REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-WHO-CHINA/

WHO team, on tightly controlled China mission, visits hospital

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - The World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of COVID-19 during a mission that has been tightly controlled by its Chinese hosts visited a hospital on Saturday in the central city of Wuhan that treated early coronavirus patients.

BRITAIN-EU-VACCINES/

UK says it expects no vaccine interruption from EU; Brussels admits Irish 'blunder'

BRUSSELS/LONDON (Reuters) - EU officials confessed on Saturday to a "blunder" in invoking Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers during a showdown with Britain over vaccines, and London said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted.

U.S.

USA-BIDEN-MASKS/

CDC orders sweeping U.S. transportation mask mandate as COVID-19 rages

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a sweeping order late Friday requiring the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation Monday as the country continues to report thousands of daily COVID-19 deaths.

USA-TRUMP-PROTESTS-ARRESTS/

'Bomb-making manuals' found in home of Proud Boy who stormed U.S. Capitol

(Reuters) - U.S. law enforcement agents found bomb-making instructions inside the home of a member of the Proud Boys right-wing extremist group who was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, prosecutors said on Friday.

BUSINESS

RETAIL-TRADING-BUBBLES-ANALYSIS/

Analysis: A tulip by another name? 'Gamestonk' and the case for investor caution

NEW YORK (Reuters) - It sounds like the start of a parable: Investors stuck inside during a pandemic begin to bid up an asset until its price becomes untethered to reality. The value soars until one day the market runs out of buyers and freezes, causing prices to plummet and some unlucky few to lose fortunes more than ten times their annual incomes in the span of a few hours.

RETAIL-TRADING-ROBINHOOD-LIABILITY-ANALYSIS/

Analysis: Robinhood and Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement, Congress

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc's user agreement is likely to protect the brokerage app from a barrage of lawsuits filed by customers after it blocked a frenzied trading rally in companies such as GameStop Corp that was fueled on social media forums.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MANK-GARY-OLDMAN/

A Minute With: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and revisiting Smiley

LONDON (Reuters) - Oscar winner Gary Oldman goes back to 1930s Hollywood in Netflix film "Mank", playing screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he pens "Citizen Kane".

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-COACHELLA/

California's Coachella music festival canceled for third time

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Coachella music festival due to be held in southern California in April 2021 was canceled on Friday by local health officials because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-WAS-BKN-PREVIEW/

Rested Durant, Nets take on slumping Wizards

The Brooklyn Nets rested Kevin Durant Friday and were still good enough to match a franchise record for points scored in a regulation game.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-BUF-NJD-RECAP/

Surging Sabres edge Devils in shootout

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and was perfect in the shootout as the host Buffalo Sabres extended their point streak to five games with a 4-3 win over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday.

