REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN/

France to reopen border with England for COVID-clear travellers

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) -France will reopen its borders to passengers from England on Wednesday, ending a blockade intended to stop the spread of a new coronavirus variant, but which has held up thousands of lorries before Christmas.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO/

WHO members to meet on Wednesday on new virus variant

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization (WHO) has called a meeting of members for Wednesday to discuss strategies to counter a new, more infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-CALIFORNIA/

First Latino will represent California in U.S. Senate -governor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Tuesday he will name Alex Padilla to the U.S. Senate to fill the remainder of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris's term.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. seeks to calm fears of U.K. virus variant as U.S. infections top 18 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Total U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 18 million on Tuesday as health officials tried to tamp down fears about a new, highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

BUSINESS

WALMART-LAWSUIT/

U.S. sues Walmart accusing retailer of helping to fuel opioid crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department sued Walmart Inc on Tuesday, accusing the retailer of fueling the opioid crisis in the United States, ignoring warning signs from its pharmacists and filling thousands of invalid prescriptions.

APPLE-AUTOS-ELON-MUSK/

Musk tweets he reached out to Apple's Tim Cook for acquiring Tesla

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he reached out to Apple Inc's Tim Cook "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program" to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla Inc for "1/10th of our current value."

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-TABLEWARE/

Tableware fit for a Queen goes up for auction

Miniature tableware designed for a royal doll's house at Britain's Windsor Castle went up for auction on Tuesday along with a full sized dinner service made for French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte.

BRITAIN-THEATRE-WEST-END-CHRISTMAS-SO/

The show must go on: West End performers make music video to support colleagues

LONDON (Reuters) - Performers from London's West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA/

League preaches 'flexibility' ahead of unprecedented season

The NBA will take a flexible approach into the 2020-21 season that begins on Tuesday, with protocols in place that Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum feels will allow games to be played safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD/

Devils name Prudential as first helmet sponsor in NHL history

The New Jersey Devils have named longtime naming rights partner Prudential Financial as the first helmet ad sponsor in National Hockey League history, the team said on Tuesday.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CHINA-ICEFESTIVAL/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - China's ice sculptors build frozen castles in the cold

Meet the workers who build a city of ice every year at the Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival. With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic expected to deter international visitors and contestants from joining the frozen festivity in January next year, this is a visuals-led piece on the labour behind the construction of the life-size ice castles, pagodas, bridges, and a functioning hotpot restaurant.

22 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FILM-SOUL/ (TV)

'Soul' takes animated movies to new heights

The cast and creators of "Soul" talk about the movie, the first Pixar film to feature a predominantly Black cast

Dec 23

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-RESTAURANTS (PIX) (TV)

Japanese second-hand kitchen equipment shop thrives as restaurants forced to close due to pandemic

Second-hand kitchen equipment shop sees booming business as a growing number of small restaurants are forced by COVID-19 to shut their doors and sell their fittings.

Dec 23

USA-LNG/OUTLOOK

Price rally spurs hope for 2021 for North American LNG developers

A recent rally in natural gas prices has raised hopes that more North American liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants will be built, but analysts warn slowing demand growth for the super-cooled fuel could make 2021 another tough year for developers.

23 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Portugal's statistics office to announce budget deficit in January-September 2020

Portugal 's statistics office to announce budget deficit numbers in the first nine months of 2020

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

KOSOVO-USA/BIDEN (PIX) (TV)

Kosovo hopes new U.S. administration will push Serbia to recognize its statehood

Inhabitants living in the Beau Biden's street, Joe Biden's late son, believe the new president will cement Kosovo's statehood and force its former master Serbia to recognize its independence.

Dec 23

INDONESIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Indonesia inaugurates six new cabinet minsters, including in trade and health portfolios

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has announced sweeping changes to his cabinet, including in the portfolios of health, trade and tourism, with the six new ministers to be inaugurated on Wednesday. This short analytical piece will take in market reaction, and the implications looking forward for Indonesia's pandemic-hit economy.

Dec 23

ROMANIA-POLITICS/

Romanian centre-right coalition cabinet expected to win confidence vote

Designated Prime Minister Florin Citu will ask parliament for a vote of confidence in his centre-right coalition government. Prior to the vote, Citu is expected to unveil his cabinet line-up and governing programme.

Dec 23

CENTRALAFRICA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Old fears and pre-election violence flare in Central African Republic

Ismail Dicky says he is afraid of political tensions and violence ahead of Sunday's general election in Central African Republic, a sentiment that reflects the anxious mood of a country desperate for an end to years of bloodshed. Rwanda and Russia have sent military aid to help the government restore calm, as security forces and United Nations peacekeepers battle rebels who have occupied towns and roads outside the capital Bangui.

23 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Taiwan's main opposition party holds two days of protests against US pork imports

Taiwan's main opposition party the Kuomintang holds two days of protests around parliament over the government's decision to ease imports of US pork which contain an leanness enhancing additive.

23 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

KENYA-BOXING/LEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Kenyan lawyer brings boxing and justice to the slums

When lawyer Shadrack Wambui was growing up in one of Nairobi's slums, he vented his frustration at abusive police through boxing, cultivating discipline that helped him avoid confrontations that could have derailed his studies. Now the 29-year-old is turning to the sport again to help impoverished young Kenyans who are frequently victims of mistreatment by the police.

23 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-NEXT STEPS

With ink still wet on $892 bln COVID-19 deal, Washington hears demands for billions more

The day after the U.S. Congress passed an $892 billion COVID-19 relief package, fresh partisan battle lines were being drawn with President-elect Joe Biden saying a "life and death" crisis demanded additional aid while top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell planned a wait-and-see approach.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA-BLACK VOTERS

With Senate at stake, Black voters loom large for Democratic candidates in Georgia

As hundreds of millions of dollars have poured into the state from groups aligned with both sides, a constellation of progressive, Black and Democratic groups have marshaled resources to mobilize as many Black voters as possible – using targeted advertising, digital tools, virtual events, text and phone banking and even door-to-door canvassing, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The first Black vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, will visit the state on Monday to try to help.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/OPPOSITION (PIX) (TV)

Russian opposition politician faces up to three years in jail over anti-Kremlin rallies

A court in Moscow delivers a verdict in a case of Russian opposition member of a Moscow district council Yulia Galyamina charged with 'repeatedly' urging people to take part in anti-Kremlin. Galyamina faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

23 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Open up or lock down: Australian authorities make decision on Christmas pandemic measures

Australian authorities are grappling with a coronavirus outbreak in Sydney, robbing the country of its largely COVID-19 free status while also disrupting Christmas travel plans and celebrations.

Dec 23

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-VOLUNTEERS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Heroes volunteer in COVID-19 vaccine trial

Heroic volunteers taking part in COVID-19 vaccine trials.

Dec 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SINOVAC-BRAZIL (PIX) (TV)

Brazilian biomedical center announces preliminary efficacy results for Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine

Brazil' Sao Paulo state government and biomedical center Butantan Institute announce preliminary efficacy results from late stage trials for CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Dec 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND (PIX) (TV)

Thailand hopes to contain its biggest outbreak yet, new measures expected this week

Thai authorities have called on more than a 1,000 people from at least 22 provinces who may have visited a seafood market at the centre of the country's biggest coronavirus outbreak yet to report for testing in an effort to arrest the spread, which the prime minister on Tuesday blamed on illegal migration and hinted at new curbs. Cases are now being reported in at least eight provinces, some far away from Bangkok, ending a run of months when infections were showing up almost entirely in government quarantine.

Dec 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GAZA-CHRISTMAS (PIX) (TV)

Little taste of Christmas in Gaza under a double lockdown

Christians in Gaza Strip will watch Christmas mass through TV screens this week, pray and celebrate at home as the enclave lived through a double lockdown amid a spike in Covid-19 infection.

Dec 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEXICO-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

Mexico to receive first batch of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Mexico is expected to receive its first shipment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by noon on Wednesday, allowing Latin America's second biggest economy to kick off its first round of vaccinations.

Dec 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/THAILAND-CHRISTMAS-ELEPHANTS (PIX) (TV)

Elephants hand out Christmas presents to primary school students in Thailand

A herd of elephants dressed up as Santa Claus with giant face masks distribute hand sanitizers and Christmas presents to primary school students in Ayutthaya.

Dec 23

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA (PIX)

Malaysia's science minister holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccine procurement and distribution

Malaysia's science, technology and innovation minister Khairy Jamaluddin will hold a press conference on the country's vaccine procurement and distribution plans. The Southeast Asian country has bought vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, and expects to secure more through deals with Chinese and Russian manufacturers.

23 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT