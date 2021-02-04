REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10. p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10. p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINES-DATA

Vaccine dose count caught up in data discrepancies, community health centers say

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Some U.S. community health centers say they are doling out COVID-19 shots far faster than government data suggests, likely accounting for some of a gap between how states and the federal government describe the availability of vaccine doses.

USA-RUSSIA/NUCLEAR

U.S., Russia extend last major arms control treaty despite disputes

WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The United States and Russia said on Wednesday they had extended the New START arms control treaty for five years, preserving the last treaty limiting deployments of the world's two largest strategic nuclear arsenals.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS

With party's future on the line, U.S. Republicans battle over Marjorie Taylor Greene

ASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Republicans in Congress came under increasing pressure on Wednesday to take action against Marjorie Taylor Greene, a lawmaker who supported calls for violence against Democrats and unfounded conspiracy theories before taking office last month.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

Biden tells Democrats he would consider limits on who gets COVID-19 checks

WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden told congressional Democrats on Wednesday he would not back down on including $1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan but would consider tighter limits on who gets them, lawmakers and aides said.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING/

'Reddit rally' stocks bounce a day after sharp selloff

Feb 3 (Reuters) - GameStop and other social media darlings rebounded in calmer trading on Wednesday from their sharp sell-off in the prior session as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations.

CHINA-ANT GROUP/

Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on restructuring - source

eb 3 (Reuters) - Ant Group Co has agreed a restructuring plan with Chinese regulators under which the fintech giant will become a financial holding company, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said, potentially easing founder Jack Ma's regulatory woes.

ENTERTAINMENT

AMAZON.COM-BEZOS/

With Bezos out as Amazon CEO, is this the end of his ominous question-mark emails?

Feb 3 (Reuters) - For staff at Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, the departure of CEO Jeff Bezos may spell the end of one of the company's unusual and, for some managers, frightening practices: the "question-mark" email.

MERCK-PROPECIA/SUICIDE

Merck anti-baldness drug Propecia has long trail of suicide reports, records show

Newly unsealed court documents and other records show that Merck & Co and U.S. regulators knew about reports of suicidal behavior in men taking the company's anti-baldness treatment Propecia when they decided not to warn consumers of those potential risks in a 2011 update of the popular drug's label.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/BRADY

Super Bowl-bound Brady expects to be 'a lot better' next season

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will step onto his home field this weekend in search of a record-extending seventh Super Bowl title but on Wednesday the 43-year-old was already talking about plans to be even better next season.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-MCI/REPORT

Man City restore lead at top with routine win at Burnley

BURNLEY, England, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Manchester City restored their three-point lead at the top of the Premier League after goals from Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling secured a comfortable 2-0 win at Burnley on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan discusses national and global economic issues

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated conversation on national and global economic issues before virtual Global Perspectives series hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

3 Feb 18:05 ET / 23:05 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/FISCAL (GRAPHIC)

Patchwork recovery complicates fiscal plan as Congress ponders how much more

Judged from Idaho, Utah, Kansas or Alaska, home to U.S. Senators arguing for a smaller next round of federal spending to fight the coronavirus recession, the country's economic situation might seem less dire as the distribution of vaccines gathers pace and a possible end to the pandemic approaches.

4 Feb

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/FOOD

U.N. agency FAO releases its latest food price index and updated cereal outlook

U.N. food agency FAO releases its latest monthly global food price index and its updated cereal supply outlook.

4 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-TRAVEL

Canadian travel restrictions to curb COVID-19, aimed at leisure trips, are hitting businesses

New Canadian travel restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 during the spring break holiday are impacting essential business trips, leading to uncertainty, delays and confusion at the border, executives said.

4 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/MANAGINGUP (PIX)

"Managing Up": The path to professional and personal success

Mary Abbajay, president of training and consulting firm The Careerstone Group, talks about the process of "Managing Up" -- and how it can be critical to your workplace success, your future prospects and your mental well-being.

4 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PHILIPPINES-MEDIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea to cyber libel charges at Philippine trial court

Rappler chief Maria Ressa to enter plea to cyber libel charges, the third such case she is facing, at a Philippine trial court.

4 Feb 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

VENEZUELA-CRIME/COLOMBIA

Venezuela refuses to help wife of Colombian ship captain killed by its military

A year after a Colombian oil tanker captain was murdered by Venezuela's military, his wife says she is still unable to claim his pension to support their two sons as the Venezuelan government refuses to authenticate his death certificate.

4 Feb

IRAN-PLOT/VERDICT (PIX) (TV)

In European first, Iranian envoy set to be sentenced over foiled bomb plot in France

A court in Antwerp delivers its verdict on four Iranians accused of planning to bomb a 2018 meeting in France of an exiled opposition group, including an Iranian diplomat said to have masterminded the foiled attack, the first time an EU country has put an Iranian official on trial for terrorism.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CAMBODIA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial starts for 15 activists in Cambodia amid government crackdown

Fifteen youth and opposition activists are due to go on trial in Cambodia on charges related to their role in protests. The trial comes amid an intensifying crackdown on opponents to Prime Minister Hun Sen's political monopoly that has caused concern in the United States and Europe and some trade sanctions.

4 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

EU-RUSSIA/

EU top diplomat Borrell travels to Moscow

EU High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell travels to Russia, in a first visit to Russia by an EU High Representative/Vice-President since 2017. HE will meet Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and other Russian interlocutors ahead of the European Council's strategic discussion on EU-Russia relations scheduled for March.

4 Feb

SOMALIA-ELECTION/

Somalia presidential vote likely to be delayed amid political wrangling

The selection of a Somali president set for next week is likely to be delayed due to disputes over the process, slowing the recovery of fragile state institutions after decades of war. The country, trying to reconstruct itself with the help of outside players like the United Nations, had initially intended to hold its first direct election in more than three decades this year and score a rare victory against chronic instability.

4 Feb

ECUADOR-POLITICS/

Factbox: Leading candidates in Ecuador's presidential election

Ecuador on Sunday holds elections for president and legislature in which voters will choose between maintaining the market-focused policies of the last four years or returning to the socialist policies in place during the preceding decade.

4 Feb

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo senate meets to appoint interim leader to replace Kabila ally

Democratic Republic of Congo's upper house holds a session to appoint an interim senate leader. On Tuesday, a majority of senators filed a petition to oust the leader of the upper house - a key ally of former president Joseph Kabila.

4 Feb

ETHIOPIA-ELECTION/

Ethiopia's electoral commission to hold briefing on June poll

The chairperson of Ethiopia's National Election Board will hold a virtual briefing on plans for a national election on June 5. The poll, which was due to be held in 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-RUSSIA/NEWSTART

U.S. disarmament ambassador to address UN Conference on Disarmament on new START treaty

Ambassador Robert Wood, U.S. Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament, and U.S. Commissioner for the New START Treaty's Bilateral Consultative Commission to address the U.N.-backed Conference on Disarmament in Geneva. His remarks will focus on the five-year extenson of the New Start Treaty announced with Russia.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

German Chancellor speaks with families at virtual event

German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosts a virtual townhall-like meeting with citizens, centering around family issues.

4 Feb 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

FRANCE-MACRON/ (PIX) (TV)

President Macron talks to the Atlantic Council's new Europe Centre

French President Emmanuel Macron talks to the Atlantic Council's new Europe Centre

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CAMBODIA-WEDDING/ (PIX) (TV)

Cambodian couple finally tie the knot with glittering ceremony after pandemic curbs ease

Cambodian couple Leang Phannara and Kim Bethyliza were elated when they could finally wed last Friday after the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in the country.

4 Feb

NIGERIA-FILM/ (PIX) (TV)

Nigerian film about Islamist insurgency aims at Oscar glory

Ten years ago, Desmond Ovbiagele abandoned his career in investment banking to pursue his dream of making films. Now the Nigerian director's movie about the jihadist insurgency in his country has been put forward as an Oscars contender. "The Milkmaid" tells the story of two sisters who are abducted from their village during a deadly attack by militants in northeast Nigeria.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

ART-BIODIVERSITY/BEES (TV)

Good of the Hive: The New York artist on a global mission to paint murals of 50,000 bees

Matthew Willey, an artist from New York, aims to paint murals of 50,000 individual bees on schools, offices and factories around the world to raise awareness of the growing threats climate change, industrial farming and pollution pose to bees and other insects.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

AWARDS-SAG/NOMINATIONS (PIX) (TV)

Nominations are announced for the Screen Actors Guild awards

Nominations announced for the SAG awards for film and television

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

AUSTRALIA-BUSHFIRES/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Bushfires continue to burn near Western Australian capital, Perth.

Firefighters face hot, dry conditions as fires continue to burn in parts of Western Australia.

4 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MIGRATION (PIX)

Pandemic dashes foreign graduates' dreams of a job in Germany

When Abdul Kader Tizini graduated with a master's degree in mechanical engineering from RWTH Aachen, one of Germany's top technical universities, he thought it would be a matter of weeks before he landed his dream job. Hiring freezes and layoffs at thousands of German companies mean foreign graduates like Tizini face fierce competition with native graduates and unemployed professionals.

4 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND (PIX)

Ireland's publicans-come-undertakers face pandemic pressures

As one of around 80 Irish publicans carrying on the tradition of doubling up as a local funeral director, Jasper Murphy of McCarthy's Pub has seen first hand how the COVID-19 pandemic has kept people apart in good times and bad.

4 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

4 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VACCINE-PASSPORTS (PIX) (TV)

Vaccine passports: path back to normality or problem in the making?

Governments and developers around the world are exploring the potential use of "vaccine passports" as a way of reopening the economy by identifying those protected against the coronavirus.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/KENYA-EDUCATION (PIX) (TV)

Kenya school gives second chance to teen mums forced out of classes

The sounds of baby coos and teenage giggles punctuate the lessons at Serene Haven Secondary, a school nestled into a hill below cloud-ringed Mount Kenya. Here, 17 teenage mothers and pregnant girls - many of whom were forced out of their local schools - are getting a second chance to finish their education.

4 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OCEANS/NOISE

New research looks at the impact of underwater noise pollution

New research looks at the impact of underwater noise pollution.

4 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/HEALTH

Google Health holds event to announce new AI technology

Google's health unit, restructured about two years, shows off what it has been working on during a webcast event.

4 Feb 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/COMMERCIALS (PIX) (TV)

NFL-Laugh, but not too hard: New Super Bowl advertisers keep it light in pandemic

Uber Eats and brands that have done well during the pandemic including Logitech and Scotts Miracle Gro will replace long-time advertisers this Sunday during the Super Bowl LV telecast. The celebrity-laden ads aim to inject some humor and levity after a deeply depressing period at one of the most watched U.S. televised event of the year.

4 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT