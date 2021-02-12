REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

USA-CHINA

China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations.

ITALY-POLITICS

Italy's 5-Star votes to back Draghi, opening way for new government

Members of Italy's 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

'Fighting for Trump:' Democrats say then-president set attackers on path to Capitol

Democrats making the case for Donald Trump's conviction in his Senate impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack said on Thursday the former president knew exactly what he was doing when he summoned supporters to Washington on Jan. 6.

USA-BIDEN/INFRASTRUCTURE

Biden pledges to fix decrepit U.S. infrastructure in bipartisan push

President Joe Biden promised U.S. senators from both major parties on Thursday to work together to modernize aging U.S. infrastructure, after his predecessor Donald Trump failed to win approval for a major funding effort.

BUSINESS

USA-ECONOMY

U.S. labor market struggling, but light at the end of tunnel

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as the labor market continued to tread water, but a drop in new COVID-19 cases has raised cautious optimism that momentum could pick up by the spring.

RETAIL-TRADING/CANNABIS-EUROPE

Cannabis stocks chill after red-hot rally

Shares in some cannabis firms cooled off on Thursday, after Reddit-inspired retail investors swarmed to the stocks in the latest bet to beat short-sellers and benefit from new legislation that is expected under U.S. President Joe Biden.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor Swift re-records breakout album 'Fearless' after feud over master recordings

Taylor Swift on Thursday announced she will release a re-recording of her 2008 breakout album "Fearless," the first step in a plan to wrest back control of all her early music.

PEOPLE-JANET JACKSON/AUCTION

Going for a song? Janet Jackson to auction scores of stage outfits

Janet Jackson is cleaning out her closet, putting her wedding dress and dozens of her stage costumes up for auction in May for the first time.

SPORTS

SOCCER-CLUB-BAY-TUA/REPORT

Bayern beat Tigres 1-0 in Club World Cup final for sixth title

Bayern Munich beat Mexico's Tigres UANL 1-0 on Thursday thanks to Benjamin Pavard's winner on the hour, to win the Club World Cup title and earn their sixth trophy in less than nine months.

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Nadal unfazed by Mmoh, unruly fan at Australian Open

Rafa Nadal's march towards the third round of the Australian Open was briefly halted on Thursday when an unruly spectator was removed from the Rod Laver Arena for interrupting play as the second-seeded Spaniard watched in amusement.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/CHINA-MIGRANTS (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Away from home: a different Lunar New Year for many who choose to stay put

Hundreds of millions of Chinese migrant workers would ordinarily brave packed trains and even spend days on icy back-country roads to reunite with family for the Lunar New Year holiday. This year, for many, the holiday will instead be spent at with fellow workers far from home, their plans derailed by COVID curbs that have disproportionately hit China's most economically vulnerable.

12 Feb

USA-AGRICULTURE/INDOOR (PIX)

Investors plant money in indoor farms amid pandemic food disruptions

Disruptions in North American food supply chains due to the pandemic and and climate-change related disasters such as wildfires are accelerating an expansion of indoor farming, from multi-storey vertical farms to greenhouses the size of 50 football fields.

12 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/CLOUDINARY

How to creating 'a rock of stability' for employees in COVID-19

From the start of the pandemic, Itai Lahan, co-founder and CEO of Cloudinary, had one main priority: His employees. "We made a decision early on to have Cloudinary be this rock of stability and island of sanity in this sea of craziness."

12 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

AIR CANADA-RESULTS/

Air Canada expected to report lower revenues as COVID-19 travel restrictions hit flights

Air Canada expected to report lower revenues as COVID-19 travel restrictions hit passenger demand. Investors will be closely watching for news of a Canadian government bailout package.

12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-ECONOMY/PPIBENCHMARKS

Labor Dept. issues annual revisions to its Producer Price Index

Labor Dept. issues recalculated seasonal factors for the last 5 years (2016-2020) to its U.S. Producer Price Index.

12 Feb 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SAHEL-SECURITY/

Chad plans to boost troops against militants as France 'adjusts' Sahel involvement

Chad plans to announce the deployment of around 1,000 troops in the tri-border region of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso at a summit on security in West Africa's Sahel region on Monday, as France, facing increasing criticism at home, prepares to draw down or "adjust" its forces in the region.

12 Feb

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/VIETNAM-BRAISEDFISH (PIX)

Braised fish for lunar new year

With a gas mask covering his head, Tran Duc Phong looks more like a chemical combatant than a cook who specialises in braised fish, a traditional delicacy popular in northern Vietnam during the Lunar New Year holiday. The mask helps Phong work against the smoke from the firewood beneath hundreds of claypots of fish that he cooks in his yard in Vu Dai, a Red River Delta village where dozens of families are preparing the same dish growing popular and sold in other parts of Vietnam and beyond\

12 Feb

MYANMAR-POLITICS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Protest Rally against the military coup in Myanmar

Protesters gather outside Parliament House in Canberra demonstrating against the recent military coup and the unlawful arrests of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President Win Myint and others in Myanmar.

12 Feb

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-COURT (PIX) (TV)

Navalny in court for suspected slander of WW2 veteran

A Moscow court resumes hearing a criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for the suspected slander of a Russian World War Two veteran. Navalny is expected to be in court room.

12 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ZAMBIA-POLITICS/

Zambia president to address parliament

Zambia's President Edgar Lungu will make an address to parliament on Friday.

12 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-VACCINE-APPROVAL

Japan govt panel to decide whether to give consent to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine usage

A panel of experts at the Japanese health ministry will hold an online meeting to decide whether to give its consent to the usage of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

12 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/UN-RIGHTS (TV)

UN Human Rights Council holds special session on Myanmar crisis

The U.N. Human Rights Council holds a special session to discuss the crisis in Myanmar, where the military seized power on Feb 1. Britain and the European Union are presenting a resolution for adoption. Myint Thu, Myanmar ambassador is expected to speak at the start of the debate, which will also feature a video message from the U.N. special rapporteur Thomas Andrews

12 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-IMMIGRATION/MILITARY (PIX)

Biden administration seeks to keep migrants at bay

While gradually unravelling many Trump-era immigration policies, the Biden administration has encouraged Mexico and Guatemala to keep up border enforcement in their countries to prevent migrants from reaching the United States. The administration has not explicitly endorsed a militarized approach, but a recent clash in Guatemala underscores the risk of violence.

12 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros and other officials due to give press conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), to give press conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

12 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CZECH (PIX) (TV)

Eastern Czech region runs out of hospital beds, seeks patient transfers as UK variant rages

Hospitals in the eastern region of Hradec Kralove have been forced to ship dozens of patients hundreds of kilometres away to other hospitals as its capacities overflow amid an unabating pandemic. The UK variant of the virus is suspected of being behind the local flareup, in a country that is already among the worst-affected in the world. The government is considering tougher lockdown measures in the region , while facing a revolt in parliament that may lift those in place already.

12 Feb

ODDLY ENOUGH

VALENTINES-DAY/FRANCE-TOYS (PIX) (TV)

Deprived of lavish restaurants, French lovers turn to toys in bed for Valentine's Day

With restaurants closed and romantic getaways cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, couples and single people turn to bedroom accessories to spice up Valentine's Day. The Passage du Desir chain of stores in France has seen a large increase in sales of its products ahead of the day of lovers, amid months-long COVID restrictions.

12 Feb

SPORTS

SENEGAL-JOCKEY/ (PIX) (TV)

POSTPONED: WIDER IMAGE - Senegal's savannah jockey dreams of international glory

Fallou Diop is one of Senegal's most promising jockeys according to his trainer at a stable near the Lac Rose where the horse racer trains every day in the savannah. His size, feather weight and passion for horses make him an ideal competitor. Having won the country's most prestigious racing prize two years ago he is now hoping to compete abroad.

12 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/MORI (PIX) (TV)

Tokyo Olympics organising committee convenes board meeting to discuss Mori

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee will hold a gathering of board and council members to discuss recent sexist remarks by Yoshiro Mori, the powerful president of the organisation. The organising committee is also scheduled to hold a press conference from 1730 JST (0830GMT).

12 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SPAIN-WOLVES/ (PIX) (TV)

Farmers and conservationists clash over Spain's protected wolves

Farmers clash with conservationists in Spain's Basque region over a recent government decision to protect Iberian wolves. Shepherds say the move threatens their flocks but environmentalists argue the predators play a vital role in the ecosystem.

12 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-NEW YORK/PREVIEW (TV)

New York Fashion week goes virtual for the second time

New York Fashion week goes virtual for the second time.

12 Feb

NIGERIA-FILM/BOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Nollywood and Bollywood combine for tale of love across cultures

Actors from the film industries in India and Nigeria, better known as Bollywood and Nollywood, collaborated on a film celebrating the cultures of the two countries. Namaste Wahala, due to begin streaming on Netflix on Valentine's Day, is about an Indian man who finds love in Nigeria and the lavish wedding celebrations of both countries.

12 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-SHELL/NIGERIA-JUDGMENT

UK Supreme Court to decide whether Nigerians can sue Shell in UK over alleged pollution

The UK Supreme Court will decide on Friday whether about 42,500 Nigerians can sue Royal Dutch Shell in England over allegations that they have suffered serious harm because of pollution. It is a second test case to see if parent companies can be held liable for the actions of overseas subsidiaries after Zambian villagers won their battle to bring a case against miner Vedanta in England in 2019.

12 Feb

WARCRIMES-ICC/PROSECUTOR (TV)

Election of new ICC war crimes prosecutor for 9-year term

The 123 member states of the International Criminal Court are expected to vote in a secret ballot for a new prosecutor, after failing to find a consensus candidate to take up the powerful job for a nine-year term. Four candidates still in the race are Britain's Karim Khan, who now heads a United Nations team investigating Islamic State crimes in Iraq, Irish lawyer Fergal Gaynor, Spanish prosecutor Carlos Castresana and Italian prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi.

12 Feb 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HP-AUTONOMY/LYNCH-EXTRADITION (PIX) (TV)

Extradition hearing for British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Start of British court hearing to decide if Mike Lynch, the tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

12 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SPAIN-DOMESTIC VIOLENCE/TEENAGERS

Spain's Equality Ministry publishes gender-based violence among teens study

Spain's Equality Ministry will release the findings of a study into gender-based violence and sexist attitudes among teenagers aged 14 to 20, the first of its kind to be conducted in seven years.

12 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT