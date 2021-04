Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military on Thursday, following the generals' Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, with Washington calling it a response to "abhorrent violence and abuses."companies

Biden warns of responses if North Korea escalates, but open to diplomacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Thursday the United States remained open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its missile tests this week, but warned there would be responses if North Korea escalates matters.

Biden compares Xi to Putin, Republican voting plans to Jim Crow laws

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Thursday vowed to push China to play by international rules, criticized his Republican opponents and defended his policy to provide shelter to children crossing the U.S. border from Mexico at his first solo news conference since taking office.

'Still a mess': Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcare

Even now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin is trying to learn how to take care of herself.

'Yes or no?' U.S. lawmakers fume over Big Tech's answers on misinformation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In their first appearance before Congress since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, the chief executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter were asked by U.S. lawmakers whether their platforms bore some responsibility for the riot: "yes or no?"

GameStop leads meme stocks higher with Koss, AMC surging too

GameStop and other so-called meme stocks surged on Thursday, as investors piled into the shares after a tumble in the previous session.

French film director Tavernier dies

French film director Bertrand Tavernier, who won international acclaim with his 1986 jazz film "Round Midnight", has died, the Institut Lumiere film museum said on its Twitter feed. He was 79.

Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rights

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights in the country after promising last year he would not let any abuses go unnoticed.

Former AL president Dr. Bobby Brown dies at 96

Four-time World Series winner and former Texas Rangers and American League president Dr. Bobby Brown died in his home in Fort Worth, Texas. He was 96.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Daly speaks on monetary policy in COLVID era

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly speaks on monetary and fiscal policy in the COVID era before virtual CSU Fullerton Center for Economic Education Fireside Chat

25 Mar 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

Myanmar economy to sharply contract in 2021 after coup: World Bank:

Latest forecasts from World Bank predict 10pc contraction in Myanmar's economy in 2021 amid strikes, nationwide protests and pullout of foreign investors following coup.

26 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

Tugs resume effort to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long container vessel that has choked traffic along the Suez Canal resumed at high tide, with five tugs working to drag the vessel to deeper water, according to ship-tracking data.

Mar 26

FACTBOX - On borrowed time: what's next for U.S.-listed Chinese companies

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday moved ahead with implementing legislation which would de-list Chinese companies who do not allow the regulator to inspect their books. Here is what the SEC rules say, what the SEC is doing, and what's coming next.

26 Mar 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

U.S. bail bond industry spends big to ensure defendants paying

Insurance companies have spent $17 million to defeat proposals to weaken or abolish the for-profit bail industry in the United States, a system that brings insurers $15 billion in business a year, according to a Reuters analysis of campaign contributions and company financial statements and interviews with more than three dozens experts on criminal justice, campaign finance or bail reform.

26 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

WTO's dispute settlement body meets

WTO's dispute settlement body due to consider agenda items including anti-dumping dispute with China, the Airbus-Boeing dispute and the crippled Appellate Body.

26 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

World Bank holds news conference on uneven economic recovery in Asia and the Pacific

World Bank holds news conference on uneven economic recovery in Asia and the Pacific.

26 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give news conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mar 26

Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta to address nation on COVID-19

Kenya's president Uhuru Kenyatta to address the nation on COVID-19. The East African country is in the midst of a deadly third wave of infections and reported its highest daily number of new infections on Wednesday. In recent days the rate of positive results among those tested went as high as 20%.

Mar 26

Prague square full of crosses for COVID victims draws quiet acts of mourning

Prague's historic Old Town Square has been covered with 25,000 crosses painted on its cobblestones as a memorial to each victim of COVID-19, giving the locked-down capital's residents a quiet place to leave a message for lost loved ones or vent frustration at the government. People have headed to the square to write the names of relatives who have died, or leave flowers and light candles for them. The central European country has been hard hit by the virus and has one of the world's highest per-capita death tolls in the pandemic.

Mar 26

Farmer stops the desert in northern Burkina Faso

Farmer Yacouba Sawadogo holds back the desert in the arid lands of northern Burkina Faso by updating a traditional agricultural method, the Zai technique. The result is a 40-hectare forest and productive arable fields that have brought farmers back after a drought and famine forced them off their land in the 1980s. The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) recognised Sawadogo as one of their Champions of the Earth last year for finding community-based solutions to protect the environment and safeguard populations from hunger.

26 Mar 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

South Africa launches TB rapid test amid COVID disruption

South Africa will on Friday roll out mobile clinics to find and instantly diagnose tuberculosis patients, in a bid to prevent the disruption surrounding COVID-19 causing a surge in deaths from one of the country's biggest killers. A study showed TB testing rates dropped around 50% in South Africa after a lockdown was imposed in late March last year. 26 Mar 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPECIAL REPORT: How a coronavirus variant tore through a tiny British island and onto the world stage

A gripping narrative that retraces the new variant's path through a British backwater and onto the world stage - and trace what went wrong. Kent is one of the first battlegrounds in a global war against new variants that even advanced countries are ill-equipped to wage. While Britain's response to the pandemic was dismal, its advanced system of genomic sequencing allowed it to identify and track B.1.1.7. The capacity in the United States lags far behind. A government official recently warned the variant could hit America like a Force 5 hurricane.

26 Mar 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Serbia starts vaccination of migrants against COVID-19

Serbia starts COVID-19 vaccination campaign for migrants in government-operated camps.

26 Mar 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Specialist UK court re-considers $19.5 bln UK class action

A specialist British competition court will re-consider allowing a stalled a 14 billion pound ($19.5 billion) class action against Mastercard to proceed in the country's first mass consumer claim. The case, which could entitle adults in Britain to roughly 300 pounds each if successful, is led by former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, who alleges Mastercard overcharged more than 46 million people in Britain over nearly 16 years.

Mar 26

NCAA takes on student athletes in Supreme Court dispute

With college basketball's "March Madness" underway, the Supreme Court next week weighs the National Collegiate Athletic Association defense of its limits on education-related compensation for college basketball and football players.

26 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

With anti-Asian hate on the rise, some parents grapple over whether to talk to their kids

After last week's shootings at three Atlanta-area spas left eight people dead, including six women of Asian descent, Stefany Stuber sat down to talk to her seven-year-old daughter, Olivia.

Mar 26

UK-EU committee discuss trade to Northern Ireland after row over Brexit deal

An UK-EU committee will discuss post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland to try to find a way out of a row over part of their divorce deal.

Mar 26 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (GRAPHIC)

Czech parliament votes on extending state of emergency

The lower house of Czech parliament is set to vote on another extension state of emergency, proposed by the government to last until April 27, although it cannot rely on parliamentary majority and the house may opt for a shorter date. State of emergency creates legal framework for many lockdown measures the government has kept in place for months surpress the COVID epidemic.

Mar 26

Farmers call for a nationwide strike to protest against new farm laws

Tens of thousands of Indian farmers who have been camped out on the outskirts of the capital since December protesting against deregulation of produce markets, call for a nationwide strike to further their cause.

Mar 26

Gabon introduces laws to promote equality, rights for women

Zoom interview with Gabon's Prime Minister Rose Christiane Raponda focusing on new laws the government has proposed which if adopted, will promote equality between sexes and remove measures such as the woman's obligation of obedience, the man has the head of the family, etc. It will also relax abortion laws in the central African nation which decriminalize homosexuality in June last year.

26 Mar 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Australia remains on flood watch as some residents return to their properties

Australia remains on high alert, though some residents hit by devastating floodwaters have begun returning to their homes, and authorities accelerated clean-up efforts, with fresh evacuations orders issued in some areas where water levels were still rising as of Thursday.

Mar 26