Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

FRANCE-SECURITY-BOYCOTT/

Turkish leader backs boycott of French goods over cartoon row

PARIS/ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan asked his compatriots to stop buying French goods on Monday in the latest expression of anger in the Muslim world over images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad, which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

IRAN-NUCLEAR-USA-SANCTIONS/

U.S. issues fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting state oil sector

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions targeting the Islamic Republic's oil sector, including the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, in Washington's latest move to increase pressure on Tehran.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION/

Trump, Biden make their pitches to voters in pivotal Pennsylvania

LITITZ, Pa./CHESTER, Pa. (Reuters) - With eight days to go until the U.S. election, President Donald Trump addressed boisterous rallies in Pennsylvania while Democratic rival made a low-key appearance in the state considered crucial to the chances of victory for both men.

USA-COURT-BARRETT/

Trump plans second White House event for Barrett as Senate vote looms

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House planned a Monday night celebration of the Republican Senate's expected confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, a month after a similar event was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak that preceded President Donald Trump's own infection.

BUSINESS

ANT-GROUP-IPO/

Investors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ant Group Co Ltd is poised to raise up to $34.4 billion in the world's largest stock market debut as investors rush to buy into the fast-growing Chinese fintech giant despite risks of greater scrutiny at home and abroad.

AIG-DIVESTITURE/

AIG names new CEO, plans to spin off life and retirement unit

Insurer American International Group Inc on Monday named President Peter Zaffino as its new chief executive officer, and said it plans to spin off the life and retirement business unit from the parent company.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-AMERICAN-MUSIC-NOMINATIONS/

The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch lead nominations for American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch led nominations on Monday for the 2020 American Music Awards, with first time nominee Megan Thee Stallion snagging the most nods for a female artist.

SPACE-EXPLORATION/MOON

On the moon, water water everywhere and not a drop to drink (yet)

WASHINGTON,(Reuters) - The moon lacks the bodies of liquid water that are a hallmark of Earth but scientists said on Monday lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water perhaps hidden in ice patches residing in permanent shadows.

SPORTS

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-WBA/REPORT

Late Grant goal earns West Brom 1-1 draw at Brighton

West Bromwich Albion salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday after striker Karlan Grant scored his first goal for the Baggies to cancel out a first-half Jake Livermore own goal.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-LAD/

Dodgers' Kershaw rewriting legacy in World Series

Clayton Kershaw's postseason misery has been a defining part of his legacy but he has done wonders to change that narrative by putting his Los Angeles Dodgers on the cusp of their first World Series title since 1988.

UPCOMING

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-TATTOOS/ (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - Breaking taboos: Japan's tattoo fans bare their ink

Shodai Horiren got her first tattoo on a lark while on a trip in Australia nearly three decades ago. Now she is tattooed from head to foot, even on her scalp, and is one of Japan's most renowned tattoo artists. Horiren is part of a proud and growing tribe of Japanese tattoo fans who are defying long-held social views that tattoos are evil and signify membership in yakuza criminal gangs to turn their bodies into vivid, shimmering palettes of color and elaborate designs.

26 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SINGAPORE-ROYALS/ (PIX)

Cabbies and office workers: Meet Singapore's ordinary royals

In the modern republic of Singapore, several seemingly ordinary people working in offices or driving taxis can claim to be of royal blood, descendants of a 19th century monarch who ceded control of the Southeast Asian island to the British.

27 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/WALLSTREET

FACTBOX How Wall Street banks are leaning further left

Wall Street banks and their employees have been leaning further to the left in recent years, donating progressively more money to Democrats across the board. From the presidential candidates to banks' favorite Congressmen and women, we'll provide al breakdown on where bank money is flowing, how the bank PACs and the rank and file differ ideologically, and who both groups are batting hard for.

