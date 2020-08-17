REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

THAILAND-PROTESTS/

Biggest Thai protest in years puts pressure on government

BANGKOK (Reuters) - More than 10,000 Thai protesters chanting "down with dictatorship" and "the country belongs to the people" rallied in Bangkok on Sunday in by far the biggest anti-government demonstration since a 2014 coup.

BELARUS-ELECTION/

Protesters pack Belarus capital, Russia says military help available

MINSK/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Belarusians chanting "Step down!" filled the centre of the capital Minsk on Sunday in the biggest protest so far against what they said was the fraudulent re-election a week ago of longtime president Alexander Lukashenko.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-POST-OFFICE/

U.S. Democrats step up pressure on postal service cuts ahead of election

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democrats on Sunday stepped up their efforts to rein in a cost-cutting campaign by President Donald Trump's appointed postmaster general that has stoked fears about holding up mail-in ballots ahead of the November election.

USA-ELECTION-DEMOCRATS-KEYNOTE/

Democrats to highlight 17 'rising stars' in convention keynote

(Reuters) - Democrats will highlight 17 young politicians they consider "rising stars," including one-time vice presidential hopeful Stacey Abrams, on Tuesday, the second night of the party's nominating convention.

BUSINESS

USA-TRUMP-ALIBABA/

Trump says looking at pressuring other Chinese companies after Bytedance

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he could exert pressure on more Chinese companies such as technology giant Alibaba (BABA.N) after he moved to ban TikTok.

AMAZON-COM-GERMANY-COMPETITION/

German watchdog launches Amazon investigation - report

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's anti-trust authority has launched an investigation into Amazon's relationship with third-party traders selling on its site, its head was quoted as saying on Sunday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-SARAJEVO/

Virus spike pushes Sarajevo Film Festival online

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The Sarajevo Film Festival will be launched entirely online on Friday after a spike in coronavirus cases forced organisers to cancel plans to stage Europe's first in-person movie fair since the outbreak of the pandemic.

USA-ELECTION-CONVENTION/

Details emerge for Trump's convention plans, as Democrats line up music stars

(Reuters) - Vice President Mike Pence will deliver remarks from historic Fort McHenry in Maryland during the Republican National Convention, a campaign official said on Friday, while President Donald Trump said he will likely give his address from the White House.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP/

MLB roundup: Cardinals sweep DH vs. White Sox in return

Playing for the first time since July 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak that ravaged the roster, the St. Louis Cardinals swept the host Chicago White Sox in a doubleheader on Saturday.

TENNIS-LEXINGTON/

Brady claims first WTA title at Top Seed Open as WTA marks U.S. return

(Reuters) - American Jennifer Brady clinched her first career WTA title on Sunday, defeating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann 6-3 6-4 in the Top Seed Open final.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PURPOSE

What is the purpose of the U.S. presidential nominating conventions?

The United States has held presidential nominating conventions for almost 200 years, and in recent decades they're served as an important televised introduction to each party's candidate in the final months before the election.

16 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/SEADE

Time for forceful leader to fix WTO, not a "butler," Mexico's pick says

The World Trade Organization needs a strong personality at its helm to urgently restart long-delayed negotiations and drag the rule book for global commerce into the 21st century, Mexico's pick to lead the body said.

17 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-QUOTES

FACTBOX - Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention

Key quotes from the Democratic National Convention

17 Aug

NEWZEALAND-ELECTION/PARLIAMENT (PIX) (TV)

New Zealand parliament scheduled to be dissolved ahead of election

The New Zealand parliament is scheduled to be dissolved, paving the way for the country's 2020 general election, but with Auckland going back into a stage three lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the ceremony might be deferred to another date.

17 Aug

USA-ELECTION/TIMELINE

FACTBOX-Key dates on the 2020 U.S. presidential election calendar

The race for the White House is entering the home stretch, with Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden being formally nominated at their parties' national conventions this month. Here are the key upcoming dates in the 2020 presidential contest:

17 Aug

COLOMBIA-USA/

U.S. security, development officials to visit Colombia

United States security and development officials will visit Colombia on Monday, where they are expected to meet with President Ivan Duque. The officials include National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien, Southern Command Commander Admiral Craig Faller, head of the Development Finance Corp Adam Boehler and White House Latin America adviser Manuel Claver-Carone, who is also running to head the IADB.

17 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION (PIX) (TV)

Democrats gather online for opening day of party's national convention

Democrats gather online for the first day of their party's national convention, which was scaled back from a massive gathering in Milwaukee due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wisconsin's swing to Trump in 2016 was key to his victory. Speeches on the first night will be delivered by former First Lady Michelle Obama, liberal Senator Bernie Sanders, Republican former Ohio Governor John Kasich, onetime running mate contenders and Senators Amy Klobuchar and Catherine Cortez Masto, Governors Andrew Cuomo of New York and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Representative Jim Clyburn, whose endorsement in South Carolina helped propel Biden to the nomination. The day's events also include opening ceremonies and reports from official Democratic committees, including those setting the party's rules and platform.

17 Aug

USA-ELECTION/POLICY

GRAPHIC: Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues The Nov. 3 election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will give American voters a choice between two candidates with drastically different views of the world and divergent approaches to tackling some of the biggest issues facing the country. Take a look at their policies and proposals in seven key areas. 17 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX) (TV)

Philippines president to decide on future of coronavirus lockdown

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce a decision on the extension or lifting of a strict coronavirus lockdown in and around the capital. The novel coronavirus has infected more than 143,000 people and killed 2,404 in the Philippines.

17 Aug

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump to hold battleground-state campaign events during Democratic convention week

President Donald Trump will hold campaign events in battleground states Minnesota, Wisconsin and Arizona on Monday and Tuesday as the Republican competes for attention with Democrats who will formally nominate Joe Biden as their presidential candidate at their convention.

17 Aug

USA-ELECTION/ISSUES

GRAPHIC - Where Biden and Trump stand on key issues

The Nov. 3 election between Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will give American voters a choice between two candidates with drastically different views of the world and divergent approaches to tackling some of the biggest issues facing the country. Here is a detailed look at their policies and proposals in seven key areas.

17 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-MIGRANTS (PIX) (TV)

INSIGHT-Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

Till late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make the plastic boxes that Ferrero Rocher pralines arrive in.With a diploma in plastic mould technology, the 20-year-old had a foot on the first rung of his chosen career ladder. Lockdown has thrown his plans into disarray. Educated but unemployed, Kumar is one of countless young Indians whose social progress has been halted by the virus that is exploding across India, throwing the economy into reverse and wrecking the aspirations of millions.

17 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

KENYA-MIGRATION/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya woman's ordeal reveals growing sex trafficking route to India

A Kenyan woman traveled from Kenya to New Delhi in 2019 seeking work, but says she was forced into prostitution to pay the traffickers who took her passport and demanded $9,000. She returned in March 2020, with the help of the International Organization for Migration, who say her case illustrates the dangers of a growing sex trafficking route to India.

17 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears arguments on claims of privilege over documents requested in Huawei CFO extradition case

A Canadian court will hear arguments on claims of privilege by Canada's attorney general over documents requested by lawyers representing Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in her fight to avoid extradition to the United States on charges of bank fraud.

17 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - The two battlegrounds hosting the 2020 U.S. political conventions

Democrats and Republicans are holding scaled-back versions of their presidential nominating conventions this month in Wisconsin and North Carolina, two battleground states that will play critical roles in deciding the Nov. 3 election.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION-PEOPLE

FACTBOX - Who is speaking at the Democratic convention - and why

The Democratic National Convention will feature a line-up of heavyweight politicians, rising stars and everyday Americans making the case for why Joe Biden should be elected U.S. president on Nov. 3. Here is a look at the speakers who will be featured during the four nights of virtual programming kicking off on Monday.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CONVENTION

EXPLAINER-How the coronavirus changed U.S. political conventions, perhaps forever

The U.S. political convention, a presidential campaign ritual dating to the 1830s, is being reinvented on the fly after getting short-circuited by the coronavirus pandemic - much like the campaign itself. Here is a look at how the Democratic and Republican conventions will be different this year - and maybe for campaigns to come.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BIDEN-ANALYSIS

ANALYSIS-Right now, it's Joe Biden's race to lose. So why are Democrats so nervous?

As Democrats nationwide gather virtually this week for a four-day event celebrating their presidential nominee, Joe Biden, they have every reason to feel bullish about their chances in November. But in interviews, they still have a gnawing sense of unease about forces that could affect the race in its final weeks that are almost entirely out of Biden's control.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

ARKEMA-TRIAL/EXECUTIVES

Criminal trial of chemical company, executives over resumes after delay

A criminal trial interrupted by the covid-19 outbreak resumes with the U.S. arm of a French company and several of its executives facing charges over a chemical fire in 2017. Arkema and executives are accused of failing to prevent fires or warn first responders who suffered injuries from the fire's toxic emissions.

17 Aug

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Huawei CFO to push for release of classified documents in Canada court

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou and her lawyers are set to attend hearings in a Canadian courtroom via telephone on Monday, arguing the Canadian attorney general release more classified documents relating to her arrest.

17 Aug

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/LIBYA (PIX)

Pandemic starts to surge in war-hit Libya

Libyans are bracing for a surge of coronavirus cases as numbers rapidly rise in a country where years of chaos, division and war have left the health system in ruins.

17 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Lights, camera and little action: Hollywood slowly restarts production in a pandemic

Hollywood producers and actors had hoped to have many productions up and running by August, but few film and TV shows are back on set amid the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HALYK BANK-RESULTS/

Halyk Bank Q2 results

Kazakhstan's biggest lender, Halyk Bank, to publish Q2 results

17 Aug

NIGERIA-INFLATION/

Nigeria Inflation

The pace of inflation in Nigeria has quickened in recent months. Prices have risen since the country partially closed land borders in August 2019 as part of a crackdown on smuggling.

17 Aug 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PALESTINIANS-GAZA/RAPPER (PIX) (TV)

Gaza boy-rapper aspires to shine a light on his town

Gaza-based, 11-year-old rapper, Abdel-Rahman Al-Shanti, hopes to become the Palestinian 'Eminem', rising from the impoverished streets of the sealed-off enclave to global stardom.

17 Aug

SPORTS

GOOGLE-EPIC-GAMES/

ANALYSIS-Apple's 'extreme' app policies give Google defense in antitrust battle

Alphabet Inc's Google tolerates users sidestepping its mobile store to install apps, one of several key policies that set it apart from rival Apple Inc and could help it beat new allegations of anticompetitive conduct.

17 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT