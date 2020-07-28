REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT /6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Second COVID-19 wave forces new travel curbs around the globe

SYDNEY/LONDON (Reuters) - Nations in Asia imposed new restrictions on Monday, while an abrupt British quarantine on travellers from Spain threw Europe's vaunted summer reopening into disarray, as the world confronted the prospect of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

CANADA-POLITICS/TRUDEAU

Canada's Trudeau to testify in parliament amid ethics investigation involving charity

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will testify before a parliamentary committee on Thursday about his government's decision to ask a charity with ties to his family to administer a C$900 million ($674 million) student grant program.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-VANCE/

Trump files new challenge to subpoena for his tax returns

President Donald Trump on Monday filed a new challenge to the Manhattan District Attorney's subpoena for his tax returns, weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court said the president was not immune from state criminal probes.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-COTTON/

Republican Senator Cotton criticized for 'necessary evil' slavery comment

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton came under pressure over published comments in which he said America's founders viewed slavery as a "necessary evil."

BUSINESS

WORLD-WORK/GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman revamps employee reviews, opening door to greater job cuts

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc is adopting a performance review system that will grade up to 10% of its 39,000 employees as under-performers this year, according to an internal memo sent on Monday, potentially leading to more job cuts in 2021 than the bank has made in recent years.

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINES

EU talks with Pfizer, Sanofi, J&J on COVID vaccines hit snags - sources

BRUSSELS/MILAN (Reuters) - European efforts to secure potential COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer, Sanofi and Johnson & Johnson are mired in wrangles over price, payment method and potential liability costs, three EU officials told Reuters.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-OPRAH-WINFREY/

Oprah Winfrey takes on racism in new TV discussion series for Apple TV+

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Oprah Winfrey is returning to her talk show format with a new series on Apple TV+, whose first episodes will focus on racism in the United States, Apple Inc and Winfrey announced on Monday.

PEOPLE-JONAS-TURNER/

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner has given birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SPORTS/

Major League Baseball season roiled by COVID-19 postponements

Just four days after beginning a truncated coronavirus-delayed season, Major League Baseball ran into a serious obstacle on Monday with the postponement of two scheduled games due to a COVID-19 outbreak among Miami Marlins players.

SOCCER-TANZANIA/

Belgian coach in Tanzania sacked for racist outburst

DAR-es-SALAAM (Reuters) - Belgian coach Luc Eymael was fired by his club in Tanzania on Monday after racist comments at a news conference last week where he described his own club's supporters as monkeys and barking dogs.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-DENTSU (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Japan stirs controversy with huge COVID aid contract for ad giant Dentsu

In the weeks after Japan declared a state of emergency to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the country passed a sweeping stimulus package designed to aid the pandemic-hit economy. But controversy over the contract to pay out the funds -- one of the largest that Japan outsourced from its entire pandemic budget -- is widening for Abe's government.

28 Jul 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-MUSEUM (PIX) (TV)

London's Natural History Museum prepares to re-open

The Natural History Museum in London is getting ready to re-open its doors to the public since the coronavirus pandemic forced them and all other attractions to close.

27 Jul 18:30 ET / 22:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Parts of Australia back in lock down as COVID-19 cases surge

Parts of Australia are back in lock down as COVID-19 cases surge in the south-east state, Victoria.

28 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BOARDINGSCHOOLS (PIX) (TV)

From outdoor classes to new health centers, boarding schools prepare for fall as coronavirus spreads

Boarding schools around the country are coming up with ways to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak if they return to in-person school in the fall as hoped. Students at a small boarding school in southern California received an unusual set of instructions: return to campus in the fall armed with a portable chair, a sun hat and sunscreen, ready for outdoor classes.

28 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/NAJIB (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's former PM Najib faces verdict in first 1MDB-linked trial

A Malaysian judge will rule on a criminal case against former prime minister Najib Razak, in the first of several corruption trials he faces over a multibillion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Prosecutors say about $4.5 billion was stolen from 1MDB, co-founded by Najib in 2009.

28 Jul 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GEORGIA (TV)

Georgia's Governor, Atlanta's mayor to square off in court on coronavirs mask fight

A Georgia judge is scheduled Tuesday to hear arguments in an emergency motion brought by Governor Brian Kemp to stop the city of Atlanta from enforcing a mandate that people wear masks in public to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

28 Jul

USA-ELECTION/NAACP-CONVENTION (PIX)

POSTPONED: NAACP 111th Annual National Convention

Government officials, entertainers, authors, athletes and young leaders gather to discuss and promote solutions to the various difficulties faced by the Black Community during the 111th NAACP Annual National Convention.

28 Jul

NORTHKOREA-RIGHTS/ (TV)

U.N. releases report on women in detention in North Korea

The United Nations holds a press conference in Seoul to release a report detailing the detention of women in North Korea and other allegations of human rights violations.

28 Jul

PHILIPPINES-TELECOMS/ (PIX)

Philippine telecoms firms respond after lashing by Duterte in annual address

The Philippines' two telecom operators are expected to respond to threats by President Rodrigo Duterte to shut them down or put them under government control for "lousy' services, in the second such threat in less than a year to intervene in sectors controlled by the same two billionaire families that are the subject of frequent verbal attacks.

28 Jul

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/

Venezuela's "shadow opposition" struggling to find candidates for upcoming vote

When a Venezuelan political party asked Henry Arias to run for congress on a platform opposing President Nicolas Maduro, the union leader quickly told them they that didn't actually represent the opposition - and turned them down.

28 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases and deaths in all 50 U.S. states.

28 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress negotiates next round of coronavirus aid

Democrats and Republicans in the U.S. Congress negotiate a fresh round of financial relief intended to ease the human and economic pain caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They are working on a tight timeline as enhanced unemployment payments authorized earlier in the year are due to expire on July 31.

28 Jul

USA-CONGRESS/JUSTICE (PIX) (TV)

Attorney General Barr, under fire from Democrats, testifies before U.S. House panel

U.S. Attorney General William Barr, under fire from Democrats for actions they view as politically motivated, testifies before House Judiciary Committee.

28 Jul 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/NIRELAND

Junior Northern Ireland minister Walker to be quizzed by peers

Robin Walker, junior Northern Ireland minister, to be quizzed by members of Britain's upper chamber on Brexit.

28 Jul 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

GLOBAL-OIL/CANADA-RAILWAYS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Once Canada's oil relief valve, rail shipments fall to historic lows

After moving record Canadian oil volumes by rail just five months ago, shippers have hammered the brakes, idling thousands of tank cars and tens of millions of dollars' worth of infrastructure, while leaving the timing of any rebound uncertain.

28 Jul

POLAND-COAL/

Poland expected to announce deep cuts in coal mining

Poland's biggest coal producer, the state-run PGG, is set to announce shutdown of a few mines and cuts in output and salaries, as part of a restructuring plan that is expected to prompt miners' protests.

28 Jul

JETBLUE AIRWAYS-RESULTS/

JetBlue due to post second quarter results

JetBlue Airways is due to post quarterly results before the market opens.

28 Jul

USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy in Washington.

28 Jul

GLOBAL-OIL/DEMAND (PIX)

End game for oil? OPEC prepares for an age of dwindling demand

The coronavirus crisis may have triggered the long-anticipated tipping point in oil consumption and it is focusing minds in OPEC. Some officials in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, oil's most powerful proponent since it was founded 60 years ago, are asking whether this year's dramatic demand destruction heralds a permanent shift and how best to manage supplies if the age of oil is drawing to a close.

28 Jul

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

28 Jul 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBUSINESS (PIX)

Sales are up for a Florida toy importer, but he needs $10 million right away

Jay Foreman, chief executive of Basic Fun, has seen a sharp pickup in business since the lifting of pandemic shutdowns in Florida. There's even a chance the company could hit a pre-COVID estimate of a 12% annual growth, if the holidays are as strong as Foreman thinks they will be.

28 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

COLOMBIA-DRUGS/ (TV)

United Nations gives annual report on Colombia coca cultivation

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime will present its annual report on cultivation of coca, the base ingredient in cocaine, in Colombia.

28 Jul

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-POLICE (TV)

Gen Z pushes to change to U.S. police force from the inside

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a newly minted Black police officer in Detroit, says she has lost friends and been challenged on patrol since the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in May.

28 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

RELIGION

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PAKISTAN-EID-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Pakistanis buy sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions

Pakistanis throng to cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions. The government has asked people to wear face masks, have sanitizer at the entrance and children are not allowed to attend.

28 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper set to end

Lawyers expected to present closing speeches at Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper

28 Jul

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ (PIX) (TV)

Line up of 77th Venice Film Festival announced in Rome

Line up of the 77th Venice Film Festival, which is going ahead as scheduled at the beginning of September despite the coronavirus pandemic, is announced virtually via a live-stream in Rome.

28 Jul 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

AWARDS-EMMYS/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations for the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards

Nominations for the Emmys, the highest awards in television, are announced. Emmy Awards ceremony due to take place Sept 20 in Los Angeles

28 Jul 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT