REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Biden intelligence pick favors 'aggressive' stance on China threat

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States should take an "aggressive stance" toward the threat posed by the aggressive and assertive China that it faces today, Avril Haines, President-elect Joe Biden's choice for the top U.S. intelligence job, said on Tuesday.

In parting shot, Trump administration accuses China of 'genocide' against Uighurs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration has determined that China has committed "genocide and crimes against humanity" by repressing Uighur Muslims in its Xinjiang region, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, delivering an embarrassing blow to Beijing a day before U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to take office.

Trump fraud claims open Republican rift in Texas and other red states

LEVELLAND, Texas (Reuters) - Pat Cowan, a Republican official in west Texas, would rather blow up her party than see it controlled by "weak" Republicans who increasingly are distancing themselves from President Donald Trump since the U.S. Capitol riots he is accused of inciting.

Analysis: Trump's legacy - A more divided America, a more unsettled world

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - When President Donald Trump delivered his inaugural speech on Jan. 20, 2017, he promised an end to "American carnage," a bleak and dysfunctional nation he had insisted that he alone could fix.

Spend big now, pay down debt later, Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen tells lawmakers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury Secretary, urged lawmakers on Tuesday to "act big" on the next coronavirus relief package, adding that the benefits outweigh the costs of a higher debt burden.

Analysis: Yellen-backed policies set to aid risk assets, raise longer-term worries

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's unequivocal support for a pandemic rescue plan cuts both ways for investors, fueling optimism that the rally in risk assets will continue while bolstering concerns over a massive runup in government debt.

Italy police recover stolen painting; museum unaware of theft

ROME (Reuters) - A 500-year-old painting, stolen from a Naples' church museum, has been discovered in an apartment on the outskirts of the southern Italian city, police said on Tuesday.

King toppled from throne by gender-neutral card deck

OEGSTGEEST, Netherlands (Reuters) - Indy Mellink, a Dutch card fan, was explaining a game to her cousins last summer when she asked herself: why should a king be worth more than a queen?

Players warm up to strict quarantine at Australian Open

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian Open boss Craig Tiley said most players supported being locked down in hard quarantine with the local government reporting three new cases of COVID-19 linked to participants of the Grand Slam on Tuesday.

NHL roundup: Isles earn late 1-0 win over Bruins

Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored with 4:09 remaining in the game and Semyon Varlamov recorded his second shutout of the season to lift the New York Islanders to a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Monday at Uniondale, N.Y.

ANALYSIS - Biden faces tough road for governing amid competing crises, priorities

Joe Biden promised to be a president for all Americans, not just those who voted for him. But he faces a tough road ahead, both with a polarized electorate and in Congress, where his priority of a major relief package must compete with outgoing President Donald Trump's impeachment trial.

20 Jan

Turkey's foreign minister holds talks with EU officials in Brussels

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu holds talks with high-level EU officials in Brussels amid hopes of an improvement in strained ties with the bloc ahead of Ankara's resumption of bilateral talks with Greece on Jan. 25.

20 Jan

QUOTES - The world reacts to Biden becoming U.S. president

Reaction from leaders worldwide as Biden becomes U.S. president.

20 Jan

Joy, relief and worry as Biden supports watch subdued inauguration

The mood of liberal-leaning Americans as they anticipate Joe Biden taking office in an inauguration subdued by coronavirus restrictions and in the wake of a riot at the U.S. Capitol.

20 Jan

Interview with Ecuadorean presidential candidate Andres Arauz

An interview with Ecuadorean presidential candidate Andres Arauz, who has promised to return the Andean nation to socialism and vowed to disavow a financing agreement with the IMF that required painful austerity measures.

20 Jan

Greek parliament votes on bill extending western territorial waters

Greek parliament votes on bill extending the country's western territorial waters to 12 from six miles currently.

20 Jan

Here's how Biden plans to roll back Trump's immigration policies

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is set to issue several measures on Wednesday aimed at rolling back some of the restrictive immigration policies put in place by his predecessor President Donald Trump. Some reversals will be immediate while other policies will take much longer to unravel.

20 Jan

Joe Biden is inaugurated as the next President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are inaugurated as the next president and vice president of the United States.

20 Jan

Monitoring events after Uganda accuses U.S. of subversion after envoy tries to visit Wine's house

On Tuesday, Uganda accused the United States trying to subvert last week's presidential elections after the U.S. ambassador attempted to visit an opposition leader being held under house arrest. The military surrounded the home of popstar-turned-legislator Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, shortly after he cast his ballot in Thursday's presidential elections.

20 Jan

How the Trump-Biden transfer of U.S. presidential power played on TV

We'll be watching cable news channels across the political spectrum and provide a snapshot of coverage, beginning with Trump's remarks and departure from Joint Base Andrews at 8 a.m. ET. and updated throughout the day.

20 Jan

Biden's global leadership ambitions complicated by U.S. Capitol riot

When followers of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol two weeks ago, countries with questionable democratic track records seemed to relish the chance to denounce the United States.Veteran diplomats and foreign policy experts said a sharply divided American society will make Joe Biden's job harder and distract from the hard work of restoring U.S. leadership in the world.

20 Jan 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FACTBOX - Biden Cabinet: President-elect fills out his team

Joe Biden's picks for his Cabinet, White House team and other top jobs in his administration.

20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Biden expected to announce series of immigration reforms on first day in office

A story on how President Joe Biden is expected to announce a series of immigration reforms his first day in office, including a comprehensive immigration bill laying out a pathway to citizenship and an end to the so-called Muslim ban.

20 Jan 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

Turkey's builders back on the defensive after a standout 2020

Turkey's construction sector, the biggest loser in a 2018 currency crisis, emerged from long in the wilderness to be a surprise winner in 2020 as coronavirus fallout battered the rest of the economy. But top sector executives say it was only a brief reprieve now that the government has turned its attention to fighting inflation rather than boosting credit, leaving builders facing high costs, low sales and a difficult year ahead.

20 Jan

Czech Finance Ministry presents updated macroeconomic outlook

The Finance Ministry presents updated macroeconomic forecast for 2021, which may indicate how the public finance will fare this year compared to approved central state budget, which sees 320 billion crowns deficit. That figure will rise as the budget does not include a record tax cut approved at the end of the last year.

20 Jan

Looking at a post Trump world

When he assumes office on Jan 20, President-elect Joe Biden will be inheriting a stock market at all-time highs along with a gaping budget deficit, a weakening dollar, elevated economic uncertainty and a Federal Reserve that may have considerably less ammunition to fight the next crisis. A graphic look at what's changed in markets and the economy over the last four years and what investors have to look forward to over Biden's term.

20 Jan

Ivory Coast cocoa backlog threatens forward sales, say sector sources

Ivory Coast's large backlog of unsold cocoa could cause an around 10% slump in the guaranteed price for the 2020/21 mid-crop and jeopardise the outlook for next season, industry sources said, amid a COVID-linked slowdown in demand.

20 Jan 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

Nigerian restaurants struggle as inflation compounds pandemic impact

Melanie Igbe's restaurant hosted 50 people a day when it opened in Nigeria's megacity Lagos a year ago. Fear of coronavirus has driven most diners away, but Igbe believes inflation rather than the pandemic may kill her business.

20 Jan 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

Mercedes-Benz unveils electric compact car to battle Tesla

Mercedes-Benz will unveil the EQA, a compact electric sedan that is one of a family of vehicles the German carmaker is rolling out to do battle with electric carmaker and global leader Tesla Inc for market share.

20 Jan 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Canadian exchange operator to start 23-hour derivatives trading to lure Asian investors

The owner of Canada's biggest stock exchanges is seeking to attract more Asian investors to its derivative offerings to further its ambition of getting over than half its overall revenues from outside the country, from one-third currently.

20 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter earnings

Morgan Stanley reports fourth quarter earnings that are expected to benefit from increased trading activity by clients. The bank is also expected to update on plans to resume share buy-backs.

20 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Bank of Canada rate decision, Monetary Policy Report and press conference with Governor

The Bank of Canada will release a scheduled decision for its overnight rate target and an update to its base-case projections for the Canadian economy. Governor Tiff Macklem will give a press conference at 11am ET.

20 Jan 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Chinese scientists discover gene therapy which could help search for ageing cure

Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have identified a gene which is a big contributor to the effects of ageing in cells and discovered that, in lab mice at least, by disabling this gene, it can lead to a 25% longer lifespan. They hope that this type of research may help to contribute to the search for effective treatment for ageing.

20 Jan

Gadgets for COVID measures on display at Japan Wearable and Technology Expo

New wearable gadgets are launched at the Wearable and Technology Expo. This year, some firms want to sell gadgets for COVID measures. Union Tool's wearable sensor can remotely monitor a person's heart rate and temperature, while Hitachi-LG Data's "fever detection terminal" is a system that monitors people's temperature and their movements. Both companies plan to sales pitch their devices to hospitals and stores that need COVID measures.

20 Jan

Major security operation planned amid threats of protests, violence on Inauguration Day

Coverage of security preparations and protests in Washington and across the country on Jan. 20.

20 Jan

Lady Gaga sings, Tom Hanks hosts TV special for Biden

Lady Gaga sings national anthem as Hollywood stars including J.Lo, Tom Hanks and Demi Lovato mark the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

20 Jan