27 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CANADA-ELECTION/SASKATCHEWAN

Canadian province Saskatchewan holds election

Voters in Saskatchewan are expected to stake Premier Scott Moe's Saskatchewan Party to a big lead in the provincial election on Monday, the first of three days to count ballots due to complications related to the pandemic.

26 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/CANADA (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER: How a Biden presidency could impact Canada

If Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden wins the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, the economic, political and environmental implications could be considerable for Canada after four sometimes turbulent years of dealing with President Donald Trump.

27 Oct

AUDIOVISUAL-DAY/

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage to launch a movement in recognition of the benefits of the preservation of audiovisual heritage.

27 Oct

APEC-MALAYSIA/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting

Finance Ministers of APEC countries meet virtually to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities.

27 Oct

USA-HUAWEI TECH/CANADA

Canada court hears witness testimony on 2nd branch of abuse of process in Meng extradition case

A Canadian court will hear witness testimony, relating to Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's allegation that Canadian and American authorities committed abuses of process in her arrest, as part of her extradition trial from Canada to the United States.

27 Oct

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

EU, Britain continue trade talks in London

27 Oct

USA-ELECTION/STATE-MEASURES

From abortion rights to 'magic mushrooms,' U.S. voters will decide

Besides electing candidates on Nov. 3, voters in 32 states will get to weigh in on changing a wide range of proposed laws that include elections, criminal justice, abortion rights, taxes and even whether to legalize magic mushrooms.

27 Oct

CHINA-POLITICS/ (TV)

China's ruling Communist Party holds key session to discuss development for 2021-2025

The Central Committee of China's ruling Communist Party will meet from Oct. 26-29 to set out their 14th Five-Year plan, a blueprint for economic and social development between 2021 and 2025. The plan will be published at the annual parliamentary meeting next year.

27 Oct

USA-ASIA/INDIA (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper visit India

Pompeo and Esper will be meeting Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit.

27 Oct

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

Nigerian judicial panel into police abuse allegations sits in Lagos

A judicial panel set up to investigate alleged police abuses in the commercial capital Lagos sits for the first time. The panel, which will also look into the shooting of demonstrators on October 20, was among the demands made by protesters who want police officers accused of human rights violations to be held accountable. Lagos state was the first of Nigeria's 36 states to set up a panel and has asked people to submit complaints.

27 Oct

NIGERIA-PROTESTS/ACTIVISTS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

'Perfect storm': How Nigeria's peaceful police protests turned violent

Tears fill Ephraim Osinboyejo's eyes as he recalls the idealism that drove thousands of Nigerians like him into the streets to campaign against police brutality - and the night he saw young activists gunned down. What began as a largely peaceful movement, driven by young, tech-savvy activists who used social media to grab global attention, turned into some of the worst street violence the country has seen since the end of military rule in 1999.

27 Oct 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ECONOMY-TRUMP

The Rust Belt boom that wasn't: Heartland job growth lagged under Trump

With the U.S. election less than two weeks away, recently released government data and new analysis show just how little progress Trump was able to make in changing the trajectory of the Rust Belt region that propelled his improbable rise to the White House.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/ EXECUTIVE AUTHORITY (PIX)

EXPLAINER Can Trump call in troops to quell Election Day unrest?

U.S. President Donald Trump has declined to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he decides the Nov. 3 presidential election results are fraudulent and has proposed mobilizing troops under the 200-year-old Insurrection Act to put down unrest if he won. Does Trump have the authority to bring in the military or other federal troops to quell violence that erupts before or on the day of the election?

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/BATTLEGROUNDS

FACTBOX - These states could decide the U.S. presidential election

A look at the battleground states in the U.S. presidential election, when polls close, the electoral votes at stake and other key races in the states.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/HOUSE-THE SQUAD

The Squad become sophomores: Four progressive House members ready for reelection

Four minority women became some of the best-known faces of the progressive wing of the U.S. House of Representative -- and convenient targets for conservative opponents -- when they rode a 2018 "blue wave" into office. As Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of new York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts are poised to win reelection next week, story looks at what they've accomplished in their first two years in office.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

INDONESIA-DIPLOMACY/USA-CHINA (GRAPHIC)

INSIGHT-Vaccines, not spy planes: US misfires in Southeast Asia

Washington's campaign to buttress its influence in Indonesia - and more broadly in the Asian region - to counter an increasingly assertive China has been misfiring, say Indonesian government officials and analysts. China, meanwhile, has won ground with vaccines and cash. This story explores how China's vaccine diplomacy is gaining traction in Southeast Asia's biggest country following a diplomatic blitz by Washington over the summer and U.S. efforts to secure landing and refueling rights for military aircraft in Indonesia.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-COURT/BARRETT-CASES

Newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Barrett faces 'baptism by fire'

Conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, confirmed to her lifetime position by the Republican-controlled Senate on Monday night, faces a barrage of politically fraught cases in her first days on the job, as the justices weigh election disputes and prepare to hear a high-profile challenge to the Obamacare health law.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/VOTER-LAWSUITS (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Pandemic transforms some Americans into voting rights activists in raft of lawsuits

Fear of the novel coronaries has cast some Americans into an unfamiliar role: litigants in an unprecedented wave of court battles over voting procedures.

For Regina Root, 53, the journey to suing Virginia's election officials began during the state's nomination contest in June when the university professor cast her ballot in person before the voting day to avoid potential crowds at her polling place.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/WHATSAPP

Memes spread through WhatsApp play stealth role in U.S. election

WhatsApp contends it plays little role in U.S. politics, a narrative challenged by voters, rights groups and campaigns from California to Texas to Michigan to Florida.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC-SHIPPING INSURANCE (PIX)

INSIGHT- Arctic headache for ship insurers as routes open up

As climate change opens new sea routes, experienced polar captains like Will Whatley are coveted for Arctic voyages that can save money on the run between Europe and Asia. But as activity in the Arctic's waters picks up, insurance companies are grappling with a fundamental question: If something goes wrong, who pays?

27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TURKEY-SECURITY/USA (TV)

Turkish court expected to reach verdict in case of U.S. consulate employee Canturk

A verdict is expected in the case of U.S. consulate employee Mete Canturk, who is on trial, along with his wife and daughter, for alleged links to the network of Fethullah Gulen, the U.S.-based Muslim cleric blamed by Ankara for a failed 2016 coup.

27 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives updates on anti-coronavirus measures in televised address

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a regular televised address, speaks about updates on measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

27 Oct 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOMALIA-DOCTOR (PIX) (TV)

Somali doctor runs Mogadishu's only private coronavirus testing lab

Somali doctor Abdullahi Shekhdoon runs the first and only private coronavirus testing lab in Mogadishu. After Covid-19 hit the country in March, Shekhdoon and fellow Somali doctors cobbled together $1 million of their own funds import testing equipment from South Korea.

27 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN (PIX) (TV)

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as authorities discuss new restrictions

Monitoring coronavirus situation in Spain as the government and regional leaders discuss what measures to take to curb the spread of coronavirus. The state of emergency applicable to Madrid is set to expire on Saturday at 14:47GMT and authorities are to announce new measures.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-CATS (PIX) (TV)

Barcelona Cat sanctuary holds interviews via Instagram with people who want to adopt cats

A cat sanctuary in Barcelona has taken to social media to interview people who want to adopt or foster cats as well as to screen volunteers in order to avoid face-to-face contact amid the coronavirus pandemic.

27 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BUSINESS JETS (PIX)

Demand for business jets picks up as jetsetters avoid commercial flights during COVID-19

Wealthy passengers avoiding commercial flights during COVID-19 are helping fuel a recovery in pre-owned business jet sales, while driving early signs of demand for new corporate planes, despite a slump in 2020 deliveries, industry executives and analysts tell Reuters

27 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-WINE/ (PIX) (TV)

Australia winemakers challenged as China loses taste for wines from Down Under

Australian winemakers have hit a rough patch as the country's biggest offshore market, China, has presented fresh challenges as the coronavirus undermines business at home.

27 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

NIGERIA-OIL/

Oil executives gather at Nigeria's Oil Trading and Logistics conference

Nigeria's primary downstream oil conference brings together business leaders from across Africa. Nigerian government officials, representatives of the country's state oil company, and oil executives are expected to provide updates on a range of issues from fuel quality to the importation of refined products. Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil exporter but imports the majority of the refined petroleum products used in the country.

27 Oct

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol to publish third quarter results

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will publish its third quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday.

27 Oct

WORLD-WORK/BALANCE

Juggling act: Tips for balancing remote work and home life in 2020

Any remote worker can tell you how office demands have invaded the home in 2020 and started creeping into every corner of the day. Almost six in 10 workers say that the pandemic has made their workdays less defined, according to a Pulse of the American Worker survey conducted by Prudential Financial. Here are tips on juggling it all.

27 Oct

EGYPT-ECONOMY/POLL (PIX)

Egypt Economic poll

A Reuters quarterly poll of forecasts for Egypt's major economic indicators for the current 2020/21 fiscal year and the two subsequent years.

27 Oct

FORBES-SUMMIT/ (PIX)

Global speakers attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit

Global speakers talk on topics relating to technology, entertainment, finance, fashion, food and philanthropy during the Forbes Under 30 Summit.

27 Oct

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUTOS-FACTORIES (PIX)

Detroit automakers rely on masks, discipline to keep coronavirus out, factories running

Detroit's automakers restarted production at U.S. factories in May, and so far, they have avoided the kind of major COVID-19 outbreak that has hit some other industries, such as meat packing. Now factories are running at close to full speed, but the risks have not gone away, and the companies now must get through the winter.

27 Oct

HSBC HLDG-RESULTS/

HSBC reports third quarter results

HSBC reports third quarter earnings, with Europe's biggest bank under even more pressure than most of its peers amid worsening Sino-U.S. political tensions, rising bad debts linked to the COVID-19 pandemic and low interest rates crimping margins.

27 Oct 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG

Rolls-Royce shareholders vote on rights issue

Shareholders will vote to approve the aero-engine maker's plan for a 2 billion pound rights issue to help shore up the company's finances which have been battered by the pandemic.

27 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

NIGERIA-LGBT/ (PIX) (TV)

Trial resumes of 47 Nigerian men charged under homosexuality law

A hearing is scheduled in the closely watched trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with public displays of affection with members of the same sex, seen as a test of a law criminalising homosexuality. The last hearing was postponed the day before the case was scheduled to resume after repeated delays.

27 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

EBAY-CYBERSTALKING/

Former police captain to plead guilty in eBay cyberstalking case

A former police captain who went on to become a security operations supervisor at eBay Inc is expected to pleaded guilty to participating in an extensive cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter was viewed by top executives as critical of the e-commerce company. Philip Cooke, who served as supervisor of security operations at eBay's European and Asian offices, is one of seven former employees charged by federal prosecutors in Boston with participating in a campaign to harass the couple through Twitter and send them disturbing packages like a bloody Halloween pig mask.

27 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

EBAY-CYBERSTALKING/

Former eBay security supervisor to plead guilty in U.S. to cyberstalking campaign

A former police captain who oversaw security operations for eBay Inc's European and Asian offices is expected to plead guilty to participating in a cyberstalking campaign against a Massachusetts couple whose online newsletter executives viewed as critical of the e-commerce company.

27 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

USA-CRIME/CULT (PIX)

NXIVM leader Keith Raniere to be sentenced

Keith Raniere, leader of the New York-based NXIVM cult convicted last year of sex trafficking and other crimes, is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn. He faces up to life in prison.

27 Oct 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT