Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY/

France tightens security after Nice attack, protests flare in parts of Muslim world

PARIS/NICE, France (Reuters) - France stepped up security nationwide on Friday to guard against Islamist attacks after the fatal stabbings at a church in Nice, while protests flared in parts of the Middle East, Asia and Africa over French caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad.

TURKEY-QUAKE/

Strong earthquake kills 19 people in Turkey and Greek islands

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - Nineteen people were killed in Turkey and Greece after a strong earthquake struck the Aegean Sea on Friday, bringing buildings crashing down and setting off tidal waves which slammed into coastal areas and islands.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Biden and Trump focus on Midwestern battlegrounds in final push

DES MOINES, Iowa/WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden campaigned on Friday across Midwestern battleground states where the coronavirus has roared back, hunting for support as the White House race entered its final weekend.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS/

U.S. Senate leader says coronavirus aid bill should advance in early 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday said that any new coronavirus aid package should be considered in early 2021, possibly closing the door to such legislation shortly following the Nov. 3 elections.

BUSINESS

USA-ELECTION-ECONOMY/

Days before election, economic data reveals gradual improvement, gloomy outlook

With the presidential election drawing near, a litany of data released this week shows the U.S. economy continues to climb out of the recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but progress is slowing.

USA-ELECTION-BANKS-CONTINGENCY/

Jittery Wall Street banks 'war game' the election with drills, client calls, special pollsters

NEW YORK/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Large Wall Street banks have been running "war game" drills in their trading businesses and preparing clients for unexpected scenarios around the U.S. election next week, hoping to avoid liquidity crunches or technical errors as markets react to news of who will be running the White House and Congress, industry sources said.

ENTERTAINMENT

GAY-PRIDE-TAIWAN-MILITARY/

'Coming out bravely'- Taiwan same-sex couples join military wedding for first time

TAOYUAN, Taiwan (Reuters) - Two women became the first military officers to marry their same-sex civilian partners at a mass military wedding in Taiwan on Friday, marking another landmark for LGBTQ+ rights in Asia.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BOLIVIA-DAYOFTHEDE/

On Day of Dead, Bolivians remember COVID-19 departed by baking bread in their likeness

As the Day of the Dead approaches in Bolivia, bakers are helping those remembering loved ones lost this year to the COVID-19 pandemic by creating loaves in the likeness of the departed.

SPORTS

NEW-YORK-METS-COHEN-MLB/

Billionaire Steve Cohen's purchase of New York Mets gets approval from MLB owners

Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Friday that the owners of the Major League Clubs have voted in favor of the sale of the New York Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen.

BASEBALL-MLB-DET-HINCH/

Tigers name Hinch manager

The Detroit Tigers named A.J. Hinch as the 39th manager in franchise history on Friday, just days after his one-year suspension ended for his role in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/PENCE-PROFILE (TV)

NEWSMAKER - Profile on Vice President Mike Pence A profile on Vice President Mike Pence

31 Oct

GEORGIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Georgia holds parliamentary election

Georgia holds parliamentary election. New parliament will be elected for another four years.

31 Oct

TANZANIA-ELECTION/

Tanzania election final results expected to be announced

Tanzania's election commission is due to announce final results from this weeks' parliamentary and presidential elections. Incumbent President John Magufuli is expected to win a second term after opposition parties failed to field a joint candidate.

31 Oct

USA-ELECTION/HARRIS-PROFILE (TV)

NEWSMAKER - Profile on Democrat Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris will make history if she becomes the next vice president of the United States. She also will be closely watched as a potential successor in 2024 if her running mate, Democrat Joe Biden, wins the presidency in Tuesday's election.

31 Oct

AUSTRALIA-POLITICS/

Australia's third-most populous state of Queensland goes to the polls

Australia's third-most populous state of Queensland goes to the polls, in an election which looks set to extend a fracture in the country's national cabinet on how best to handle the pandemic and economic recovery. Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to be returned to power.

31 Oct

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ivory coast holds presidential election seen as test of stability

Ivory Coast holds a presidential election seen as a crucial test of stability in Francophone West Africa's biggest economy and the world's top cocoa producer. President Alassane Ouattara's bid to extend his decade in power ignited deadly protests. His main challengers accused Ouattara of violating term limits and urged their supporters to boycott the poll. (PLEASE SEE SEPARATE ENTRIES FOR TV EDITS

31 Oct

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN (TV)

Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Biden campaigns in Michigan with Obama

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden campaigns in Michigan. He will be joined by former President Barack Obama.

31 Oct

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (TV)

Thammasat University students plan surprise at royally-granted graduation ceremony

Thammasat University students plan a surprise at graduation ceremony attended by King Maha Vajiralongkorn, who is expected to hand out degrees to undergraduate students. It is a longstanding tradition for royal family members to attend graduation ceremonies in the country.

31 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP-PROFILE (TV)

NEWSMAKER - Profile of Republican Donald Trump

New York real estate developer turned reality TV star turned politician Donald Trump stunned the world for years ago when he became president of the United States. As he seeks a second term in office this week, Reuters looks at Trump's precedent-shattering time in the White House.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-PROFILE (TV)

NEWSMAKER - Profile of Democrat Joe Biden

Joe Biden, a fixture in U.S. politics for a half century as a senator and vice president, is seeking to complete a long climb to the political mountaintop that includes two previous failed presidential bids by defeating President Donald Trump. If Biden wins Tuesday's election against the Republican president, a fellow septuagenarian, the 77-year-old Democrat from Delaware would become the oldest person ever elected to the White House.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-CABINET (PIX) (TV)

Portugal's government holds extraordinary cabinet meeting Portugal's government holds extraordinary cabinet meeting to discuss new restrictions to tackle rising COVID-19 infections

31 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SLOVAKIA (PIX) (TV)

Slovakia to launch mass COVID-19 testing to cover most of the population

The government expects to wrap second round of mass COVID-19 testing campaign to cover large swathes of the population over the age of 10 using rapid antigen tests. Testing is taking place over two weekends, ending Nov. 8, and people are to be tested twice over to catch more cases.

31 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-TOKYO/ (PIX) (TV)

33rd Tokyo International Film Festival

Directors and actors showcase their films at the 33rd Tokyo International Film Festival, a rare festival to be held in person this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

31 Oct

GAY-PRIDE/TAIWAN (PIX) (TV)

LGBT community gathers for Asia's biggest pride parade

Thousands of members from the LGBT community dressed in colourful attire parade alongside elaborate floats during Asia's biggest pride parade.

31 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT