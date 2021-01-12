REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-AFGHANISTAN-MILITARY-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Pentagon presses ahead with Afghanistan troop drawdown despite law barring it

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military has not halted a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense told Reuters on Monday, despite a new law prohibiting further reductions without the Pentagon sending Congress an assessment of the risks.

USA-CUBA-TERRORISM-LIST/

Trump returns Cuba to U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Monday announced it was returning Cuba to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, a move that could complicate any efforts by the incoming Biden administration to revive Obama-era detente with Havana.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/

U.S. House likely to consider Trump impeachment on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives expects to begin considering a second impeachment of Donald Trump on Wednesday, a top Democrat said on Monday after the president was formally accused of inciting insurrection ahead of last week's storming of the Capitol.

USA-ELECTION-INAUGURATION

FBI warns of armed protests ahead of inauguration

The FBI has warned of possible armed protests being planned for Washington, D.C., and at all 50 U.S. state capitals in the run-up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, a federal law enforcement source said on Monday.

BUSINESS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-SMALLBUSINESS/

U.S. small businesses to get more cash as pandemic loan program re-opens

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday was set to re-open its signature small business pandemic aid program with $284 billion in new funds and revamped rules that aim to get cash to the most needy businesses while stamping out fraud and abuse.

CHINA-USA/HKEX

Wall Street firms reduce exposure to Chinese telcos as U.S. ban approaches

Wall Street firms in Hong Kong including Goldman Sachs GS.N and JPMorgan JPM.N on Monday moved to reduce exposure to Chinese telecom companies named in a U.S. ban on investments in companies Washington considers linked to China's military.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-CELEBRATION/

Young Japanese celebrate Coming of Age Day under COVID's shadow

TOKYO (Reuters) - Young women in colourful traditional costumes, masks and white stoles braved cold weather in lines and sat seats apart from one another in Yokohama on Monday to mark Japan's Coming of Age Day, even though the city is under a state of emergency.

POPE-WOMEN/

Pope, in new decree, allows more roles for women in Church

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis, in another step towards greater equality for women in the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday changed its law to allow them to serve as readers at liturgies, altar servers and distributors of communion.

SPORTS

GOLF-PGA/TRUMP

Golf-Trump rebuked by PGA of America, R&A after Capitol riot

Donald Trump was handed a stinging rebuke by the world of professional golf, with the PGA of America and the R&A both announcing they would shun two courses owned by the President in the wake of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

SOCCER-SHEBELIEVES/CANADA

Canada to play in 2021 SheBelieves Cup

Canada will play in next month's SheBelieves Cup alongside Brazil, Japan and hosts United States, the country's soccer governing body said on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/CAPITOL-CASES

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors probing Trump supporters' storming of Capitol

U.S. counterterrorism prosecutors are probing the crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters who stormed the Capitol last week, initially focusing on at least two men who equipped themselves with plastic zip ties -- a common kidnapping tool.

11 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

INDONESIA-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi visits Indonesia

Chinese State Councillor and foreign minister Wang Yi visits Indonesia and is expected to meet his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta.

12 Jan

USA -TRUMP/WALL

EXPLAINER-Why is Trump visiting the border wall in the last days of his presidency?

U.S. President Donald Trump began his tumultuous presidency with a vow to have Mexico build a wall on the U.S. southern border to keep out illegal immigrants. In the last days of his presidency, Trump will visit a section of new wall, built with Pentagon funds, that will be one of the most concrete legacies of his presidency.

12 Jan

CHANGE-SUITE/BADTECH

Bad technology is stressing us out

Technology is affecting our state of mind – and not in a good way. Some new research is bearing that out: Computer giant Dell Technologies, in partnership with neuroscience firm EMOTIV, decided to put people through a gauntlet of bad tech experiences to measure their levels of stress.

12 Jan 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan speaks on economy at virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in a virtual town hall "Discussion of Economic Developments and Implications for Monetary Policy" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas.

11 Jan 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-BIDEN/SEC-YEAREND

Climate disclosures, shareholder democracy to lead Biden's SEC agenda

New company disclosures on climate change and political spending, reversing recent curbs on shareholder democracy, repairing botched investment advice protections and ramping up on enforcement, will be top priorities for president-elect Joe Biden's new Securities and Exchange Commission chair, according to multiple policy experts and sources close to the regulatory discussions.

12 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SERBIA-CPI/

Serbia's Stats Office announces December CPI December CPI

12 Jan

INDIA-FOREIGN MINISTER/

REUTERS NEXT - Interview with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar

REUTERS NEXT- Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar speaks to Reuters on the growing alliance with the United States as a new Democratic administration takes over in Washington, the tense military standoff with largest neighbour China and India's vaccine diplomacy.

12 Jan 00:30 ET / 05:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-ECONOMY (TV)

German industrial association holds news conference

German industrial association BDI holds a news conference on the German economy and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

12 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CHEVRON-OUTLOOK/INTERVIEW

REUTERS NEXT-Interview with Chevron CEO Michael Wirth

Chevron Chief Executive Michael Wirth discusses energy trends, global economics and pandemic recovery as part of the REUTERS NEXT virtual forum.

12 Jan 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

12 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on economic recovery and inequality before virtual event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on "Economic Recovery and Addressing Inequality" before virtual Recording of Talks at GS Episode.

12 Jan 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-FED/BRAINARD

Federal Reserve Board Governor Brainard speaks on artificial intelligence

Federal Reserve Board Governor Lael Brainard speaks on "Artificial Intelligence and Financial Services" before virtual Federal Reserve Artificial Intelligence Symposium.

12 Jan 09:35 ET / 14:35 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/CARRIE LAM (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing.

12 Jan

RELIGION

IRELAND-CHURCH/CHILDREN (TV)

Ireland to publish outcome of inquiry into church-run Mother and Baby Homes

A 3,000-page report into a state-ordered inquiry into former Church-run homes for unmarried mothers is due to be brought to Ireland's cabinet ahead of its formal publication. The government ordered the inquiry into the 'Mother and Baby Homes' in 2014 and investigators have already confirmed that the remains of children ranging in age from 35 foetal weeks to 3 years were buried on the grounds of one such home.

12 Jan

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-CRASH/ (PIX) (TV)

Search continues for black boxes from crashed Indonesian jet Search continues for flight recorders and victims from a Sriwijaya Air jet that plunged into the sea on Saturday with 62 people on board minutes after takeoff from Jakarta's main airport.

12 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CANADA-SICKLEAVE

As Canada battles rising COVID cases, lack of sick leave fuels transmission

As Canadian provinces struggle to contain rising COVID-19 infections, a lack of adequate paid sick leave for front-line workers is fuelling transmission, doctors and advocates say. While political leaders and health officials advise sick people to stay home, many front-line workers can't afford to. Some 58% of workers in Canada lack enough paid sick leave, according to the Decent Work and Health Network, and that percentage rises as wages drop.

12 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NETHERLANDS (TV)

Dutch government expected to extend coronavirus lockdown

A broad lockdown in the Netherlands, in which all schools, bars, restaurants and many stores have been closed for weeks, is set to be extended by the Dutch government as coronavirus infections remain high and hospitals are stretched.

12 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SENEGAL (PIX) (TV)

Rising Senegal COVID cases stretch hospital resources

A record surge in Covid-19 cases in Senegal has caused a shortage of beds and only the severely ill can receive care. A new specially designed hospital ward for COVID patients will open soon in the capital Dakar, and authorities hope that in the meantime a state of emergency will help contain the spread of the virus.

12 Jan 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-VACCINE (TV)

EU vaccines negotiator speaks to EU Parliament

The EU's lead negotiator for the COVID-19 vaccines supply contracts, Sandra Gallina, speaks to European lawmakers in Brussels on the topic in a regular quarterly hearing.

12 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EVICTION-GRANDMOTHER (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT - Sheltering: Grandmother and grandson live under eviction and Covid threats

In the fourth story in a series about older Americans navigating the perils of the pandemic, a physically disabled Washington, DC, grandmother and her 16-year-old grandson live under two threats: eviction and Covid-19. They face being booted from their public housing unit amid a pandemic that has already taken three of her cousins. Their story is one from the front lines of an eviction crisis that may soon unfold across the country.

12 Jan 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SINGAPORE-LAWMAKING/SOCIALMEDIA

REUTERS NEXT-Interview with Singapore law minister K. Shanmugam

Singapore's minister for law and home affairs K. Shanmugam speaks to Reuters about the city-state's fake news law and the role of social media companies in managing online falsehoods.

12 Jan 02:30 ET / 07:30 GMT