REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

Leaders to push Brexit trade talks beyond Sunday deadline

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" in coming days to try to reach an elusive trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent exit for Britain from the European Union's orbit at the end of the month.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN-CLASHES

Armenia, Azerbaijan blame each other for deadly post-ceasefire clashes

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh region have killed four Azeri servicemen in recent weeks, Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Sunday, in the first report of casualties since a Russian-brokered ceasefire accord.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-DISTRIBUTION

Historic U.S. vaccine campaign begins with first shipments 'delivering hope' to millions

The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccine left on trucks and planes early on Sunday, kicking off a historic effort to stop a surging pandemic that is claiming more than 2,400 lives a day in the United States.

USA-CYBER-TREASURY

Exclusive: Hackers spied on U.S. Treasury emails for a foreign government - sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Hackers backed by a foreign government have been monitoring internal email traffic at the U.S. Treasury Department and an agency that decides internet and telecommunications policy, according to people familiar with the matter.

BUSINESS

ROBLOX-IPO

U.S. gaming platform Roblox to delay IPO until next year

U.S. gaming platform Roblox Corp has put off its planned initial public offering (IPO) until next year as it works with advisers to improve the process to benefit employees and investors, the company told employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

ALEXION-PHARMS-M-A-ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE

Box Office: Without New Releases, 'The Croods 2' Claims Victory Again

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Universal's animated adventure "The Croods: A New Age" led another quiet weekend at the domestic box office. The film generated $3 million in its third weekend of release, bringing its total to $24.1 million.

PEOPLE-WAYNE

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said on Friday, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.

SPORTS

GOLF-WOMEN-USOPEN

U.S. Women's Open final round suspended until Monday

The final round of the U.S. Women's Open in Houston has been suspended until Monday due to dangerous weather conditions, tournament officials said.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-GRETZKY-CARD

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

ROMANIA-GOVERNMENT/

President starts consultations on forming new government

Klaus Iohannis starts discussions with political parties on forming a new government, with a centrist-led coalition seen as the most likely outcome a week after the Dec. 6 inconclusive parliamentary election. The ruling Liberal Party proposed Finance Minister Florin Citu as the next prime minister and the president is widely expected to endorse him.

14 Dec

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Electors of the Electoral College cast their ballots

Electors of Electoral College gather in their respective state capitals to cast their votes in U.S. presidential election, which, it is generally presumed, will reflect will of voters as expressed in popular vote within those states. Result of presidential election becomes official when electors' ballot are tabulated in early January.

14 Dec

PAPUA-POLITICS/ (TV)

PNG leader faces leadership threat after parliament recalled

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape faces a threat to his leadership after opponents were able to get parliament recalled.

14 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa's President Ramaphosa to give COVID-19 update

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa to address nation on developments in relation to the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

14 Dec

USA-ELECTION/VOTING TECH (PIX)

Smartmatic CEO: Far-right election conspiracies are ravaging our business

The Republican Party's conspiracy theories about the Nov. 3 presidential election haven't just sapped Americans' faith in the democratic process - they're also poisoning the market for electronic voting systems worldwide, an executive with one of the companies told Reuters. Antonio Mugica, the chief executive of Florida-based Smartmatic, said in an interview on Thursday that the baseless claims circulated by President Donald Trump and his partisans was having a knock-on effect elsewhere in the world, with skittish government clients either pulling out of deals or warning that they were reassessing their contracts.

14 Dec

USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA (PIX) (TV)

Early voting begins in Georgia runoffs that will determine control of U.S. Senate

Early voting begins on Monday in two run-off elections that will determine control of the U.S. Senate -- and with it the ability to advance or block Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's agenda. One pits Republican U.S. Senator David Perdue against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff, the other Republican U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler against Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock. Results of the November elections suggest that both Democrats face uphill battles.

14 Dec

INDIA-FARMS/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Nationwide strike called by farmers to protest against new farms laws

Farmers protesting controversial farm laws to intensify their agitation by holding a day-long hunger strike and blocking more roads coming into capital New Delhi.

14 Dec

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Michel Barnier to brief EU envoys on Brexit talks

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier will update ambassadors from the bloc's 27 member countries on the state of play in talks with Britain on a post-Brexit trade deal. Ambassadors will then review the situation.

14 Dec 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/PARLIAMENT (TV)

Michel Barnier and lawmakers in EU Parliament discuss Brexit negotiations

The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier will meet lawmakers in the European Parliament's UK coordination group to take stock of the ongoing negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal.

14 Dec 03:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

CONGO-POLITICS/

Congo's Tshisekedi addresses nation after scoring major political victory

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi delivers the annual state of the nation address days after scoring a major victory in a power struggle with his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

14 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/STATES

FACTBOX-When and how electors in contested states cast their votes for U.S. president

Democrat Joe Biden's journey to the White House is set to cross an important threshold on Monday when the U.S. Electoral College formally picks the winner of November's presidential election amid an effort by President Donald Trump to reverse his loss. Electors will gather in state capitols across the country on Monday to formally confirm Biden's win.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

U.S. Congress faces deadline for year-end spending, COVID-19 votes

The U.S. Congress on Monday enters a final year-end sprint to pass measures funding the government for a new year and providing more aid to a nation struggling to control the coronavirus pandemic. After kicking the can down the road last week with a one-week spending extension, Republicans and Democrats face a Friday deadline to enact a broader, $1.4 trillion "omnibus" spending measure for all government agencies from the Pentagon to national parks.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-VACCINE

Canada's first COVID-19 vaccinations set to start on Monday

Canada's first COVID-19 inoculations are likely to begin on Monday after some of the 30,000 doses of Pfizer Inc's vaccine arrived over the weekend, making Canada one of the few Western nations to start vaccinations. 14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ELECTORAL COLLEGE (PIX)

EXPLAINER- The electoral college and the 2020 presidential race

In the United States, the winner of a presidential election is determined not by a national vote but through a system called the Electoral College, which allots "electoral votes" to all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on their population. The Electoral College will meet on Monday to cast its vote for the next president.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TIKTOK/

U.S. appeals court holds hearing on TikTok new user ban

Federal appeals court hears oral arguments on government's appeal of order that blocked ban on Apple and Alphabet's Google offering TikTok for download in U.S. app stores.

14 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Australia mid-year budget update

The Treasurer is seen likely to upgrade economic forecasts at the Mid-Year budget this week.

14 Dec

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/SEASONAL WORK (PIX)

FOCUS-Holiday retail workers seek "temporary lifeline" in warehouse jobs, if they can find one

This time of year, hundreds of thousands of seasonal retail workers would usually be wrapping gifts, stirring hot chocolates, setting up Christmas displays or helping customers getting ahead of the last-minute present-buying dash. But the balance of jobs has radically shifted from storefront to warehouse as lockdowns shuttered stores and pushed customers online, according to tallies of seasonal work released by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) in the U.S., as well as job sites and retailers themselves in the U.S., UK and Europe.

14 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

KAZAKHSTAN-RATES/

Kazakhstan's central bank reviews policy rate

Kazakhstan's central bank to review policy rate

14 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

UGANDA-RATES/ (PIX)

Uganda's central bank to issue its latest benchmark rate

Uganda's central Bank of Uganda to announce its policy rate for the next two months. At the last meeting of the bank's monetary policy committee the rate was left unchanged at 7%.

14 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

TRADE-WTO/

WTO announcement expected on negotiations to stop overfishing

WTO members expected to meet and likely make a decision on whether a deal is possible or not on negotiations over fisheries subsidies ahead of a year-end deadline. A breakthrough would be a significant ecological victory and one for the institution itself amid a leadership crisis and questions over its relevance.

14 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-ECONOMY/GDP

Outlook for Dutch economy updated by central bank

Dutch central bank DNB is expected to upgrade its outlook for economic growth in the Netherlands in 2021 and beyond, after forecasting growth of 2.9% for next year following an unprecedented contraction of 6.4% in 2020 in June

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GREAT-REBOOT/DATA

Couch or cubicle? Vaccine may not lure Americans back to the office

Zoom fatigue? Isolation from colleagues? A craving for lamb shawarma from the downtown food truck? Nah. Months into a pandemic that has changed work-life balance into a work-life M.C. Escher drawing - with the end of one and the beginning of the other now indistinguishable - Americans say they've actually adapted fine to home offices and dining room tables, and most want it to continue after the pandemic.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

NIGERIA-SECURITY/KIDNAPPINGS (PIX)

Nigerian security forces search for hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen

Nigerian security forces are continuing the search for more than 300 students abducted by gunmen from a secondary boarding school in the northwestern state of Katsina on Friday night. The army and police are involved in the rescue effort. Attacks by armed gangs, widely known as bandits, are common throughout northwestern Nigeria. The groups attack civilians, stealing or kidnapping them for ransom.

14 Dec

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Latest developments on conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government has declared victory over the rebellious northern Tigray forces, and insists things are returning to normal, after the gov't took the regional capital, Mekelle, on Nov. 29. The Tigrayan forces say they continue to fight from surrounding mountains. Ethiopia on Sunday rejected the notion of Sudan mediating as unnecessary.

14 Dec

LEBANON-CRISIS/WITNESS (PIX) (TV)

Lebanon: A country shot too many times

They gather in groups, wearing black, in the shadow of gutted buildings facing the debris of the port vaporised in the monstrous blast that shredded the centre of Beirut on August 4. Men, women and children from all Lebanon's myriad Christian and Muslim sects, they cradle the portraits of their loved ones lost in this cataclysm, demanding answers four months on that never come. Watching them feels like being trapped in flashbacks from Lebanon's dark past, witnessing the endless vigils during the 1975-90 civil war and after, for people who disappeared and remain so to this day, casually unaccounted for by a system that rests on impunity and relies on amnesia. Today's witnesses struggle tearfully to explain what it's like to lose your child, husband, wife, brother, mother, father or, in one case, three members of your family at once, and not be given any sense by the authorities of who was responsible for the blast that shattered their lives. 14 Dec

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-EMPLOYMENT

Non-white women facing brunt of joblessness in Canada's pandemic

Nine months into the pandemic, Black, Chinese-Canadian and other non-white women continue to bear the brunt of joblessness, even as employment levels for their white counterparts have recovered to near pre-pandemic levels, Statistics Canada data provided to Reuters shows.

14 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-USED (PIX) (TV)

As pandemic spurs a tidying-up frenzy, Japan's market for second-hand goods booms

When Japan announced a state of emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, people were urged to declutter their homes to pass the time, with Tokyo's governor even roping in household-organising celebrity Marie Kondo in promotional videos. Many have taken that message to heart and the market for second-hand luxury goods is booming as a result.

14 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA

South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator to update on COVID vaccines

South Africa's pharmaceutical regulator, SAHPRA, will provide an update on the registration of COVID-19 vaccines. South Africa has the continent's highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths.

14 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SOLAR-ECLIPSE/CHILE (PIX) (TV)

People observe total solar eclipse in Chile

People witness a total solar eclipse in Southern Chile.

14 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT