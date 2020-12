Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-TURKEY-SANCTIONS/

U.S. sanctions NATO ally Turkey over purchase of Russian defense system

WASHINGTON/ANKARA (Reuters) - The United States imposed long-anticipated sanctions on Turkey on Monday over Ankara's acquisition of Russian S-400 air defense systems, further complicating already strained ties between the two NATO allies.

UN-CONFLICT-LIBYA-MIDEAST/

U.N. chief proposes new envoys to mediate Libya, Mideast

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed new envoys to mediate conflicts in Libya and the Middle East, who could be given the greenlight by the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday after months of delay, diplomats said.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION/

'Healing is coming': First Americans vaccinated as U.S. death toll passes 300,000

NEW YORK (Reuters) -An intensive care unit nurse became the first person in the United States to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, calling it a sign that "healing is coming," as the U.S. coronavirus death toll crossed a staggering 300,000 lives lost.

USA-ELECTION/

U.S. Electoral College close to formally confirming Joe Biden's win

LANSING, Mich. (Reuters) - State by state, the U.S. Electoral College convened on Monday to formally confirm Democrat Joe Biden's victory as the next U.S. president and effectively end President Donald Trump's long-shot attempt to overturn the election results.

BUSINESS

GLOBAL-CYBER/

U.S. Homeland Security, thousands of businesses scramble after suspected Russian hack

LONDON/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and thousands of businesses scrambled Monday to investigate and respond to a sweeping hacking campaign that officials suspect was directed by the Russian government.

PURDUE-PHARMA-OPIOIDS-INVESTIGATIONS/

Two Sacklers behind OxyContin maker to appear before U.S. House panel

Two Sackler family members who previously served on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's board have agreed under pressure to testify this week before a U.S. House of Representatives panel examining the nationwide opioid epidemic, avoiding subpoenas threatened by the committee's chairwoman.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-PRIVACY/SOCIAL MEDIA

U.S. FTC seeks data on how Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and others use personal data

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission is seeking information from Facebook, Twitter and other social media and video streaming companies about how they use the personal information that they collect on their users, the agency said on Monday.

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/GERMANY-ROYAL STOLLEN

German baker makes Christmas stollen fit for a queen

MUNICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Basti Bruecklmaier shows off a selection of nuts and raisins over which he pours flour, sugar, butter and a secret blend of spices to make one of Germany's tastiest treats - and some of his stollen is destined for Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-CLEVELAND/

Cleveland to drop 'Indians' name after 2021 season

Major League Baseball's (MLB) Cleveland team will drop its "Indians" name, following persistent criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans, the franchise said on Monday, but will continue to use it during the 2021 season.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-HARDEN/

Harden still wants out of Houston

The Houston Rockets tried to convince James Harden to stay by importing John Wall from the Washington Wizards.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BANKS-FACTBOX

FACTBOX - Here's the bank relief that expires on Dec. 31 - YEAR END

With waivers on accounting rules, exemptions a requirement to designate modified loans as troubled debt, and looser liquidity leverage rules, the U.S. banking industry has been operating under a slew of temporary relief which is due to run out on Dec. 31. Here's what those waivers do and what losing them could mean.

15 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-BANKS

Facing year-end regulatory "cliff," banks scramble for more COVID relief - YEAR END

U.S. bank lobbyists are scrambling to get Washington policymakers and regulators to extend regulatory relief that has allowed lenders to give struggling borrowers more leeway when paying back mortgages, credit card debt and auto-loans before it expires on Dec. 31, according to multiple lobbyists and bank group executives.

15 Dec 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT USA-FED/FOMC

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy

Federal Open Market Committee begins two-day meeting on interest rate policy, in Washington.

Dec 15

MEXICO-CENTRALBANK/REFORM

Mexico lower house could discuss, vote on central bank "laundering" bill

Mexico lower house of Congress may discuss divisive Central Bank reform that the institution's governor has warned would force it to absorb tainted money.

Dec 15

USA-SHALE/OUTLOOK (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

The worst year in shale history will bleed over into 2021

Spending is on the increase, but the go-go days of the U.S. shale boom are gone for good.

15 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

15 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-FED/ (PIX)

Fed will face 2021 test as vaccines boost outlook

If 2020 was the year the Federal Reserve overhauled its game plan for supporting the U.S. economy, 2021 will be the year its new approach gets put to the test should a coronavirus vaccine deliver the lift that many economists expect.

15 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/IMPOSTERSYNDROME

Feeling like a fraud at work? Here are ways to combat 'Imposter Syndrome'

Feeling like a fraud? In fact, 75% of female executives across industries have experienced some level of Imposter Syndrome, according to a new report from accounting and advisory firm KPMG. Here are some ways to combat your insecurities.

15 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ARGENTINA-ECONOMY/GUZMAN (PIX)

From scoring goals to saving Argentina's economy: Martin Guzman

Argentina's 38-year-old Economy Minister Martin Guzman is focused on the policies he says are needed to spark the recovery that he expects to start taking shape in Latin America's No. 3 economy next year.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

15 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CHRISTMAS-SEASON/SANTAS-GLOBAL (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Santas around the world

Santas are photographed in their hometowns around the world.

15 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

TAIWAN-SECURITY/ (PIX)

Taiwan president commissions new minelaying navy ship

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen commissions a new minelaying ship, part of her strategy to boost the island's defences.

15 Dec 22:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-CHADWICK BOSEMAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Legendary and terrifying: 'Ma Rainey' cast recall Chadwick Boseman's final role

Chadwick Boseman's final performance , in drama "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," is praised by fellow actors and movie reviewers and is expected to garner multiple award nominations

Dec 15

USA-CHRISTMAS/CAROLING (PIX)

Christmas caroling amid COVID-19: Joyous voices muffled by facemasks

During its annual holiday concert, the choir at The Cathedral Church of St. John The Divine typically asks revelers to help belt out Christmas carols but this year changed its request - please don't sing.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SPORTS

SPORT-YEARENDER/NBA

YEARENDER: Lakers emerge victorious in turbulent NBA season

LeBron James and the Lakers overcame the death of Kobe Bryant, nationwide social unrest and the isolation of the Orlando bubble to emerge victorious in an NBA season marked by tragedy and triumph.

Dec 15

SOCCER-ITALY-NAP-INT/PREVIEW

Soccer-Napoli title challenge in wake of Maradona passing faces big test at Inter

With emotions still running high in the aftermath of Diego Maradona's death, Napoli travel to troubled Inter Milan, with their title aspirations facing the first acid test since the club icon's passing.

15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HUNGARY-LGBT/CONSTITUTION

Hungarian parliament to vote on constitutional amendment

Parliament is expected to amend the Constitution stating "the mother is a woman, the father is a man." and also saying it "protects children's right to the gender identity they were born with," which would further stigmatize transgender people in Hungary.

Dec 15

USA-MEXICO/BIDEN

Lopez Obrador expected to finally recognize Biden win

Lopez Obrador is likely to recognize Biden's win after the Dec. 14 electoral college vote.

Dec 15

GERMANY-POLITICS/MERKEL

Merkel holds videoconference with overseas troops

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a videoconference with German troops and police deployed overseas.

Dec 15

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA (PIX) (TV)

Biden to throw weight behind Democrats in critical Georgia U.S. Senate races

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday will jump into the fiery U.S. Senate campaigns in Georgia, two contests that could help push his legislative agenda through Congress if Democrats win both seats.

Dec 15

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-EVICTION (TV)

Palestinians risk losing East Jerusalem homes after Israeli settler lawsuits

Palestinians living in a sensitive part of East Jerusalem are facing imminent eviction after an Israeli court ruled in multiple cases that the land their homes are built on belongs to Jewish settlers.

Dec 15

SOUTHKOREA-NORTHKOREA/LEAFLETS (PIX) (TV)

S.Korea parliament expected to pass law banning leaflets into North Korea

South Korea's parliament is expected to pass a bill that officially bans sending leaflets into North Korea, a highly contentious issue that was at the center of an inter-Korean dustup earlier this year, and this bill has drawn sharp condemnation from international human rights groups.

Dec 15

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Youth wing of India's main opposition Congress party protest against new farms laws

Farmers have been demonstrating for nearly three weeks against deregulation of the agriculture sector that will allow them to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured a minimum price.

15 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HUNGARY-RATES/

National Bank of Hungary to decide on interest rates, to publish fresh inflation and GDP forecasts

The National Bank of Hungary will hold a rate setting meeting and publish its latest economic forecasts.

15 Dec 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SERBIA-RUSSIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Serbia

Lavrov is scheduled to meet Serbia's President Aleksandar Vucic and the two are expected to have a joint news conference. Topics of the talks would include bilateral ties and the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/KAVALA

Turkey's constitutional court reviews case against detained activist Osman Kavala

Turkey's constitutional court reviews case of activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, in jail for three years after being charged with financing protests, for which he was acquitted, and helping organise a 2016 coup attempt, in a trial resuming Dec 18.

Dec 15

FACEBOOK-PRIVACY/

Irish court to hear Facebook challenge on EU-US data transfers

The future of Facebook's transatlantic data flows is to be considered by Ireland's High Court on Tuesday as the social media giant fights a ruling by its main European Union regulator that questioned their legality. A ruling is not expected until next year. 15 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EMPLOYMENT

Non-white women facing brunt of joblessness in Canada's pandemic

Nine months into the pandemic, Black, Chinese-Canadian and other non-white women continue to bear the brunt of joblessness, even as employment levels for their white counterparts have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data provided to Reuters shows.

Dec 15

CLIMATE-CHANGE/AGRICULTURE (PIX) (TV)

Drip irrigation emerges to solve the rice paddy problem

The creeping dribble of drip irrigation is for the first time replacing flooded paddies that have supplied the world with rice for generations but caused a surprising level of damage to the environment.

15 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LITHUANIA-ECONOMY

ECB's Vasiliauskas announces updated Lithuania's macro forecasts

15 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel speaks with college students, professors

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a virtual discussion with college students and professors.

15 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ANIMALS (TV)

World Organization on Animal Health briefing on COVID-19

Dr Keith Hamilton, head of the preparedness and resilience department at the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health, gives briefing on COVID-19. Expected to comment on the virus in minks and research into the origins of SARS-CoV-2.

15 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT