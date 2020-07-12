SEARCH
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

12 Jul 2020 / 06:05 H.

    Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. SGT/10 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar.

    TOP STORIES

    GLOBAL

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BOLSONARO

    Wife of Brazil's Bolsonaro, and her two daughters, negative for coronavirus

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who is sick with the new coronavirus, said on Saturday that she and her two daughters had tested negative for the virus.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ISRAEL-PROTESTS

    Israelis protest against government response to coronavirus

    TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in Tel Aviv, angered by what they say has been an inept government response to the economic hits they have taken during the coronavirus crisis.

    U.S.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA

    U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at over 69,000

    New cases of COVID-19 rose by over 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida.

    USA-TRUMP-STONE

    'Witch Hunt': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

    BUSINESS

    NISSAN-GHOSN

    Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him

    BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is helping everyone who stood by him, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday, though he declined to comment on cases of people accused of helping him flee to Lebanon from Japan.

    TESLA-MUSK

    Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports

    Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

    ENTERTAINMENT

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DISNEY

    Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

    "Star Wars" Stormtroopers enforced mask-wearing and Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-INDIA-BACHCHAN

    Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son test positive for COVID-19

    MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said late on Saturday.

    SPORTS

    FOOTBALL-NFL-CIN-GREEN

    Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

    The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    Canada's oil-producing Alberta looks to NHL to boost hard-hit economy

    WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, hard-hit by lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is counting on National Hockey League (NHL) games to provide a badly needed boost to morale and business.

    UPCOMING

    POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

    USA-TRUMP/STONE (PIX)

    Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

    President Donald Trump commutes the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

    11 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    (POSTPONED) USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (TV)

    Trump plans New Hampshire rally as he works to re-energize campaign

    President Donald Trump plans outdoor rally in New Hampshire, campaign's second of coronavirus era following one in Tulsa, Okla., last month that failed to draw crowds his advisers predicted.

    11 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

    HONGKONG-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

    Hong Kong's opposition announce results of primaries

    Hong Kong's pan democrat parties announce the winners of the primary elections who will run for the upcoming Legislative Council election in September.

    12 Jul

    POLAND-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

    Poles vote in decisive round of presidential elections

    Poles cast votes in a close-fought presidential election second round, with incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), running neck and neck in the polls with liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the Civic Platform (PO) party. The election will have far-reaching consequences for Poland's relations with the European Union as it will decide if PiS can implement in full an agenda which includes reforms that Brussels has said undermine judicial independence.

    12 Jul

    SPAIN-POLITICS/BASQUE ELECTION (PIX) (TV)

    Spain's 2020 Basque Country regional election

    The 2020 Basque regional election was initially scheduled on 5 April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 The Basque regional election will be held simultaneously with a regional election in Galicia,

    12 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    SPAIN-POLITICS/GALICIAN ELECTION (PIX) (TV)

    Spain's 2020 Galician regional election

    The 2020 Galician regional election was initially scheduled on 5 April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 The Galician election will be held simultaneously with a regional election in the Basque Country

    12 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

    BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-BROTHELS (PIX)

    Prostitutes protest, demanding reopening of Germany's brothels

    Prostitutes hold a rally on the Reeperbahn, at the heart of Hamburg's red light district, demanding the reopening of Germany's brothels.

    11 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

    SPORTS

    HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ICEHOCKEY-NHL

    Hard-hit by economic crash, Canada's oil province Alberta welcomes NHL

    Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, especially hard-hit by economic lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is counting on National Hockey League (NHL) games for a badly needed boost to morale and business.

    11 Jul 15:30 ET / 19:30 GMT

