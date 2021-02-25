REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

IRAN-NUCLEAR/USA

U.S. patience with Iran on renewing nuclear talks 'not unlimited' -State Department

The United States' patience with Iran on returning to discussions over the 2015 nuclear deal is "not unlimited," State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

USA-BIDEN/CIA

Biden CIA nominee Burns calls China an "authoritarian adversary"

U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as the key to U.S. national security.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN/OMB

Senate meetings on Tanden postponed, suggesting lack of support for Biden budget pick

Two Senate committees postponed meetings scheduled for Wednesday to consider President Joe Biden's pick as budget director, Neera Tanden, suggesting she may not have the votes to be approved and thus become the first high-profile Biden nominee to be rejected.

USA-POLITICS/PENNSYLVANIA

Pennsylvania Republicans to weigh censure of senator over Trump impeachment vote

The Republican Party's state committee in Pennsylvania is expected to vote Wednesday night on whether to censure U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, highlighting divisions in the party over the impeachment of former President Donald Trump.

BUSINESS

USA-BIDEN/SUPPLY CHAINS

Biden rushes to address global computer chip shortage via latest executive order

President Joe Biden will sign an executive order on Wednesday aimed at addressing a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production and alarmed the White House and members of Congress, administration officials said.

NVIDIA-RESULTS/

Nvidia forecasts revenue above expectations on demand for graphic chips

Nvidia Corp forecast better-than-expected first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, betting on strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming devices and data centers.

ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-GREEN PASS

New normal? 'Green Pass' opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal - a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19.

WALT DISNEY-STAR WARS/

Next 'Star Wars' series to hit Disney streaming service in May

The next "Star Wars" series, an animated show about an elite group of clones called "The Bad Batch," will debut on the Disney+ streaming service on May 4, the company said on Wednesday.

SPORTS

ATHLETICS-WORLDTOUR/HOLLOWAY

Holloway breaks world indoor 60m hurdles record

American Grant Holloway broke the world indoor 60m hurdles record on Wednesday, finishing in 7.29 seconds to shave 0.01 seconds off the previous mark set by Briton Colin Jackson in 1994.

TENNIS-DOHA/BARTY

Injured Barty withdraws from Qatar Open

World number one Ash Barty has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha due to a left leg injury, organisers of the WTA 500 tournament said on Wednesday.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

STANCHART-RESULTS/

Standard Chartered reports 2020 annual results Standard Chartered reports its annual earnings, with investors

desperate for signs that years of cost-cutting and restructuring under CEO Bill Winters have paid off as the Asia, Africa and Middle East-focused lender grapples with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

25 Feb 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

BRITAIN-BANKS/OFFICES

Britain's banks face hiring, productivity risks in slashing office space

British banks including HSBC, Lloyds and Metro Bank are slashing as much as 40% of their office space, seizing on remote working habits rapidly deployed during the COVID-19 pandemic to permanently cut costs but risking longer-term problems for themselves.

25 Feb

CHANGE-SUITE/NETGEAR

Tools for the remote world: How Netgear's CEO on stays connected

When Patrick Lo, CEO of Netgear co-founded the San Jose, Calif.-based company in 1996, he envisioned a world in which the Internet was going to drive everything -- learning, entertainment, business, you name it. But when the pandemic happened, that got compressed into 18-month timeframe.

25 Feb

MAYBANK-RESULTS/

Malaysia's Maybank reports Q4 earnings

Malayan Banking Bhd, Malaysia's largest bank by assets, posts its fourth-quarter financial results.

25 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

AB INBEV-RESULTS/

Anheuser Busch InBev 2020 results

The world's largest beer maker is expected to release a mixed set of results, with strength in the United States and Brazil offset by weakness in Europe, China, South Korea and South Africa due to coronavirus restrictions and stimulus efforts.

25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

ASTONMARTIN-RESULTS/

Aston Martin's 2020 results

British carmaker Aston Martin posts results for 2020, when it changed CEO and brought in a billionaire investor to turn around its ailing performance.

25 Feb 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

CDPQ-RESULTS/

Canada's second-largest pension fund reports financial results for 2020

Canada's second-largest pension fund, Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec, reports financial results for 2020.

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/KUWAIT

Kuwait sovereign wealth fund comments on post-Brexit London in interview with Reuters

25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VECTOR-IMMUNITY (PIX)

Astra, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become yearly routine

Vaccines from AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Institute and Johnson & Johnson fight the coronavirus with another virus, leaving scientists concerned the shots may lose potency if annual inoculations become necessary to fight against variants.

25 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/CONFERENCES-MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley chief financial officer speaks at virtual investor conference

Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan will speak at the virtual Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum. 25 Feb 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/GEORGE

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President George speaks on economic outlook

Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George speaks on the economic and monetary policy outlook before virtual Top Producer Summit hosted by Farm Journal Media

25 Feb 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-POLITICS/THAILAND (TV)

Thai foreign ministry holds weekly briefing

Thai foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat holds a weekly virtual news briefing. We will look out for comments on visit to Bangkok by a Myanmar military-appointed foreign minister and scrapping of a proposed trip to Myanmar by Indonesia's foreign minister.

25 Feb 23:30 ET / 04:30 GMT

MYANMAR-POLITICS/JOURNALISTS (PIX) (TV)

Myanmar: The revolution will be Facebook-lived

The story of anti-coup protests is being shaped for Myanmar and the world by journalists and citizens streaming themselves on Facebook Live and sharing snippets of video and pictures as established media come under new pressures.

25 Feb

CHINA-PARLIAMENT/

What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament

Thousands of Chinese delegates from across the country will gather in Beijing next week for the annual meeting of parliament, where China will announce goals for 2021 as well as its next five-year plan for economic development. Here's what to expect.

25 Feb

MYANMAR-POLITICS/WORKERS (PIX)

Salaries uncertain as payday approaches in troubled Myanmar

The day the military seized power in Myanmar three weeks ago, Phyu delved into her company's emergency funds and gave her staff an advance on their monthly salaries. She saw trouble ahead then, but isn't sure how she'll make their salaries when payday comes on Friday. A cloud is hanging over Myanmar's fragile economy, with businesses paralysed and banks in disarray as protests and civil disobedience aimed at pressuring the junta to give way nudge the country closer towards a breakdown.

25 Feb

APEC-NEWZEALAND/

APEC 2021 finance deputies meeting

Deputy Finance Ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet in preparation for APEC Summit in New Zealand.

25 Feb

BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Senate expected to approve pandemic assistance for poor Brazilian

Brazil's Senate is expected to approve pandemic assistance bill to help an estimated 40 million poor Brazilian whose incomes have been hurt by coronavirus lockdowns. The reported 250 reais a month.stipend for March through June would cost the Treasury 40 billion reais.

25 Feb

GREECE-ABUSE/PARLIAMENT

Greek party leaders discuss abuse revelations in arts in parliament debate

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and opposition leaders discuss revelations of abuse in arts and sports in parliament. The issue has come to the fore after Greek police on Saturday detained a prominent theatre director on charges of rape, the latest twist in the unfolding "MeToo" saga shaking the country's arts establishment.

25 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/REPUBLICANS

U.S. Republicans seek unity against Biden policies as Trump returns to spotlight

After weeks of infighting about Donald Trump's future with the Republican Party, GOP leaders in the U.S. Congress face an opportunity in the coming days to unify around a common enemy: President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

25 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-GERMANY (PIX) (TV)

Feature on Navalny's time in Germany

In Germany's Black Forest, Putin critic Navalny gathered strength and resolve

25 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/SYRIAN-CANDIDATE (PIX)

Syrian refugee sets sights on seat in German parliament

Interview with Syrian migrant Tareq Alaows, who arrived in Germany in 2015 and is running for the Greens in the western state of NRW in September's federal election.

25 Feb 09:45 ET / 14:45 GMT

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-SWIMMING/LEDECKY

Olympics-Swimming champion Katie Ledecky discusses preparations for Tokyo Games

Five-times gold medallist swimmer Katie Ledecky sits down with Reuters to discuss her expectations for this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

25 Feb

OLYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 to release torch relay guildelines

The Tokyo 2020 organising committee announces guildelines for torch relay, including coronavirus measures for runners and spectators. The torch relay will begin on March 25.

25 Feb

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-QUARANTINE (PIX) (TV)

UK hotel quarantine scheme continues for arrivals from "red list" nations

UK introduces hotel quarantine programme for arrivals from a "red list" of 30 countries, including South Africa and Brazil.

25 Feb

KAZAKHSTAN-ENVIRONMENT/GLACIER (PIX) (TV)

Pandemic, global warming attract crowds to dwindling Tian Shan glaciers

Kept in their home country by border closures, Kazakhs are rediscovering the beauty of their own country and flocking to the magnificent glaciers of the Tian Shan mountain range which are likely to disappear this century due to global warming. However, thawing glaciers also pose risks to visitors and to the Central Asian nation's biggest city located nearby.

25 Feb

BRITAIN-ENVIRONMENT/ZERO-WASTE (PIX) (TV)

Beyond recycling: businesses look to fulfil demand for zero waste lifestyles

Beyond recycling: London businesses look to fulfil demand for zero waste lifestyles.

25 Feb 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/EU-CEOS (TV)

EU health and industry chiefs debate COVID-19 vaccines with pharma CEOs

European lawmakers debate how to increase capacity and improve delivery of COVID-19 vaccines with CEOs of Astrazeneca, Moderna, Curevac, Novavax and representatives from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Sanofi and EU Commissioners Thierry Breton and Stella Kyriakides.

25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Golden Globes preview

A look at what to expect from the Golden Globe awards ceremony, the first big show in the pandemic era Hollywood awards season

25 Feb

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

FILM-BILLIE HOLIDAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Billie Holiday's career reexamined in new movie starring Andra Day

Billie Holiday's civil rights activism is put under the spotlight in new film, which hopes to rewrite her history.

25 Feb 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RELIGION

RELIGION-PURIM/ISRAEL (PIX)

Purim

Israelis celebrate the holiday of Purim

25 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

KENYA-POLICE/

Kenyan court to rule on police culpability in death of British aristocrat

A Mombasa court on Thursday is set to rule on the culpability of four Kenyan police officers in the death of Alexander Monson, a British aristocrat who died in 2012 of head injuries while in police detention. The high-profile case has become a litmus test of accountability for Kenya's security services.

25 Feb 01:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

USA-WEATHER/TEXAS-INSECURITY (PIX)

Poorer Texans already had trouble paying energy bills - then came the storm

Cleopatra Mancha had already lost her job in the pandemic. Then came the Texas winter storm last week that busted pipes in her home. 25 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-WEATHER/BLACKOUT-HEARING (PIX)

Texas lawmakers kick off investigation into deadly blackouts Texas state legislators begin hearings on what caused the deadly blackouts that killed dozens and left up to 4.3 million people without power or heat during extreme cold weather. Five directors of the state's electric grid operator resigned ahead of the hearing.

25 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT