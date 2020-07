Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CASES/

Global coronavirus cases rise to more than 11 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

FRANCE-POLITICS/

France's Macron picks little-known civil servant as new prime minister

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron named Jean Castex, a senior civil servant, as his new prime minister on Friday as he acted to recast his presidency and take back control of policy ahead of elections in 2022.

U.S.

USA-JULYFOURTH/

Many Americans' July 4 celebrations go virtual as COVID-19 cases surge

On a holiday weekend that would typically draw crowds to watch fireworks, march in parades and wave the red, white and blue, many Americans kicked off Independence Day exactly where they have been for months: at home.

USA-TRUMP/

Trump to criticize 'cancel culture' during Mount Rushmore trip

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will rail against a "left wing mob" for seeking to "tear down" U.S. history during a visit to Mount Rushmore on Friday amid concerns over holding a large gathering during a pandemic and criticism from Native Americans.

BUSINESS

COMMERZBANK-CEO/

Commerzbank chairman and CEO bow out to give lender a fresh start

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Commerzbank's chairman and chief executive stepped down on Friday, bowing to demands from top shareholder Cerberus that the German lender change its strategy to stop a downward spiral in its financial performance.

FACEBOOK-ADS-BOYCOTT/

Canada's biggest banks join boycott of Facebook platforms

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada's biggest lenders confirmed on Friday they had joined a widespread boycott of Facebook Inc begun by U.S. civil rights groups seeking to pressure the world's largest social media platform to take concrete steps to block hate speech.

ENTERTAINMENT

CZECH-FILMFESTIVAL/

Scaled-down Czech film festival opens in empty auditorium

PRAGUE (Reuters) - A Czech film festival disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic unveiled a scaled-down programme of movies on Friday with an opening ceremony in an empty auditorium and a star-free red carpet.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/-ANGOLA-ENTERTAINMENT

Angolan app gives performers a lifeline - streaming to paying public

LUANDA (Reuters) - When the Angolan government imposed its coronavirus lockdown in late March, local entrepreneur and innovator Claudio Kiala saw a gap in the market when it came to virtual entertainment.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-WASHINGTON/

Washington Redskins to consider changing name of team

Under mounting pressure from sponsors and Native American rights groups, Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder said on Friday he would consider changing the name of the National Football League team whose roots date back to the 1930s.

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRIA/

Hamilton makes a statement as F1 gets back on track

SPIELBERG, Austria (Reuters) - Formula One got back on track in changed circumstances but familiar fashion at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix on Friday, with Mercedes and six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton picking up where they left off last year.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-PARIS/HAUTE COUTURE-PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

No paparazzis and fashionistas as Paris Haute Couture week goes online

Fashion shows for Paris Haute Couture Week will be viewed online, where the usual glitz and glamour of fashionistas surveying the catwalk will not be present, dealing a blow to businesses that cater to fashion week. Meanwhile, the collections will reveal the inspiration that designers found during the lockdown.

4 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-REOPENING (PIX) (TV)

UK Pubs, restaurants, cinemas and hairdressers allowed to open

4 Jul

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AUSTRALIA-ELECTION/

Australian government tested in by-election contest

Australia's conservative government will try to become the first in 100 years to win a seat held by the opposition Labor party in a by-election held in the electorate of Eden Monaro, in the south of New South Wales.

4 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT