REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Wife of Brazil's Bolsonaro, and her two daughters, negative for coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who is sick with the new coronavirus, said on Saturday that she and her two daughters had tested negative for the virus.

Israelis protest against government response to coronavirus

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Thousands of Israelis demonstrated on Saturday in Tel Aviv, angered by what they say has been an inept government response to the economic hits they have taken during the coronavirus crisis.

U.S.

U.S. sets record for new COVID cases third day in a row at over 69,000

New cases of COVID-19 rose by over 69,000 across the United States on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, setting a record for the third consecutive day as Walt Disney Co stuck to its plans to reopen its flagship theme park in hard-hit Florida.

'Witch Hunt': Trump commutes longtime adviser Roger Stone's prison sentence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump commuted the sentence of his longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone, sparing him from prison after he was convicted of lying under oath to lawmakers investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election.

BUSINESS

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says helping everyone who stood by him

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn is helping everyone who stood by him, he said in an interview broadcast on Saturday, though he declined to comment on cases of people accused of helping him flee to Lebanon from Japan.

Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports

Elon Musk's net worth soared past Warren Buffett on Friday as the chief executive officer of Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) became the seventh richest person in the world, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mandatory masks, Mickey at a distance as Walt Disney World reopens

"Star Wars" Stormtroopers enforced mask-wearing and Mickey Mouse waved from a distance on Saturday as Florida's Walt Disney World opened to the public for the first time in four months amid a surge of coronavirus cases in the state.

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and son test positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's best known movie stars, has tested positive for COVID-19 together with his actor son Abhishek Bachchan, they said late on Saturday.

SPORTS

Report: Bengals WR Green to play on franchise tag

The Cincinnati Bengals expect veteran wide receiver A.J. Green to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag rather than sign a long-term extension, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Saturday.

Canada's oil-producing Alberta looks to NHL to boost hard-hit economy

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - Canada's oil-producing province of Alberta, hard-hit by lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is counting on National Hockey League (NHL) games to provide a badly needed boost to morale and business.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

Trump plans New Hampshire rally as he works to re-energize campaign

President Donald Trump plans outdoor rally in New Hampshire, campaign's second of coronavirus era following one in Tulsa, Okla., last month that failed to draw crowds his advisers predicted.

11 Jul 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

Hong Kong's opposition announce results of primaries

Hong Kong's pan democrat parties announce the winners of the primary elections who will run for the upcoming Legislative Council election in September.

12 Jul

Poles vote in decisive round of presidential elections

Poles cast votes in a close-fought presidential election second round, with incumbent President Andrzej Duda, an ally of ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS), running neck and neck in the polls with liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski of the Civic Platform (PO) party. The election will have far-reaching consequences for Poland's relations with the European Union as it will decide if PiS can implement in full an agenda which includes reforms that Brussels has said undermine judicial independence.

12 Jul

Spain's 2020 Basque Country regional election

The 2020 Basque regional election was initially scheduled on 5 April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 The Basque regional election will be held simultaneously with a regional election in Galicia,

12 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Spain's 2020 Galician regional election

The 2020 Galician regional election was initially scheduled on 5 April 2020 but was postponed due to COVID-19 The Galician election will be held simultaneously with a regional election in the Basque Country

12 Jul 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

Prostitutes protest, demanding reopening of Germany's brothels

Prostitutes hold a rally on the Reeperbahn, at the heart of Hamburg's red light district, demanding the reopening of Germany's brothels.

11 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SPORTS

