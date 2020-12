Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

EU chief says UK trade pact closer but success not certain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Britain and the European Union have moved closer to sealing a new trade deal but it was still unclear if they would succeed, the bloc's chief executive said on Wednesday.

USA-SOMALIA-MILITANT/

U.S. charges Kenyan militant with researching 9/11-style airplane hijacking

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. prosecutors said on Wednesday they had charged a Kenya-born militant with terrorism-related offenses, including conspiring to hijack aircraft for a 9/11-style attack on an American target on behalf of the Somali-based al-Shabaab militant group.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA/

Daily U.S. COVID-19 deaths again top 3,000 as officials scurry to distribute vaccine

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as Congress made progress toward approving a long-awaited financial relief package and the country's expanding vaccination program offered a measure of hope.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-PRISONS/

U.S. lawmakers press prison authorities on inmate COVID-19 vaccination plans

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More than two dozen members of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday called on federal prison and health officials for details about how inmates will be vaccinated for COVID-19, questioning whether the most vulnerable prisoners will have priority access.

BUSINESS

TECH-ANTITRUST-GOOGLE/

Texas and nine other U.S. states sue Google for abusing market power

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Texas, backed by nine other states, filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc-owned Google on Wednesday, accusing it of breaking antitrust law in how it runs its online advertising business.

CYBER-INSURANCE/

Ransomware attacks on the rise even as cyber insurers scale back

Ransomware attacks increased in terms of both severity and costs this year, forcing insurers to become more selective and even scale back on the cover they offer against cyber crimes, a report from a leading insurer showed.

ENTERTAINMENT

FACEBOOK-APPLE/

Facebook accuses Apple of anticompetitive behavior over privacy changes

PALO ALTO/NEW YORK, (Reuters) - Facebook Inc accused rival Apple Inc of engaging in anticompetitive practices on Wednesday, firing another shot in a monthslong standoff between the two tech giants over Apple's planned privacy changes for iOS14.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/CHINA

China's moon probe lands back on Earth - state media

China's Chang'e-5 moon probe has landed in the northern Chinese region of Inner Mongolia, the official Xinhua news agency reported, completing its return to Earth and bringing back the first lunar samples since the 1970s.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-RACE/

MLB gives 1920-1948 Negro Leagues 'Major League' status

Major League Baseball (MLB) is elevating the Negro Leagues of 1920 through 1948 to "Major League" status, MLB said on Wednesday, calling the move a correction of "a longtime oversight".

SOCCER-USA-CLR-TRUSTY/

Rapids sign D Trusty to extension

Colorado Rapids defender Auston Trusty signed a contract extension that will run through the 2023 season, the team announced Wednesday.

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WUHAN-NIGHTLIFE (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - One night in Wuhan: COVID-19's original epicenter re-learns how to party

Nightlife in Wuhan is back in full swing almost seven months since the city lifted its stringent lockdown in what the city's young partygoers embrace as catharsis. In scenes unimaginable in cities around the world reeling under a pandemic resurgence, young Wuhan residents during a recent night out crowdsurfed, ate street food and packed the city's nightclubs as they looked to make up for lost time.

17 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ASIA-WHO (PIX) (TV)

WHO Virtual news conference on coronavirus in the Western Pacific region

World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for the Western Pacific Takeshi Kasai provides update on COVID-19 in the region of 37 territories, from Australia, New Zealand and the Philippines to Japan, China and South Korea.

17 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WESTAFRICA (PIX)

West Africa's COVID-19 second wave could be worse than its first

Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Senegal have seen new cases of COVID-19 rise to levels not seen in months, raising the prospect of a second wave that some health officials fear could be worse than the relatively mild first as West Africa heads into cooler months.

Dec 17

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BIONTECH-MERKEL (TV)

Merkel holds conference with founders of BioNTech

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Health Minister Jens Spahn hold a video conference with founders of BioNTech, the company that developed a COVID-19 vaccine with Pfizer.

17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

THAILAND-INDONESIA/ORANGUTANS (PIX) (TV)

Thailand repatriates two Orangutans to Indonesia on 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Thailand repatriates two Orangutans seized from Thailand-Malaysia border 3 years ago to Indonesia to celebrate 70 years of Thai-Indo diplomatic relations.

17 Dec 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

USA-FED/STRESS-TEST

FACTBOX What's new with the Fed's 2020 bank stress tests?

The Federal Reserve's bank stress tests have been overhauled in 2020, with the results of a third annual exam due on Friday 18th. That's thanks to regulatory changes and the dramatic economic turmoil brought on by coronavirus pandemic.

Dec 17

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/BUDGET

Australia mid-year budget update

The Treasurer is seen likely to upgrade economic forecasts at the Mid-Year budget this week.

Dec 17

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

Dec 17

USA-SHALE/OUTLOOK (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

The worst year in shale history will bleed over into 2021

Spending is on the increase, but the go-go days of the U.S. shale boom are gone for good.

17 Dec 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

LAGARDERE-M&A/MACRON (PIX)

INSIGHT: The battle for France's Lagardere

An insightful look into the tussle between two of France's richest men for control over the struggling Lagardere media and travel retail conglomerate.

17 Dec 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ZAMBIA-ECONOMY/

Zambia president to unveil economic recovery plan

Zambia President Edgar Lungu will on Thursday unveil an economic recovery plan. The southern African nation became Africa's first pandemic-era sovereign default last month after it failed to pay a coupon on one of its dollar-denominated bonds.

17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/POLAND-VENTILATORS (PIX)

INSIGHT: Need a ventilator? Polish arms dealer has plenty

When the coronavirus pandemic surged across Europe in April and hospitals were desperate for ventilators, Poland's government turned to an unlikely supplier: an arms dealer.

17 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

TAIWAN-ECONOMY/RATES

Taiwan central bank quarterly rates decision

Taiwan's central bank makes benchmark interest rate decision following quarterly meeting. Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to stand pat again and keep the rate at 1.125%, a historic low, where it has stood since March.

17 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-DEBT/

German finance agency publishes 2021 debt calendar

The German finance agency provides details of how much debt it plans to issue in 2021.

17 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

FINLAND-ECONOMY/

Finland's finance ministry to publish its quarterly economic survey

Finland's finance ministry is expected to release its updated economic expectations on Thursday December 17.

17 Dec 04:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

BRITAIN-BOE/

Bank of England to hold fire, but could hint at action later

The Bank of England publishes its December monetary policy decision and while investors think it will hold fire for now, they will also be watching for clues about its actions next year as Brexit risks continue to mount.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

COLUMN-MILLER/BIDEN (PIX)

Six Social Security fixes that should be on Biden's agenda next year

President-elect Joe Biden will be plenty busy battling the pandemic when he takes office next month, and Social Security will likely not be on top of his agenda. But nudging higher reforms for Social Security, our most important retirement program, would be a very smart move. Here are six Social Security reforms the new president and Congress should make.

17 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/DOVER-CEO (PIX) (TV)

CEO of Port of Dover speaks on Brexit

Interview with the chief executive of the Port of Dover, Doug Bannister, on how the border will be affected by the UK and EU's post-Brexit relationship

17 Dec 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's President Vladimir Putin gives annual news conference and fields questions from voters

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives his annual news conference, this year online due to COVID-19, and fields questions from voters about their everyday problems too

Dec 17

NISSAN-GHOSN/TURKEY

Turkish court begins second hearing of suspects in Ghosn escape trial

A Turkish court holds second hearing of seven people charged over their alleged involvement in former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn's dramatic escape from Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul at the end of last year.

Dec 17

TUNISIA-UPRISING/ANNIVERSARY-PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Protests expected a decade after start of Tunisian uprising

Tunisians are expected to protest outside parliament on Thursday, the 10-year anniversary of the revolution, which erupted after a fruit seller who killed himself inspired a wave of revolt in Arab countries.

Dec 17

MYANMAR-PETS/ (PIX)

The first-ever pet cemetery in Yangon, runs illegally

Burmese medical doctor Tin Tun Naing opened the first pet cemetery in Yangon, where hundreds of pets are buried, despite it being illegal in Myanmar to bury your pet.

Dec 17

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/

Bulgaria's health minister to give details on plans to extend COVID restrictions until Jan.31

Bulgaria's Health Minister Kostadin Angelov to announce details on the government's plan to extend restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus until Jan 31.

17 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-TECH/MERKEL (TV)

Merkel speaks at artificial intelligence event

German Chancellor Angela Merkel virtually visits an artificial intelligence ecosystem called Cyber Valley in the southwestern town of Tuebingen.

17 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

IMF-DEBT/

IMF holds regular briefing

Gerry Rice, spokesman for the International Monetary Fund, holds regular briefing about key issues facing the Fund.

17 Dec 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MA RAINEY/ (TV)

30 years on, 'Ma Rainey' strikes contemporary racism chord

Cast of "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" talk about the movie's themes of enduring racism in American society

Dec 17

SPORTS

SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA

Doping-Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers verdict on Russia's appeal against Olympic ban

The Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport delivers a verdict on Russia's appeal against a four-year ban from competing at the Olympics under its flag.

Dec 17

WORLD-WORK/DOCUSIGN

At Docusign, a key lesson of 2020 is an employee-first strategy

The unprecedented changes to workplaces in 2020 had a silver lining for Dan Springer, CEO of Docusign. His San Francisco-based company, which has helped businesses manage agreements electronically since its founding in 2003, has naturally seen a boom, with people suddenly needing such services as they're working from home.

17 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BOSNIA-ELECTION/MOSTAR (PIX) (TV)

Bosnian town facing first election in 12 years hopes for revival

The first local election in Bosnia's southern town of Mostar in 12 years may offer hope for divisions between Croatian Catholics and Bosnian Muslims to start healing. While the two main ethnic parties spent years haggling over electoral rules, the town's infrastructure, badly damaged during the 1990s Balkan war, fell into more disrepair and became even more divided with separate electricity grids, phone networks, postal services and schools in the Croat and Bosniak parts of the town.

Dec 17