mass vaccination programme, president gets first shot

Indonesia starts its vaunted mass coronavirus vaccination campaign with President Joko Widodo to receive the first shot of an ambitious drive to inoculate 180 million people, being launched amid record deaths and new infections hitting a peak.

13 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-SPAHN (PIX) (TV)

German Health Minister Spahn addresses parliament on start of vaccinations

German Health Minister Jens Spahn holds keynote speech in parliament on start of vaccinations in Germany and across Europe.

13 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

TAIWAN-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. ambassador to U.N. visits Taiwan

Kelly Craft, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, arrives in Taiwan to meet with senior Taiwanese officials.

13 Jan

USA-TRUMP/ (TV)

Impeachment of Trump over Capitol rampage possible

Impeachment of President Donald Trump possible for inciting supporters who carried out deadly rampage at U.S. Capitol last week.

13 Jan

LAOS-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Long-ruling Communist Party of Laos holds party congress

The long-ruling Communist Party of Laos holds its three-day Party Congress, an event held every five years to decide on future policies and leadership.

13 Jan

BRITAIN-POLITICS/JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

13 Jan

INDONESIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi visits Indonesia

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, visits Indonesia and is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

13 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal to announce new COVID-19 lockdown

Portugal's government will announce on Wednesday when the new lockdown to tackle a worrying rise in coronavirus infections will come into place and which measures will be implemented as part of it.

13 Jan

RIGHTS-HRW/ (PIX) (TV)

Human Rights Watch issues annual report on worldwide events in 2020

Human Rights Watch issues annual report

13 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Poll: Priorities for the Biden administration

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest public opinion survey, which will include the latest level of support for President Trump, and a measurement of support for major Democratic legislative initiatives such as expanding Medicare to rejoining the Paris climate agreement.

13 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRAZIL-RIGHTS/ (TV)

Rights group says Brazil's Bolsonaro sabotaged anti-COVID efforts

Brazil's right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has tried to sabotage efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in his country and pursued policies that undermine human rights, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday in its annual world report..

13 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-CRASH/ (PIX) (TV)

Data recorder found, search continues for voice recorder of crashed Indonesian jet

Indonesian authorities have retrieved a flight data recorder from the Sriwijaya Air plane crash at the weekend, and are confident of soon finding the cockpit voice recorder that could help solve the mystery of what happened to the 27-year-old plane in the four minutes between take-off and impact in the Java Sea.

13 Jan

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ITALY-MAFIA/TRIAL (PIX) (TV)

Mass trial starts in Italy of 'Ndrangheta mobsters

The trial opens of 355 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia accused of an array of charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, money laundering and drug trafficking. It will be one of the largest cases to target organised crime in Italy since the so-called maxiprocesso that severely weakened Sicily's more storied Cosa Nostra mafia group in the 1980s.

13 Jan

ITALY-MAFIA/TRIAL-PROSECUTOR (PIX)

Heavily guarded prosecutor takes on Italy's mob powerhouse

Prosecutor Nicola Gratteri has spent the past three decades battling Italy's most powerful mob group, the 'Ndrangheta, renouncing any semblance of a normal life as he seeks to break its grip on his native Calabria.

13 Jan

USA-COURT/FTC

U.S. Supreme Court weighs FTC authority over ill-gotten gains

The U.S. Supreme Court weighs the scope of the Federal Trade Commission's ability to recoup ill-gotten gains from scam artists.

13 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

MEDIA-PRESS FREEDOM/PANEL DISCUSSION

REUTERS NEXT- Spot coverage of panel discussion on press freedom

Spot coverage of a Reuters NEXT panel on press freedom around the world, featuring Rappler Chief Executive Maria Ressa, Frontier Myanmar Co-founder and CEO Sonny Swe and CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour

13 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CHANGE-SUITE/GRATZKE

Return with confidence: How Siemens creates safe, healthy workspaces

At Siemens, Ruth Gratzke is overseeing a 'Return with confidence' campaign to create safe and healthy indoor office environments.

13 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

QANTAS-OUTLOOK/ (PIX) (TV)

REUTERS NEXT- Interview with Qantas CEO Alan Joyce

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce speaks at the Reuters Next conference. Topics to include the current state of the Australian domestic aviation market, the outlook for international travel as vaccines are rolled out and pandemic-related changes to the travel industry.

13 Jan 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

USA-FED/BULLARD

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President Bullard speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard participates in moderated discussion on the U.S. economy and monetary policy before Reuters Next Virtual Forum.

13 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

USA-ELECTION/CELEBRITIES (PIX) (TV)

Celebs reveal their hypothetical presidental plans If I were president... celebs reveal what would be first on their agenda if elected a world leader.

13 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT