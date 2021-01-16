REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIDEN

Biden unveils plan to speed U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Friday said he would order increased production of syringes and other supplies to ramp up vaccinations against COVID-19 and improve upon the Trump administration rollout that he has called a "dismal failure."

USA-TRUMP/

Pelosi: Prosecute any members of Congress who aided Trump supporters' Capitol attack

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Any members of the U.S. Congress who helped a crowd of President Donald Trump's supporters storm the Capitol should face criminal prosecution, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/INAUGURATION

U.S. closing landmarks, announces vehicle checks in Washington for inauguration

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The nation's capital on Friday continued to boost security by shutting down access to iconic landmarks and erecting vehicle checkpoints at a security perimeter surrounding central Washington ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

USA-TRUMP/JUDGES

On guns, abortion and voting rights, Trump leaves lasting mark on U.S. judiciary

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - When a U.S. appeals court declared that Florida could make it harder for convicted felons to vote - a ruling decried by civil rights activists - the impact of President Donald Trump's conservative judicial appointments was plain to see.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/

Fed to stick to super-easy policy amid economic 'lull'

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has no plans to dial back its super-easy policy even as the incoming Biden administration lobbies for a new and massive round of stimulus that sets the economy up for faster growth once vaccines are fully rolled out.

JPMORGAN-RESULTS/

JPMorgan trims loan reserves on hopes for recovery

Jan 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday as it released some of the cash it had built up against coronavirus-driven loan losses, although the bank cautioned that demand for loans was likely to remain sluggish this year.

ENTERTAINMENT

SOCCER-NIGERIA/FREESTYLE FOOTBALL

Nigerian boy hopes for future in soccer after setting freestyle world record

WARRI, Nigeria, Jan 15 (Reuters) - A 12-year-old boy from Nigeria who set a world record for the most consecutive soccer ball touches in one minute while balancing a second ball on his head is planning to take his skills global when he grows up.

MAGIC-ANNIVERSARY/SAWING THROUGH

Magicians mark 100 years of sawing people in half

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - He came, he sawed, he conquered. One hundred years ago on Sunday, illusionist P.T. Selbit put a woman in a box on the stage of London's Finsbury Park Empire and sawed right through the wood, creating a magical classic.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-DRB/ROONEY

Rooney ends playing career to become Derby manager

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, regarded as one of the best English players of his generation, has called time on his illustrious playing career after being named on Friday as manager of second-tier side Derby County.

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-IND/

Labuschagne ton puts Australia in charge of Gabba decider

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Marnus Labuschagne rode his luck to a home-ground century as Australia exploited India's injury woes and punished their poor fielding to reach 274 for five at the close of a steamy day one of the fourth test decider in Brisbane on Friday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

PHILIPPINES-CHINA/ (PIX) (TV)

China senior diplomat Wang Yi visits Philippines

Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi, the Chinese government's top diplomat, visits the Philippines and is expected to meet with President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Minister Teodoro Locsin in Manila.

16 Jan

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX) (TV)

Milan Fashion Week Men's (Fall/Winter)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

16 Jan

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GREECE-VACCINE

Greece kicks off COVID vaccine shots for elderly in Athens hospital

Greece on Saturday kicks off vaccinations of the elderly against the COVID-19 disease to help contain the spread of the coronavirus after inoculating top priority groups.

16 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-CHINA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

First shipment of China's Sinopharm's vaccines arrive in Serbia

A plane with one million doses of China's Sinopharm's vaccines arrives in Serbia. Serbia is the first European country to get Chinese vaccines delivered.

16 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

UGANDA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Ugandans await results of Presidential election

Ugandans await the results of an election which pitted long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanized by popular singer and lawmaker Bobi Wine. The government in the East African country of nearly 46 million people ordered an internet blackout until further notice on Wednesday, a day after it banned all social media and messaging apps.

16 Jan

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive

India begins COVID-19 vaccination drive with priority given to about 30 million healthcare and frontline workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to inaugurate the world's biggest immunisation campaign by addressing medical workers via video link.

16 Jan

USA-TRUMP/PROTESTS (PIX)

U.S. capitols bolster defenses ahead of pro-Trump protests across 50 states

U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitols this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their national guards with the aim of preventing the kind of violent attack that rattled the nation on Jan. 6.

16 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT