REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

VENEZUELA-IRAN/OIL

'Perfect trips': Venezuela ships jet fuel to Iran in exchange for gasoline -sources

Venezuela is shipping jet fuel to Iran in return for vital gasoline imports for the South American nation as part of a swap deal agreed by the two state-run oil firms, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Indonesian foreign minister to visit Myanmar as pressure mounts on generals

Indonesia's foreign minister plans to fly to Myanmar on Thursday in the first known visit by a foreign envoy since the Feb. 1 military coup, a leaked government document said, as Western pressure mounts over a crackdown on protesters.

U.S.

USA-CONGRESS/SECURITY

FBI warning of potential Capitol violence did not reach top security officials, they say

An FBI warning that a protest by Donald Trump's supporters could turn violent reached the U.S. Capitol Police the day before the deadly assault, but top officials in charge of securing Congress that day did not see it, they told lawmakers on Tuesday.

USA-INTERIOR/HAALAND

Historic U.S. Interior pick tests Senate support for Biden on climate

Deb Haaland, the first Native American ever picked for a U.S. cabinet post, pledged on Tuesday to oversee the country's vast public lands and waters in line with President Joe Biden's climate priorities, and was grilled by Republican Senators who want an Interior Secretary more welcoming of oil and gas drilling on federal lands.

BUSINESS

USA-FED/POWELL

Powell says economy still needs Fed support, pushes back on inflation worries

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, pushing back on suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation and financial risks in what may be an emerging economic boom, said the central bank would keep its attention focused on getting Americans back to work as a vaccine-related recovery proceeds.

CYBER-SOLARWINDS/

SolarWinds, Microsoft, FireEye, CrowdStrike defend actions in major hack -U.S. Senate hearing

Top executives at Texas-based software company SolarWinds Corp, Microsoft Corp and cybersecurity firms FireEye Inc and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc defended their conduct in breaches blamed on Russian hackers and sought to shift responsibility elsewhere in testimony to a U.S. Senate panel on Tuesday.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-MEXICO/CARTEL-WIFE

Wife of Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' held in jail on U.S. charges of helping him run cartel

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, to be detained on charges she conspired with her husband to run a multibillion dollar drug enterprise while he was behind bars.

FRANCE-DEPARDIEU/CHARGES

French actor Depardieu placed under sexual violence investigation - judicial source

French actor Gerard Depardieu was placed under formal investigation on charges of rape and sexual violence in December last year, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

SPORTS

PEOPLE-WOODS/ACCIDENT

Tiger Woods hospitalized with multiple injuries after car accident

Golfer Tiger Woods was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday after suffering multiple injuries when his car went off a road and rolled over, requiring the "jaws of life" to extricate him.

GOLF-WOMEN/SAGSTROM

Sagstrom reveals she was sexually abused as a child

Swedish golfer Madelene Sagstrom has revealed she was sexually abused as a child and hopes that by speaking out she may help others in the same situation deal with the trauma.

