REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU

EU's trade deal offer to Britain 'remains unacceptable': UK source

LONDON (Reuters) - Talks between Britain and the European Union on a post-Brexit trade deal will continue overnight but London believes the current offer from the EU remains unacceptable, a British government source said on Saturday.

CLIMATE-CHANGE-UN-SUMMIT

U.N. chief urges leaders of every country to declare 'climate emergency'

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on every country to declare a "climate emergency" on Saturday, as world leaders marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord made mostly incremental pledges relative to the scale of the crisis.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION

Trump lashes out at Supreme Court, Barr as efforts to overturn election fizzle

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump lambasted the Supreme Court on Saturday for declining to take a case he hoped would overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory and called Attorney General William Barr a "disappointment."

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-ROLLOUT

First U.S. shots in COVID-19 vaccine campaign coming Monday, Army general says

The first U.S. shots of a newly authorized COVID-19 vaccine will be administered as early as Monday morning, with Pfizer Inc and partners aiming to start shipping on Sunday, a U.S. general organizing the roll out said.

BUSINESS

ALEXION-PHARMS-M-A-ASTRAZENECA

AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion to expand in immunology

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Britain's AstraZeneca has agreed to buy U.S. drugmaker Alexion Pharmaceuticals for $39 billion in its largest ever deal, diversifying away from its fast-growing cancer business in a bet on rare-disease and immunology drugs.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-VACCINES-BIONTECH

With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The chief executive of Germany's BioNTech SE said the biggest challenge facing it and partner Pfizer Inc now that their COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in the United States will be to scale up manufacturing to meet huge demand.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-WAYNE

Rapper Lil Wayne pleads guilty to federal gun charge

Rapper Lil Wayne pled guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm, prosecutors said on Friday, and he faces up to 10 years in prison.

PEOPLE-SHIA-LABEOUF

Actor Shia LaBeouf accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - British musician FKA twigs on Friday filed a lawsuit against actor Shia LaBeouf, accusing him of physical and emotional abuse during their year-long relationship.

SPORTS

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-GRETZKY-CARD

Gretzky rookie card sells for record $1.29 million

NHL superstar Wayne Gretzky added another record to his long resume on Friday when The Great One's collectable card from his rookie season fetched $1.29 million at auction, becoming the first hockey card to sell for more than $1 million.

GOLF-EUROPEAN

Reed joined by Canter, Fitzpatrick atop Dubai leaderboard

American Patrick Reed carded a disappointing third-round 71 to drop into a share of the lead with Laurie Canter and Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Saturday.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TOP GLOVE (PIX)

Top Glove fired whistleblower exposing cramped conditions before virus outbreak

Instead of addressing the concerns raised by a whistleblower about crowded conditions risking the spread of the new coronavirus, the world's biggest medical glove maker fired him.Two months later, the first infections were detected among Top Glove workers.The company's complex of factories and dormitories in and around Klang, about 40 km (25 miles) west of Kuala Lumpur, has become Malaysia's biggest coronavirus cluster with more than 5,000 infections, about 94% of them foreign workers.

13 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit deadline for trade talks

Britain and the EU have set Sunday as a deadline in Brexit talks. 13 Dec

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Merkel, German state leaders to discuss tougher measures against COVID

Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet with leaders of Germany's 16 federal states to discuss imposing tougher measures to halt a rise in new coronavirus infections.

13 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Latest developments in Ethiopia's war in Tigray

Humanitarian agencies are struggling to get aid into Ethiopia's Tigray region, where some 600,000 people were depending on food handouts before fighting erupted last month. The government has ordered businesses to re-open and officials to return to work.

13 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT