Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

France and Germany thrust into lockdown as second COVID-19 wave sweeps Europe

BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel ordered their countries back into lockdown on Wednesday, as a massive second wave of coronavirus infections threatened to overwhelm Europe before the winter.

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/

Civilians killed as Nagorno-Karabakh conflict deepens

BAKU/YEREVAN (Reuters) - Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-GIULIANI/

Business partner of ex-Giuliani associate expected to enter guilty plea

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A business partner of Lev Parnas, the former associate of U.S. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is expected to enter a guilty plea on Thursday after being charged with defrauding investors in an insurance startup they founded.

USA-ELECTION-STATEHOUSES/

A lesson learned: Democrats plot route to Washington through statehouse races

Even as the presidential election dominates the country's attention, Democrats have spent record-breaking sums this year on winning seats in state legislatures, 10 years after a Republican wave gave that party the power to reshape U.S. congressional maps.

BUSINESS

FORD-MOTOR-RESULTS/

Ford posts stronger-than-expected quarterly profit, expects full-year pretax profit

DETROIT (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on strong U.S. demand for pickups and SUVs, and forecast a full-year pretax profit instead of a loss, sending shares up nearly 6% in after-hours trading.

GILEAD-SCIENCES-RESULTS/

COVID-19 drug boosts Gilead quarterly revenue, but 2020 sales outlook cut

Gilead Sciences Inc on Wednesday reported a 17% rise in quarterly revenue, but the contribution from its antiviral drug remdesivir - the only treatment approved in the United States for patients hospitalized with COVID-19 - was less than anticipated.

ENTERTAINMENT

WORLD-WORK-LUCAS/

A bookworm starts a novel chapter in 2020

NEW YORK - For four years, Lisa Lucas has been championing American literature as executive director of the National Book Foundation.

EGYPT-VINTAGE-CARS/

Egypt collector accumulated over 100 vintage cars

CAIRO (Reuters) - Sayed Sima says he was around 25 years old when he began collecting vintage cars, attracted by their beauty and rarity. They were also relatively cheap.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES-TB/

Rays left to wonder what might have been after World Series loss

The Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday began the first day of an offseason sure to be haunted by thoughts of what might have been after a controversial decision to pull their ace pitcher from a do-or-die World Series game backfired.

BASEBALL-MLB-WORLDSERIES-TURNER/

MLB criticises Turner for returning to field after COVID-19 positive

Major League Baseball (MLB) on Wednesday issued a scathing rebuke to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner after he returned to the field with his team mates after their World Series-clinching Game 6 win having tested positive for COVID-19

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

FEMSA-RESULTS/

Mexican retailer and coke-bottler Femsa reports 3rd quarter results

Mexican retailer and coke-bottler Femsa reports third quarter results.

28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

ORBIA-RESULTS/

Mexican plastics and chemicals company Orbia reports 3rd quarter results

Mexican plastic pipe maker and chemicals firm Orbia reports 3rd quarter results

28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE

UK trade minister Truss speaks at online Chatham House conference

UK trade minister Truss speaks at online Chatham House conference

29 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BANKS-TECHNOLOGY

How COVID-19 upended banks' tech strategies

Technology changes at banks that would have taken months to implement have been done in a matter of days during the pandemic, while some large but less urgent projects have been mothballe.

29 Oct

TAJIKISTAN-RATES/

Tajikistan's central bank to review monetary policy

Tajikistan's central bank to review monetary policy including refinancing rate

29 Oct

COLOMBIA-INFLATION/

Reuters Poll: Colombia inflation outlook

Reuters will poll local and international economists on the outlook for Colombia's consumer prices.

29 Oct

USA-ECONOMY/

Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way

The U.S. economy likely experienced record growth in the third quarter as more than $3 trillion in federal pandemic relief spending fueled historic consumer spending, but the deep scars from the COVID-19 recession could take a year or more to heal.

29 Oct 00:01 ET / 04:01 GMT

STANCHART-RESULTS/

Standard Chartered reports Q3 results

Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused Standard Chartered reports third quarter earnings, with profits expected to sink further as provisions against bad debts linked to the coronavirus pandemic and low oil prices and interest rates all take their toll.

29 Oct 00:15 ET / 04:15 GMT

LLOYDS-RESULTS/

Lloyds Banking Group reports Q3 results

Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds reports third quarter results amid further economic damage from a second wave of COVID-19, with investors focused on whether banks need to make further hefty provisions for bad loans.

29 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

WORLD-WORK/MANDARIN (PIX)

For this world traveler, life experiences shape leadership choices

James Riley, group chief executive of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, speaks to Reuters about the life experiences that shaped his leadership choices in 2020.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CANNABIS-DRINKS/ (PIX)

Canada dry? Cannabis-infused drinks fizzle due to production, distribution challenges

Investors pinning hopes on cannabis-infused products to propel growth of weed industry may have to wait longer, as most companies are finding a way to produce and distribute the highly-sought drinks in a profitable way.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SAFRICA-BUDGET/ (PIX)

South African finance minister briefs lawmakers after presenting medium term budget

South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni briefs a parliamentary committee on finance a day after he tabled his medium term budget. Mboweni pledged deep cuts to public sector wages to close a yawing deficit worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, a move likely to be challenged by government aligned trade unions.

29 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

ICE-RESULTS/

Q3 2020 Intercontinental Exchange Inc Earnings Release

Intercontinental Exchange Inc is expected to report a drop in third-quarter earnings as higher trading revenue is offset by a rise in expenses, due in part to recent acquisitions by the global exchange operator and data provider.

29 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-RON JEREMY/ (PIX) (TV)

Porn star Ron Jeremy charged with 7 new sex crimes

Porn star Ron Jeremy was charged on Wednesday with an additional seven counts of rape and sexual assault, bringing to 23 the number of his alleged victims, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office said.

28 Oct 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

FILM-BORAT 2/KAZAKHSTAN

Kazakh activists protest against Borat movies

Activists hold a rally against Borat movies near the U.S. consulate in Almaty.

29 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

PHILIPPINES-TELECOMS/DITO

Philippines' new China-backed telecom firm holds virtual news conference

Philippines' DITO CME, the country's third major telecoms player and is partly owned by China Telecom, holds a virtual news conference.

29 Oct 23:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

29 Oct

USA-ASIA/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Vietnam for official visit

29 Oct

POLAND-ABORTION/POSTER (PIX) (TV)

Warsaw-based artist recreates iconic poster in solidarity with Polish women

Warsaw-based artist Jarek Kubicki has redesigned an iconic Polish campaign poster from the 1989 election, Poland' first democratic vote after World War Two, to mark massive abortion rights protests sweeping through the country.

29 Oct

USA-ASIA/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo to meet Indonesian president, FM in Jakarta

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta. He's also expected to deliver remarks to an Islamic youth group conference. The visit comes amid an escalating U.S.-China rivalry that is being vigorously contested in Southeast Asia, especially in the South China Sea, which China claims as almost entirely its own territory. The claim is opposed by many regional states, including Indonesia.

29 Oct

USA-ELECTIONS/EXCHANGES

Exchanges, retail brokers, say ready for possible election volatility

Exchanges and retail brokers, under scrutiny for recent glitches and outages, say they are prepared to handle what could be a volatile period in the markets after the Nov. 3 U.S. election.

29 Oct

USA-ELECTION/BLACKPARTY

Fractured U.S. politics, police killings show need for a Black party, activists say

As the United States lurches towards an election that many believe could determine the direction of the country for a generation, Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs launched a new political party for Black Americans.Party offiicals explain what it hopes to accomplish, now and in the future.

29 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

29 Oct

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO Emergency Committee holds meeting on pandemic, held every 3 months

World Health Organization (WHO) convenes its Emergency Committee of independent experts advising on the COVID-19 pandemic. No access or timing, expect written statement with recommendations afterwards.

29 Oct

USA-ELECTION/PROTESTS

Millions poised to hit the streets if U.S. election compromised, anti-Trump activists say

U.S. activist groups, from Planned Parenthood to Republicans for Rule of Law, who claim to represent tens of millions of Americans, are banding together to protest across the country if it appears the Trump administration is trying to steal the election.

29 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

IVORYCOAST-ELECTION/ECONOMY (PIX)

A post-election crisis could scupper Ivory Coast's economic gains

As sleek highway overpasses and shopping malls sprouted in Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan following the 2010-11 civil war, investors often pointed to 2020 as the year that could unleash the country's full economic potential.

29 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

Merkel delivers speech on coronavirus response in parliament German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech before the country's parliament, the Bundestag, on efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Merkel has urged the nation of 83 million to reduce contacts and travel as new infections are reaching record numbers.

29 Oct 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/SENATE-COLLINS

End of the road for Maine's Susan Collins?

Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins raised some Democrats' hopes early in President Donald Trump's term that her history as a four-term moderate would position her to check some of the new president's efforts. But her popularity in the state has flagged over the last four years, and polls show the Democratic speaker of the state house, Sara Gideon, now has a reasonable chance of ousting the last Republican in New England's congressional delegation.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TURKEY (PIX)

Biden presidency for Turkey would mean tougher U.S. stance but chance to repair ties

Top security officials in the Trump administration was in full agreement that Turkey should be punished for taking delivery of Russian missile defense systems, but the president never did align with his advisers and crack down on Ankara. Should Trump's Democratic rival Joe Biden win the election, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will be losing his most valuable ally in Washington, but Biden is unlikely to lurch into punitive action: rather, his focus could be on closing the gap between the professional ranks of the US government bureaucracy and the White House that has yawned wide under Trump.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/RACE

FACTBOX - Trump and Biden on race, policing and criminal justice

Republican President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, have contrasting records on race and criminal justice, issues that have risen in prominence in the 2020 election.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-POLITICS/LABOUR-ANTISEMITISM

UK equality watchdog to publish report into anti-Semitism in the opposition Labour Party

The Equality and Human Rights Commission will publish a report into alleged anti-Semtism in Britain's main opposition Labour party under former leader Jeremy Corbyn.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLLS

Why 2020 election polls are different from four years ago

An EXPLAINER on how the election polls are different from four years ago when most pollsters failed to predict Donald Trump's stunning upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

29 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VACCINE (PIX)

Second crop of COVID-19 vaccines turn to tested, conventional technology

The handful of drugmakers dominating the global coronavirus vaccine race are pushing the boundaries of vaccine technology. The next crop under development feature more conventional, proven designs.

29 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA (PIX)

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the World Health Organization and the Africa entres for Disease Control and Prevention will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

29 Oct

USA-ELECTION/SCIENCE

INSIGHT-Make Science Great Again: U.S. researchers dream of life after Trump

A dozen renowned U.S.-based climate scientists shifted their research to France after Republican Donald Trump, a climate skeptic, was elected president. Others fled government jobs in academia or in left-leaning states like California. Now, as the presidential election looms, many scientists hope for a return to the days when the United States was the best place to do research.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as parliament votes on state of emergency

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain parliament is set to vote on the government's state of emergency proposal.

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIODIVERSITY

Scientists publish report on links between destruction of nature and infectious diseases

The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, a group of scientists, publishes a report on the links between the destruction of nature and the emergence of new infections diseases, such as the coronavirus. The report is expected to show that possible solutions are broadly in line with the action needed to slow biodiversity loss and climate change. The report is under embargo to 2pm GMT on Thursday Oct 29.

29 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

ASIA-STORM/VIETNAM (PIX) (TV)

Vietnam assesses aftermath of Typhoon Molave

Authorities in Vietnam assess the aftermath of Typhoon Molave, one of the strongest storms to hit the country in two decades, which brought fierce winds and rain to the central region and forced hundreds of thousands of people into shelters. The military is on standby and aid groups say a major aid operation may be needed in an area beset by weeks of deadly weather events.

29 Oct

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

ISRAEL-USA/DEFENSE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Defense Secretary to visit Israel for meetings with Netanyahu, Gantz

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper is due to visit Israel on Thursday for meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Benny Gantz. The visit comes just days after Israel dropped its opposition to U.S. sales of F-35 jets to the United Arab Emirates.

29 Oct

ARMENIA-AZERBAIJAN/VOLUNTEERS (PIX, TV) (TV)

With ropes and wooden guns, returning Armenians train for war

An IT specialist from Germany, with no prior military experience, is one of hundreds of Armenian volunteers in a training camp founded by veterans of the 1990s Nagorno-Karabakh war. He has returned with a desire to join renewed fighting against Azerbaijan in the mountain enclave regarded by Armenians as part of its historic homeland.

29 Oct

LIBYA-WAR/FAMILIES (TV)

How war hurt two families on either side of Libya's front line

Libya's warring sides have agreed a ceasefire, but even if they can overcome the daunting obstacles to a lasting settlement, it will come too late for the Bouzid and Melahi families. Years of war have cast a long shadow over the lives of ordinary Libyans, through personal loss, the destruction of their property and dashing of their dreams.

29 Oct

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BRITAIN-ROYALS-MEGHAN/

UK judge to rule on Meghan Markle's bid to delay court battle with newspaper

A British judge on Thursday will rule whether Meghan, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, can strike out or delay the trial of her privacy action against a British tabloid

29 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT