TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR-LAW

Iran watchdog passes law on hardening nuclear stance, halting U.N. inspections

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's Guardian Council watchdog body approved a law on Wednesday that obliges the government to halt U.N. inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment beyond the limit set under Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal if sanctions are not eased in two months.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT

United Nations and Ethiopia reach aid pact for war-hit Tigray

ADDIS ABABA/NAIROBI (Reuters) - Ethiopia and the United Nations agreed on Wednesday to channel desperately-needed humanitarian aid to the northern region of Tigray, where a month of war is believed to have killed thousands of combatants and civilians.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

As coronavirus soars, U.S. cheers Britain's vaccine approval

U.S. health experts on Wednesday welcomed British emergency approval of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, a sign that U.S. regulators may soon follow suit in a bid to bring the surging pandemic under control.

USA-BIDEN

Trump hints at 2024 run, Biden to meet with U.S. workers hit by pandemic

WASHINGTON/WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - Donald Trump hinted he may be ready to move on to planning another run for the U.S. presidency in 2024 as President-elect Joe Biden prepared on Wednesday to confront the raging pandemic that will likely be his first major challenge in office.

BUSINESS

USA-FED-BEIGEBOOK

Fed sees little to no growth in much of U.S. as stress mounts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve officials saw "little or no growth" in four of their 12 regional districts and only modest growth in the others in recent weeks as a rapidly spreading health crisis and ongoing recession continued to devastate some U.S. businesses and families even as many others thrive.

BOEING-737MAX-AMERICAN-AIRLINE

Boeing's upgraded 737 MAX completes first flight with media onboard

DALLAS (Reuters) - Boeing Co's 737 MAX staged its first post-grounding flight with media on board on Wednesday, as carriers seek to demonstrate to passengers that the redesigned jet is safe after a 20-month safety ban.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-RELATIVES

Joy as Britain's care home residents share first hugs with relatives since March

LONDON (Reuters) - Residents of Britain's care homes shared their first precious hugs and kisses with relatives since March on Wednesday, after homes were able to give visitors rapid tests for COVID-19 which give results in 30 minutes.

UTAH-MONOLITH

Monolith or just trash? Metal sculpture in Utah appears to have been demolished

The mysterious metal column found standing inexplicably in a remote part of Utah's desert last month was knocked down and dismantled by a group of men who considered it "trash," according to a photographer who documented the object's demise.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LEBRON

LeBron signs two-year, $85 million extension with Lakers

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, his agent told multiple news outlets on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL

League weighing up COVID postseason protocols, rejects 'bubble'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is weighing up new safety protocols for the postseason but rejected the idea of playing in a "bubble" setting, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases across the United States.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

OIL-EUROPE/RETAIL (PIX)

INSIGHT-The new black gold? Big Oil bets on retail networks in an electric era

Big European oil companies looking to maintain returns as they move away from fossil fuels are betting on the vast global networks of filling stations.

3 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/INDIA-FINANCEMINISTER

Nirmala Sitharaman, India Finance Minister interview

REUTERS SUMMIT - 2021 Investment Outlook, speakers - Nov 30-Dec 4

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak with Reuters on Dec.3

3 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AIRLINES

Lights, camera, travel: entertainment industry in spotlight as business flyers plummet

Airlines desperate to fill premium seats left empty by the coronavirus crisis are making a beeline for industries still on the road like a resurgent film industry.

3 Dec

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and updated cereal outlook

U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

3 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-AGRICULTURE/CLIMATECHANGE (PIX)

FOCUS-Consumers, looming regulations drive nascent green farm push in North America

Beer made from rice grown with less water, rye planted in the off-season and the sale of carbon credits to tech firms are just a few of the latest developments in the North American agriculture and food industry's drive to go green.

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/YANOMAMI (PIX)

Brazil's Yanomami ask Congress to evict gold miners from reservation

Yanomami tribe leaders hand in a petition with almost half a million signatures asking Congress to act to evict illegal gold miners from Brazil's largest indigenous reservation in the Amazon to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines' science ministry holds news conference on virgin coconut oil research for COVID-19 medication

Philippines' science ministry holds news conference to discuss results of trials on the use of virgin coconut oil for COVID-19 medication.

3 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

3 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-CYBER (PIX)

US sounds alarm over hackers targeting COVID vaccine supply chain

The United States is sounding the alarm over hackers targeting companies critical to the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting that digital spies are turning their attention to the complex logistical work involved in inoculating the world against the novel coronavirus.

3 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY RKI (PIX) (TV)

Official German health institute holds news conference on COVID-19 situation

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases holds a news conference on the COVID-19 situation in the EU's most populous country, which is struggling to bring down case numbers.

3 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GLOBAL-POY/COVID (PIX)

WIDER IMAGE - Pictures of the year - Covid

Covid-19 pictures of the year

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-EUROPE (TV)

WHO European office brfg on plans for COVID-19 vaccine deployment across continent

World Health Organization (WHO) European office holds briefing its regional director Hans Kluge on planned deployment of COVID-19 vaccines across the continent and outbreaks.

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ISRAEL-BAHRAIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Bahrain's Industry Minister al-Zayani visits Israel

Bahrain's Industry, Commerce and Tourism Minister, Zayed Rashid al-Zayani visits Israel with an economic delegation to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

3 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/TALKS (PIX) (TV)

EU negotiator Barnier expected in London for further Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier expected to be in London for further Brexit talks

3 Dec

CAMEROON-ELECTION/

Ahead of Cameroon regional vote, opponents say too late for healing

Cameroon will hold its first ever regional elections on Sunday. The vote, by indirect suffrage, is aimed at giving more powers to the regions, part of a President Paul Biya's bid to quell a separatist insurgency in the English-speaking west.

3 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit trade deal: Negotiators try to clinch a deal

British and European Union negotiators are trying to clinch a last-minute trade deal just weeks before the United Kingdom casts off from the bloc in its most significant economic and political shift since losing a global empire.

3 Dec

EUROPE-WEBSUMMIT/

Web Summit, Europe's largest tech event, takes place online

Web Summit, Europe's biggest technology conference, takes place entirely online due to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be able to host 100,000 attendees online on its own conference platform and around 800 speakers will join the event, including Zoom chief executive Eric Yuan and Captain America star Chris Evans.

3 Dec

ROMANIA-ELECTION/ (TV)

Preview ahead of Romania's national election on Dec. 6

Romania's closely-fought national election on Dec. 6 could earn the centrist government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban the parliamentary majority it needs to enforce meaningful infrastructure and fiscal reforms.

3 Dec

SOUTHKOREA-EXAM/ (PIX) (TV)

South Korean students take college entrance exam amid pandemic

South Korean high school students and exam retakers arrive to sit in the annual nationwide college entrance exam, which plays a decisive role in education and career prospects for them, while their schoolmates and parents cheer for them outside the exam venues.

3 Dec

GHANA-ELECTION/FACTBOX

FACTBOX - The main contenders in Ghana's presidential election

Biographies of the two main contenders in Ghana's Dec. 7 presidential election: incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo and the leader of the main opposition party, former president John Mahama.

3 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

GHANA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Eyes on female VP candidate as Ghana heads to the polls

Two old rivals will compete in Ghana's Dec. 7 election, faced with familiar economic woes. But this time, voters' attention is being drawn elsewhere - to the first ever female vice-presidential candidate for a major party.

3 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SWISS-LIBERIA/

Swiss trial begins of Liberian rebel commander accused of cannibalism and rape

Postponed until Dec 3. Proceedings to continue in 2021. Former rebel leader Alieu Kosiah is accused of several offenses including recruitment and use of a child soldier, forced transport, looting, cruel treatment of civilians, attempted murder, killings, desecration of a corpse and rape.

3 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SAFRICA-POLITICS/

South Africa's Ramaphosa faces no-confidence vote in parliament

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa faces a no-confidence vote in parliament. The motion has little chance of succeeding as it was requested by an opposition party with only two seats in the 400-member lower house, compared to the governing party's 230 seats.

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-FINANCE/

Portugal's Finance Minister Joao Leao meets French counterpart Bruno Le Maire

Portuguese State and Finance Minister Joao Leao meets French counterpart Bruno Le Maire.

3 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish PM speaks at Brexit webinar

Micheal Martin speaks at 'Ireland, the EU and the UK: Next Steps' event as negotiators seek to hammer out a last minute Brexit trade deal.

3 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

NATO-DIPLOMACY/FUTURE

NATO secretary general and "wise persons group" speak about new report on alliance's future

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg gives the keynote address at an event to launch the NATO 2030 reform report written by a "wise persons group" as the alliance struggles to adapt to global threats.

3 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/ (TV)

France's Macron gives interview to 'Brut'

French President Emmanuel Macron gives an interview to Brut. In focus: police violence, secularism, and Islamism, climate policy, the 'COVID generation'

3 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-VACCINE (TV)

Portugal to announce coronavirus vaccination plan

Portugal is to announce its plan for rolling out a coronavirus vaccine, which health minister Marta Temido has previously said could arrive from January.

3 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

IMF-ECONOMY/

IMF spokesman holds regular briefing

International Monetary Fund spokesman Gerry Rice holds a regular briefing, with questions expected on the impact of vaccines on the global economy and perspectives on U.S. economic team announced by U.S. President-elect Joe Biden.

3 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/EXHIBITION-OLD MASTER (PIX) (TV)

Buckingham Palace host landmark exhibition of Old Masters

Old Master paintings usually displayed in the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace brought together for the first time in landmark gallery exhibition

3 Dec

FILM-MANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Netflix film 'Mank' looks at Hollywood's 1930s heydey

Netflix movie "Mank" tells the story of the writer of "Citizen Kane" and provides a behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood in the 1930s

3 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ITALY-MAFIA/TRIAL

Italian judge due to decide whether to indict hundreds of mafia suspects

A judge in Rome is expected to decide whether to indict more than 450 suspected members of the 'Ndrangheta mafia clan on an array of charges, including extortion, money laundering, kidnapping and drug trafficking.

3 Dec

MEXICO-CHINA/CARTELS (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Burner phones and banking apps: Meet the Chinese 'brokers' laundering Mexican drug money

Chinese "money brokers" have become key cogs in the multi-billion-dollar drug empires run by Latin American cartels. These money launderers are quickly displacing the Mexican and Colombian money men that have long dominated the trade, and are bedeviling the efforts of U.S. law enforcement to follow the cash.

3 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Ethiopia's war-hit Tigray region awaits aid after pact

Ethiopia's Tigray region awaits desperately-needed humanitarian aid after a month of war has killed, wounded, and wounded thousands of people. The government and the United Nations reached an agreement on Wednesday to channel aid to the northern region where 600,000 people already depended on food aid even before conflict began on Nov. 4.

3 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SPORTS

WORLD-WORK/ETHEREDGE

A silver lining to 2020? Building genuine virtual relationships

Like many executives, Jimmy Etheredge, CEO of North America for Accenture, has seen his work life change completely in the last nine months.

3 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT