Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'healthy', lawyer says, as U.S. orders non-essential staff to leave

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in good health on Wednesday in her first video meeting with one of her lawyers since she was detained in a coup, as the United States ordered non-essential embassy staff to leave the country.

Jailed Fatah leader shakes up Palestinian election by running rival candidates against his own party

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti threw the May 22 parliamentary elections into turmoil on Wednesday by announcing a rival slate of candidates to run against his own Fatah party.

Biden proposes $2 trillion "once-in-a-generation" investment in U.S. economy

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for a sweeping use of government power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that has been met with swift political resistance.

Biden infrastructure plan could be big boost for blue-collar America

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's massive infrastructure plan would create millions of jobs, undoing some of the economic damage inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic, economists said, with lower middle-income workers and minorities possibly benefiting the most.

Hedge fund fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in Nomura and Credit Suisse fell further on Wednesday, with a collective $9 billion wiped off their market value so far this week as the banks braced for big losses from the blow-up of U.S.-based hedge fund Archegos Capital.

SEC opens investigation into Bill Hwang after Archegos meltdown: Bloomberg News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has started a preliminary investigation into Bill Hwang following the collapse of New York-based Archegos Capital Management, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The feeding of the one thousand: Idlib sanctuary offers cats a refuge from war

IDLIB, Syria (Reuters) - When Syria's war forced Alaa al-Jaleel to close his cat sanctuary in Aleppo in 2015 and head north to the rebel stronghold of Idlib, he took around 100 animals with him and reopened it there.

A drone's eye view of the Holy Land as Christians look to Easter

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Seen from the air, the fragility of humanity as it must have been in the Holy Land in centuries past is plain to see - ancient monasteries clinging to precipices, tiny fishing boats on the Sea of Galilee, deserts gnawing at the edges of towns.

Cleveland Indians ban fans from wearing headdresses and face paint

Cleveland Indians fans will be banned from wearing native American headdresses and face paint in the new Major League Baseball (MLB) season, the club said on Wednesday.

Olympics: Bowman to lead U.S. men's hockey team in Beijing

Chicago Blackhawks president of hockey operations Stan Bowman has been appointed general manager of the U.S. men's Olympic ice hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, USA Hockey said on Wednesday.

Biden White House tries to craft gun executive orders that can't be undone

The White House is carefully crafting a series of executive actions President Joe Biden plans to use to take on gun violence in case of inaction by a divided Congress, to make sure they can't be quickly dismantled.

Apr 1

EXPLAINER-Truce over as Myanmar's Karen insurgents brace for battle with junta

One of Myanmar's biggest ethnic minority rebel groups has warned major conflict with the military could soon erupt and has called for international intervention and protection of its people forced to flee fighting. The Karen National Union (KNU) which until 2012 fought one of the world's longest-running insurgencies, is preparing its fighters for attacks on several fronts, as hostilities with the military reignite following a Feb. 1 coup.

Apr 1

Hungary, Poland PM's meet Italy's Salvini to discuss new European right-wing group

Viktor Orban and Mateusz Morawiecki, prime ministers of Hungary and Poland meet Matteo Salvini, the leader of Italy's rightist League party to discuss forging a new European political alliance

Apr 1

British climate activists to target banks in London protest

Climate activists from the Extinction Rebellion group will target banks in London on April 1 as part of a protest against the global financial system which they say is killing the planet

Apr 1

Vietnam to elect top leaders from March 31 to April 5

Vietnam will announce its new President, Prime Minister and National Assembly chair from March 31-Apr.5

Apr 1

Rival to Canada's Trudeau struggles to gain footing amid pandemic

Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief rival in an election expected within months has struggled to make himself known amid the COVID-19 pandemic - for the record, his name is Erin O'Toole - and he may be running out of time.

1 Apr 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

INSIGHT-Merkel's last stand: how rebellious states hurt Germany's COVID response

It was shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday, March 22 when Angela Merkel called a break after hours of deadlocked discussion with her deputy and Germany's 16 state premiers on how to halt a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. After winning international plaudits for its initial response to the pandemic last year, Germany was struggling. The number of patients in intensive care was close to the peak of the first wave a year earlier, and the vaccine rollout was proceeding at a painfully slow pace.

1 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Slovakia's President Caputova appoints new government

Slovakia's President Zuzana Caputova appoints new government led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger, who replaces Igor Matovic, whose resignation ended a month-long crisis sparked by coalition dispute over delivery of Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V.

1 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

INSIGHT-In Virginia governor's race, Trump's false stolen-election claim looms large

Five of six Republican candidates in Virginia's crucial gubernatorial race this year - the first statewide election since Trump's presidency - are peddling false election-fraud claims or wouldn't say Biden won the November election. Their stance illustrates the enduring power of Trump and his fervent base on Republican seeking public office - as well as the risks the party faces in competitive states like Virginia, where suburban voters are key.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Clapham Women's Institute clear floral tributes from the bandstand

Clapham Women's Institute clear floral tributes from a memorial to Sarah Everard, on the bandstand in Clapham

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Political leaders in Germany's Baden-Wurttemberg hold coalition talks

Leaders of the political parties in Germany's southwestern state of Baden-Wurttemberg, including state Prime Minister Wilfried Kretschmann, speak after deciding on possible coalition talks.

1 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

Trial continues for Minneapolis officer accused in George Floyd killing

Trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman accused of killing George Floyd, conintues. Chauvin, who is white, has been charged with second-degree murder and other lesser charges in the May 25 death of Floyd, a black man, after pinning his neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Videos of the incident set off nationwide protests over police brutality and racism in law enforcement.

1 Apr 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Olympics-12-year-old skateboarder Sky Brown battles back after life-threatening fall

Twelve-year-old skateboarding sensation Sky Brown talks about her life-threatening fall in May that left her with a skull fracture and broken arm and her preparations for the pandemic-delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo, where she will compete for Team GB.

Apr 1

Hong Kong democracy activists face verdict over illegal assembly charges

Several prominent Hong Kong democracy activists, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai, veteran democracy activist Martin Lee, Lee Cheuk-yan, and Margaret Ng, will appear in court to hear the verdict to charges related to an illegal assembly during mass anti-government protests in August 2019. Lai has been in custody since December.

Apr 1

PNG health minister speaks amid growing COVID-19 crisis via Zoom

Papua New Guinea's Health Minister Jelta Wong speaks at a Lowy Institute forum via Zoom as the country's health system grapples with soaring COVID-19 infections.

Apr 1

Thailand turns to underground water to ease drought

Facing severe drought as it enters its hottest season, Thailand has launched major groundwater operations in the most arid parts of its central, north, and northeast regions to tap sources deep beneath the soil and guarantee its future supplies.

Apr 1

WHO chief Tedros and officials due to give news conference

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and other officials to give news conference on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic

Apr 1

WHO, Africa CDC to provide updates on COVID-19 pandemic

Experts from the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization will hold online media briefings on the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

1 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Cool start: Nigerian company's smart boxes help vaccine campaign

Nigerian start-up Gricd has created a Wifi-enabled cooling box that can keep blood, medicine and vaccines at the correct temperature while they zip between locations in the tropical heat. The company's storage boxes can keep items as cool as 2 degrees Celsius using a mobile application. Gridc plans to help ferry COVID-19 vaccines around Lagos.

1 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Bionic arm answers trainee vicar's prayers

Sixteen years after losing his right arm in a car crash, a trainee vicar from Colchester has had his prayers answered thanks to a bionic arm.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting to review plan to further ease lockdown restrictions

Portugal holds weekly cabinet meeting to review the plan to further ease lockdown restrictions from April 5. Presser at 1230 GMT.

1 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Dunkirk smelter deal provides a window into GFG's complex web of financing

A behind the scenes look at the funding arrangements that GFG Alliance arranged for its acquisition of Europe's largest aluminium smelter, offering a window into the complex corporate structures that underpin the conglomerate.

Apr 1

Kazakhstan monthly inflation

Kazakhstan to publish monthly inflation data

Apr 1

Lithuanian parliament votes on next central bank governor

Lithuanian parliament votes whether to appoint central bank's financial stability chief Gediminas Simkus as its next governor, ahead of the current governor's term ending on April 7.

Apr 1

Taiwan computer maker Acer gives operating update

Taiwan computer maker Acer's Asia Pacific director gives operating update.

1 Apr 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

Taiwan opens its first travel bubble, with Palau

Taiwan opens its first travel bubble with Palau to help its wrecked tourism industry recover. The first group of travellers board a plane in Taiwan, headed for the small Pacific island.

1 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

Coverage of Amazon union vote count

The votes on whether to form a union at Amazon.com Inc's sprawling Alabama fulfillment center are set to be reviewed starting on Tuesday, with momentum for future labor organizing at America's second-largest private employer hanging in the balance.

1 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

U.S. lawmakers' generosity on pensions is just a starting point for bolstering retirement security

The U.S. Congress recently rescued the retirements of more than 1 million workers who faced the prospect that the pensions they earned and had been promised might evaporate. So long as Congress is casting a benign eye on the well-being of these pensioners, here is a short list of other "must-do" retirement items for the consideration of lawmakers.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INSIGHT-Auto industry rethinks cost-cutting playbook as COVID, chip shortages disrupt supply chains

After a year of getting hammered by the pandemic, a semiconductor shortage and storms that snarled Dana Inc's global supply chain, the auto parts maker is reaching for a new playbook. Many automakers and suppliers like the Ohio maker of axles, driveshafts and other auto parts, are deciding that securing their supply lines is the most pressing order of business.

1 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Chinese designer showcases clothes made from Xinjiang cotton at fashion week

Chinese fashion designer Zhou Jin used cotton from Xinjiang for her whole series of clothing displayed during China fashion week, to show support for China-made products amid recent public backlash against foreign brands criticising human rights abuses in the western region.

Apr 1

Riz Ahmed on Oscar nominated "Sound of Metal" role

British actor Riz Ahmed speaks to Reuters about playing a heavy metal drummer who goes deaf in "Sound of Metal", a role that earned him an Oscar nomination.

1 Apr 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT