REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

No deal on Brexit trade 'very very likely', British PM Johnson says

LONDON/BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain is likely to complete its journey out of the European Union in three weeks without a trade deal, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/

Ethiopia returning Eritrean refugees to Tigray camps; U.N. concerned over move

ADDIS ABABA/GENEVA (Reuters) - Ethiopia's government said on Friday it was returning Eritrean refugees to camps they had fled in the northern region of Tigray, a move that alarmed the United Nations refugee agency after a month-long conflict that is believed to have killed thousands of people.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

U.S. readies vaccine rollout with deaths rising by 3,000 per day

NEW YORK/INDIANAPOLIS (Reuters) -U.S. officials prepared on Friday for the most ambitious vaccination campaign in decades as regulators rapidly advanced toward approving the first COVID-19 vaccine to slow a pandemic now killing 3,000 Americans per day.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-NEW-YORK/

New York City restaurants lose indoor dining as infection rate rises

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York City's restaurants must stop serving meals indoors on Monday as COVID-19 hospitalizations fail to stabilize and the infection rate for the virus rises in the densely populated metropolis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY-INFLATION/

U.S. producer prices rise moderately; COVID-19 seen taming inflation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. producer prices barely rose in November, supporting views that inflation would remain benign in the near term as a flare-up in new COVID-19 infections restrains the labor market and demand for services.

EU-TECH-RULES/

Big tech firms to face 6% fines if breach new EU content rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Big tech firms such as Google and Facebook will face fines of up to 6% of turnover if they do not do more to tackle illegal content and reveal more about advertising on their platforms under draft European Union rules.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE-YOUTH

'A little person in history': the adolescents who signed up to test the COVID vaccine

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two adolescent siblings in the United States who signed up for a coronavirus vaccine trial said they did it because they wanted to make their own small contribution to history.

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ICEBERG

Monster iceberg's 42-month journey towards wildlife island

Iceberg A68a has been on a slow journey toward potential disaster.

SPORTS

GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf-Reed roars into lead at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

American Patrick Reed carded a superb eight-under-par 64 in the second round to take a two-shot lead over Matthew Fitzpatrick at the European Tour's season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Friday.

ATHLETICS-COE/

Athletes must take their place in the vaccine queue, says Coe

LONDON (Reuters) - Healthy Athletes should take their place in the COVID-19 vaccine queue behind people with more pressing needs despite events such as next year's Olympics looking set to be highly dependent on competitors arriving free from the virus, the head of world athletics Seb Coe said on Friday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-SOUTHKOREA/BIEGUN

U.S. envoy Biegun departs South Korea after meetings with officials

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will travel to Seoul, South Korea on Dec. 8-12 to discuss the U.S.-ROK Alliance's commitment to mutual security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.

Dec 12

VENEZUELA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Venezuela's opposition holds popular consultation to reject parliament vote

Venezuela's opposition holds a popular consultation meant to reject Dec 6 parliamentary elections, which much of the opposition boycotted on the grounds that it was rigged in favor of the ruling Socialist Party.

Dec 12

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN-SUMMIT (TV)

Britain, France and the UN host a one-day online climate summit

The United Nations, France and Britain host an online climate summit on the fifth anniversary of the U.N. Paris climate agreement -- in a last-ditch bid to have countries meet a deadline to upgrade their emissions-cutting pledges. The organizers aim to inject momentum into global efforts to combat climate change, after this year's planned U.N. climate summit in Glasgow was postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

12 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ETHIOPIA-CONFLICT/ (PIX) (TV)

Latest developments in Ethiopia's war in Tigray

Humanitarian agencies are struggling to get aid into Ethiopia's Tigray region, where some 600,000 people were depending on food handouts before fighting erupted last month. Ethiopia's government says it is returning Eritrean refugees to camps in Tigray, a move that prompted concerns from the United Nations refugee agency, which does not have access to the camps.

12 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT