REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

USA-ASIA-POMPEO

Pompeo arrives in Japan for trip shortened by Trump's COVID-19

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Japan on Tuesday shortly after midnight for a visit that has been cut short by President Donald Trump's hospitalisation with COVID-19.

NOBEL-PRIZE-MEDICINE

Virus-hunting trio win Nobel for hepatitis C discovery

Two Americans and a Briton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday for identifying the hepatitis C virus, in work spanning decades that has helped to limit the spread of the fatal disease and develop drugs to cure it.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump set to go home to a White House hard hit by coronavirus

President Donald Trump said he would leave the hospital on Monday where he has been treated for COVID-19, returning to a White House hit by a wave of infections and a campaign further shadowed by the pandemic four weeks before Election Day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-CONGRESS

Pelosi, Mnuchin talk coronavirus aid as presidential illness complicates picture

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone for about an hour on Monday on coronavirus economic relief and were preparing to talk again Tuesday, continuing their recent flurry of activity working towards a deal on legislation.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BAN-WTO

China says U.S. TikTok, WeChat bans break WTO rules

China said at a World Trade Organization meeting that restrictions by the United States on Chinese mobile applications TikTok and WeChat are in violation of the body's rules, a trade official said.

CISCO-SYSTEMS-CENTRIPETAL-NETWORKS

Cisco ordered to pay $1.9 billion in U.S. patent lawsuit, has pledged appeal

A U.S. judge on Monday ordered Cisco Systems Inc to pay $1.9 billion to a Virginia company that accused it of copying its cybersecurity patents.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CINEWORLD

Cineworld brings down curtain on U.S., UK theaters; 45,000 jobs hit

Cineworld, the world's second-biggest cinema chain, will close its UK and U.S. movie theaters this week, leaving as many as 45,000 workers unemployed for the foreseeable future as it fights to survive a coronavirus collapse in film-making and cinema-going.

MUSIC-LED ZEPPELIN

Led Zeppelin emerges victor in 'Stairway to Heaven' plagiarism case

British rock band Led Zeppelin on Monday effectively won a long running legal battle over claims it stole the opening guitar riff from its signature 1971 song, "Stairway to Heaven."

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-MIA

Heat's Adebayo and Dragic eager to return to action

Miami Heat players Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic on Monday said they were itching to return to action after being sidelined with injuries as their team looks to battle back from a 2-1 deficit in the NBA Finals.

TENNIS-FRENCHOPEN-DJOKOVIC

Djokovic suffers deja vu after hitting line judge

For the second Grand Slam in succession a line judge was in the firing line from Novak Djokovic but on Monday it did not cost the Serb anything more than an anxious moment.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESS JETS (PIX)

Honeywell to release new forecast on business jet demand

Honeywell is set to release new forecast on demand for business jets as a recovery in commercial aviation seems more distant due to COVID-19 Plane makers such as Canada's Bombardier and U.S. planemaker Gulfstream are closely watching whether improving demand for private flights will translate into new orders.

6 Oct

LIBYA-ECONOMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Financial problems stoke unrest in eastern Libya

Financial problems are adding to public anger at living conditions in eastern Libya, where rare protests have recently taken place. Eastern Libya, run by a rival administration to the internationally recognised government in Tripoli, has taken on debt and brought in currency printed by Russia. But banks there still have little liquidity and ordinary people are worried about the economy.

6 Oct

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico's INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

6 Oct

MEXICO-ECONOMY/AUTOS

Mexico auto sales and exports Sept

6 Oct

EGYPT-ECONOMY/INFLATION

Egypt's sunken inflation raises questions over rates

Egypt's inflation has dropped to some of its lowest levels in well over a decade, potentially triggering consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the conditions of a new $5.2 billion loan. It also sharpens a dilemma for the central bank: does it keep interest rates high to sell treasuries and protect the currency, or lower them to encourage growth?

6 Oct

MRDIY-IPO/

Malaysia's Mr DIY launches IPO prospectus

Malaysian home improvement retailer Mr DIY launches its prospectus for its initial public offering. The IPO would be the largest in Malaysia since 2017.

6 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/HIRING

As U.S. job growth stalls, some workers face long-term unemployment

More than six months after the pandemic ravaged the U.S. labor market, millions of Americans who are still unemployed are bracing for the possibility that the jobs they held before the crisis may not come back for years, if at all.

6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/BENEFITS

A 'New Normal' for U.S. employee benefits? What it could look like

It is not just the new and expanded benefits for American workers that are taking human resources professionals by surprise. It is the sheer speed at which they are taking place.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

6 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU

EU lawmakers debate climate law

The European Parliament debates the EU's proposed climate law, which sets out the European Green Deal's headline goal for the continent's economy and society to become climate neutral by 2050.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/ (TV)

WTO revised trade forecast on impact of COVID-19

The Geneva-based body is expected to revise a forecast from April which said that global trade in goods would fall by between 13% and 32% in 2020, numbers that the WTO chief described as "ugly", before rebounding by 21-24% in 2021.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/POWELL

Federal Reserve Chairman Powell speaks at virtual NABE conference

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks on the economic outlook before virtual annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics, "Global Reset? Economics, Business and Policy in the Pandemic."

6 Oct 10:40 ET / 14:40 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-RULEOFSIX

Britain's parliament to vote on the "rule of six" coronavirus measure

Britain's lower house of parliament is to vote on Boris Johnson's "rule of six" social distancing measure, something the prime minister says is vital to protect both lives and livelihoods from the coronavirus pandemic.

6 Oct

JAPAN-FOREIGNMINISTERS/ (PIX) (TV)

Foreign ministers of Japan, Australia, India and U.S. meet in Tokyo

Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a so-called Quad meeting in Tokyo to discuss the concept of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns about China's maritime assertiveness.

6 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-JOHNSON (PIX) (TV)

UK PM Johnson speaks to the Conservative Party Conference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the Conservative Party.

6 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TRUMP

Trump to continue COVID-19 treatment at White House medical unit

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is expected to continue receiving COVID-19 treatments at the White House medical unit, following a three-night stay at a military hospital outside Washington. Trump's illness has upended a White House hit by a wave of infections and an election campaign further shadowed by pandemic four weeks before Americans vote.

6 Oct

USA-POMPEO/SUGA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to meet Japanese PM Suga

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in Tokyo for four-way "Quad" talks with his Japanese, Indian and Australian counterparts, is expected to meet Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in what would be Suga's first high-profile diplomatic meeting since replacing Shinzo Abe as premier in September. The meeting will be followed with a quad meeting with Suga.

6 Oct

THAILAND-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

Thais remember 1976 university massacre as protests grow

As the biggest anti-government protests in years build in Thailand, the memory of the Oct. 6, 1976 massacre of student protesters by security forces at Thammasat University has taken on an even greater resonance. Relatives and sympathisers are expected to pay respects to victims, who had been accused by royalists of insulting the monarchy.

6 Oct

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/DEBATE

New Zealand leaders debate ahead of general election

New Zealand's leaders Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins debate ahead of the general election on Oct 17.

6 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

EU-SUMMIT/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

EU's Michel speaks to European lawmakers

European Council President Charles Michel gets quizzed by EU lawmakers on escalating tensions between Turkey and its EU neighbours, on relations with China and on the situation in Belarus. During the debate, lawmakers will also look ahead and give their input regarding the next regular EU summit, to be held 15-16 October.

6 Oct 03:15 ET / 07:15 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/EU-FORESTS

EU lawmakers debate bloc's new forests strategy

The European Parliament debates a future European Forest Strategy, that the EU's executive European Commission will prepare for 2021.

6 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-COURT

Republicans hope Supreme Court fight could help them keep Senate, but Democrats see opportunity

As Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, Republican Lindsey Graham will play a starring role in the fight over President Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, which he hopes will help energize his supporters and help stave off Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in November. But Democrats see opportunity to further excite their voters -- particularly abortion rights supporters -- and use the fight to boost their chances of winning more of the nine competitive races that will determine control of the Senate.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/EARLY VOTE

Early U.S. voting skyrockets, suggesting possible record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast their ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/MILITARY (PIX)

After summer of protests, U.S. National Guard puts troops on standby for coming months -officials

After a summer of civil unrest over racial injustice in the United States, the National Guard has put hundreds of military police on standby specifically to help law enforcement deal with any potential violence in the coming months, three U.S. military officials have told Reuters.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE

U.S. vice presidential debate to draw more scrutiny after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

The first and only debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Kamala Harris, Democratic nominee Joe Biden's running mate, on Wednesday has taken on outsized importance as President Donald Trump battles COVID-19.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/GERMANY (TV)

Merkel meets with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to meet with Belarus opposition leader Tsikhanouskaya in Berlin.

6 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

UKRAINE-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU summit with Ukraine

European Council President Charles Michel and EU's High Representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Brussels, their first in person meeting since the since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

6 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

EGYPT-ART/ (PIX)

Egyptian artist creates pictures with salt

An Egyptian artist who experimented with different materials now crafts his pictures with salt.

6 Oct

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-DELTA/

Storm Delta to strengthen into hurricane, make landfall in western Cuba

Storm Delta is expected to strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in western Cuba on Tuesday on its rampage towards the northern Gulf Coast.

6 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SINGAPORE-COURT/LEE

Singapore PM appears in court for defamation suit against blogger

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong appears in court for a defamation case against a blogger who shared an article on his Facebook page linking Lee to Malaysia's 1MBD state fund money-laundering scandal.

6 Oct

CHILE-CRIME/RASPBERRIES (PIX)

How a Chilean raspberry scam dodged food safety controls from China to Canada

A Reuters investigation lays bare the ease with which mass quantities of high-risk foods can be slipped past some of the world's most sophisticated health and customs agencies

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

KENYA-ATTACK/COURT (PIX)

Kenyan court to issue verdict in Westgate shopping mall attack trial

A Kenyan court will issue a verdict in the case of three men charged with helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a murderous attack on a Kenyan shopping mall in 2013. At least 67 people were killed in the assault on the upmarket Westgate shopping complex.

6 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-ASIAPAC (TV)

Asia Pacific health leaders to meet on COVID-19 and other issues at virtual WHO Regional Committee

Health ministers and senior officials from across the region will meet virtually from 6 to 9 October 2020 for the seventy-first session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific.

6 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CEO-COUNCIL (TV)

Lagarde, Gates, Bolton and Nadella speak at WSJ conference

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, Bill Gates, John Bolton and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speak at the WSJ CEO Council summit.

6 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

NOBEL-PRIZE/PHYSICS (PIX) (TV)

2020 Nobel Physics Prize is announced

The winner or winners of this year's Nobel prize in physics are announced at a news conference.

6 Oct 05:45 ET / 09:45 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-BOARD (PIX) (TV)

WHO Executive Board holds special session on COVID-19 (Oct 5-6)

The Executive Board of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds second day a two-day meeting on the COVID-19 pandemic. Helen Clark and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, co-chairs of an independent panel reviewing the global response to the pandemic, are due to speak to the 34 member board which includes the United States.

6 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MIDEAST-SYRIA/GERMANY-CHEMICALWEAPONS

Syrians ask German prosecutors to look into chemical attacks

A group of NGOs will on Tuesday submit criminal complaints and dossiers of evidence to prosecutors in Germany on behalf of Syrian victims of suspected sarin bomb attacks they blame on the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

6 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT