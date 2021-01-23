REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CANADA-DEPORTATION/

Exclusive: Canada deporting thousands even as pandemic rages

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canada deported thousands of people even as COVID-19 raged last year, data seen by Reuters shows, and lawyers say deportations are ramping up, putting people needlessly at risk in the midst of a global health emergency.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT-RAPE/

'Choose - I kill you or rape you': abuse accusations surge in Ethiopia's war

HAMDAYET, Sudan (Reuters) - The young coffee seller said she was split from family and friends by an Ethiopian soldier at the Tekeze river, taken down a path, and given a harrowing choice.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/

Biden wields executive power to tackle U.S. pandemic economic crisis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday ordered the faster issuance of pandemic stimulus checks to needy families and increased food aid for children who normally rely on school meals, an effort to ease Americans' burdens while Congress negotiates over his proposed $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package.

USA-ELECTION-POLL/

Slim majority of Americans want Senate to convict Trump: Reuters/Ipsos poll

(Reuters) - A slim majority of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be convicted by the Senate of inciting an insurrection and barred from holding public office, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, which showed a sharp partisan divide over the issue.

BUSINESS

BIDEN-YELLEN/

Yellen wins unanimous Senate panel vote for Treasury despite Republican tax, debt concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Friday unanimously approved Janet Yellen's nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies.

USA-ECONOMY/

U.S. factory activity near 14-year high; home sales rise in December

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing activity surged to its highest level in nearly 14 years in early January, but bottlenecks in the supply chain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are driving up prices and signaling a rise in inflation in the months ahead.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WUHAN-DOCUMENTARY/

'Heroic hymn of the people': Chinese government film marks year since Wuhan lockdown

BEIJING (Reuters) - China premiered a patriotic documentary film on Friday to mark the one-year anniversary of Wuhan's coronavirus lockdown, part of a broader effort by authorities to cast the government's early response to COVID-19 in a positive light.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN-WEDDING/

A sick couple rushed to marry in UK COVID ward. Now they have a second chance

MILTON KEYNES, England (Reuters) - British couple Elizabeth Kerr and Simon O'Brien had been planning to marry in June. Then COVID-19 struck.

SPORTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-MURRAY/

Murray 'gutted' to miss Australian Open

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Andy Murray said he was 'gutted' after deciding to withdraw from next month's Australian Open following a positive test for COVID-19 earlier this month.

OLYMPICS-2020-CANCELLATION/

Japan and IOC deny that Olympics will be cancelled

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan and the IOC stood firm on Friday on their commitment to host the Tokyo Olympics this year and denied a report of a possible cancellation, although the pledge looks unlikely to ease public concern about holding the event during a pandemic.

UPCOMING

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2020/SIX-MONTHS-PROTEST (PIX) (TV)

Olympics - Anti-Olympics protesters gather to demonstrate against the Tokyo Games

Dozens of anti-Olympics protesters are expected to gather near the National Stadium to demonstrate against the Tokyo Games as Saturday marks six months until the opening ceremony for the rescheduled 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

23 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU-ARS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - FA Cup - Southampton v Arsenal

Southampton play Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

23 Jan 07:15 ET / 12:15 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-ROM-SPZ/REPORT

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Roma v Spezia

Report from Roma's Serie A match with Spezia.

23 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DAVOS-MEETING/ (PIX) (TV)

Empty streets in Davos as World Economic Forum holds virtual meeting

Empty streets in Davos as World Economic Forum (WEF) holds virtual meeting due to COVID-19 restrictions

23 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PORTUGAL-ELECTION/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Preview ahead of Portugal's presidential elections

Preview ahead of Portugal's presidential election which takes place amidst rising coronavirus cases which have led the country to a new lockdown.

23 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT