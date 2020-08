Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST

Massive blast rips through Beirut, killing 50 and injuring thousands

A huge explosion in port warehouses near central Beirut killed more than 50 people, injured over 2,750 and sent shockwaves that shattered windows, smashed masonry and shook the ground across the Lebanese capital.

USA-CHINA/DIPLOMACY

China's U.S. envoy says Beijing does not want further rise in tensions

China does not wish to see tensions between Beijing and Washington escalate further following tit-for-tat consulate closures over the past weeks, the Chinese ambassador to the United States said on Tuesday.

U.S.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CONGRESS

White House, Congress head toward new round of COVID-19 talks as pressure grows

Pressure mounted on Tuesday on congressional Democrats and the White House to reach a deal on a new round of coronavirus relief as the economy reeled from the growing financial and human toll of a pandemic that has killed more than 156,000 Americans.

USA-ELECTION/ABRAMS

Stacey Abrams warns not to expect a U.S. presidential winner on Election Night

Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams warned Americans on Tuesday not to expect to learn the winner of the White House on Election Night Nov. 3, as problems delivering and counting an expected flood of mail-in ballots could delay the result and draw a flurry of legal challenges.

BUSINESS

WALT DISNEY-RESULTS

Disney avoids pandemic disaster feared by investors

Walt Disney Co on Tuesday reported financial results that avoided the unmitigated disaster some investors feared as it eked out an adjusted profit amid the coronavirus pandemic that shut down parks, movie theaters and sporting events globally.

FORD MOTORS-CEO

New Ford CEO Farley eyes expansion into tech fields

Ford Motor Co's incoming Chief Executive Jim Farley said on Tuesday he wants to expand the automaker's operations into related technology fields, including software, fleet management and electric vehicle charging.

ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MULAN

Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming

Walt Disney Co's live-action version of "Mulan" will skip most of the world's movie theaters and go directly to its streaming platform in September, the media giant said on Tuesday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN

Nadal to skip U.S. Open due to COVID-19 concerns, entries announced

World number two Rafa Nadal confirmed on Tuesday that he will not defend his U.S. Open crown this year at Flushing Meadows as organisers released the singles entry list for the Grand Slam.

GOLF-PGACHAMP/GROUPINGS

Tiger, McIlroy and Thomas grouped together at PGA Championship

Two former world number ones will play alongside the game's freshly crowned top player when Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas go out as a group in the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park this week.

UPCOMING

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

UBER-WAYMO/LEVANDOWSKI

EXPLAINER - What's the line on taking documents when you leave a company?

A former Uber executive's sentencing over taking home a planning document and 14,000 other files from his time at Google raises questions over what's the line in terms of walking off the job with files.

4 Aug 18:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BANKS (PIX)

Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens

Britain's banks took a gloomier view than almost all their European peers in their second quarter earnings, as coronavirus fears, Brexit and low interest rates caused them to bake tougher "worst-case" scenarios into their risk models.

5 Aug 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SMALLBUSINESS

Small but mighty, a Washington florist battles back in the pandemic

The bloom is back at Lee's Flower and Card Shop in Washington's historic U Street neighborhood, with an added touch: Blue, green, yellow and white origami cranes spelling out the words "Black Lives Matter" on the storefront window. It is the most visible evidence of how Lee's Flower and Card Shop is dealing with the twin disruptions of the coronavirus pandemic and weeks of protests rooted in calls for racial justice - though it is not the only way the florist has changed.

5 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

GLOBAL-TRANSATLANTIC/

COLUMN-Not so fast on that Transatlantic switch: Mike Dolan

It was the big idea at midyear but already there's some trepidation that a Transatlantic switch from U.S. to European equities may have jumped the gun.

5 Aug 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

KINDER MORGAN-PIPELINE/ (PIX)

U.S. judge weighs request to halt to Kinder Morgan natural gas pipeline construction

A $2.3 billion pipeline proposed to carry natural gas from West Texas shale fields to the U.S. Gulf Coast faces a hearing before a federal judge in Texas on Friday. The Sierra Club environmental group has asked a court to halt construction while it pursues claims the Army Corps of Engineers did not properly conduct an environmental assessment of the project when it approved the pipeline. The line is about 80% completed.

5 Aug 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT

HUMANA-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 Humana Inc Earnings

Humana Inc is expected to report second-quarter results on Wednesday before markets open. Investor focus will be on the impact on its medical loss ratio from the pandemic and the resumption of elective surgeries. Commentary on the full-year forecast will also be looked out for.

5 Aug 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

USA-TREASURY/REFUNDING (PIX)

U.S. Treasury issues Quarterly Refunding data

5 Aug 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

ECOPETROL-RESULTS/

Colombia's Ecopetrol holds investor call about second quarter results

Colombia's state-run oil company Ecopetrol will hold a call with investors about its second quarter results.

5 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORNAVIRUS/VIETNAM (PIX)

Vietnam health ministry publishes daily coronavirus figures

Vietnam's health ministry publishes daily coronavirus figures every day at 0600 and 1800 local time.

5 Aug 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFRICA-RESPONSE

FACTBOX - What Africa is doing to fight coronavirus as it approaches a million cases

The World Health Organization has warned the new coronavirus could overwhelm strained public health systems in Africa. Here are measures some countries are taking to curb the virus as the continent approaches one million infections.

5 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UGANDA (PIX) (TV)

Uganda's tough approach curbs COVID, even as Africa nears 1 mln cases

Uganda's crumbling public hospitals, doctors' strikes and corruption scandals make its success in the fight against the new coronavirus all the more unlikely. But the nation of 42 million people has recorded fewer than 1,200 cases and just five deaths since March, a strikingly low total for such a large country. As the number of cases in Africa approaches one million, Uganda's experience shows what can be accomplished when a government with a firm grip on power acts quickly and enforces a strict lockdown. But its success came at a cost, critics say.

5 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOVERNORS

U.S. governors meet to discuss effects of uncoordinated COVID-19 responses at national convention

Governors from all states and territories will convene virtually for the Summer meeting of The National Governor's Association on August 5. They will discuss the findings of a study from MIT, which showed that a lack of coordination among states' COVID-19 responses had a negative effect on the nation's efforts to control the disease.

5 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRAZIL-THERAPIST (PIX) (TV)

A Rio respiratory therapist struggles to catch her own breath

A 33-year-old physical therapist was working at a Rio de Janeiro field hospital when she came down with COVID-19 and learned firsthand how the disease can cause lasting lung damage to young and otherwise healthy patients. She is one of many frontline health workers sounding the alarm about respiratory issues that may haunt a generation of coronavirus patients.

5 Aug

CYBER-CONFERENCE/ (PIX)

Black Hat Cybersecurity Conference in Las Vegas

Thousands of hacking experts and security professionals attend the annual Black Hat conference in Las Vegas.

5 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ECUADOR-VIOLENCE

Amid quarantine, Ecuador women speak in code to seek protection from domestic violence

Women in Ecuador have started using code phrases or emojis to seek help for domestic abuse during quarantine as many support networks are shut and months of confinement has led to a spike in physical aggression against women.

5 Aug

INDONESIA-WILDLIFE/TURTLES (PIX) (TV)

Indonesia releases endangered green turtles

Over 50 endangered green turtles rescued from poachers return to sea from the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

5 Aug

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

GULF-WORKERS/RIGHTS

Investors raise concerns about migrant workers' rights in Gulf

A group of investors is raising concerns about the treatment of migrant workers in the Gulf, warning that labour practices risk leading to abuses such as modern slavery.

5 Aug 19:01 ET / 23:01 GMT

USA-TIKTOK/TIMELINE

TIMELINE - TikTok's journey from app sensation to Trump target

Microsoft's announcement that it is in talks to purchase parts of TikTok from China's ByteDance is the latest twist in a rollercoaster two years for the short video app, which has seen its global popularity soar in tandem with growing scrutiny from overseas governments. Here is a timeline of how ByteDance's TikTok rose to global prominence and into the crosshairs of U.S.-China relations.

5 Aug

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CASUALTIES (PIX)

Global coronavirus deaths expected to exceed 700,000

The global death toll from COVID-19 are expected to surpass 700,000 this week, according to a Reuters tally, with fatalities rising in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

5 Aug

INDIA-KASHMIR/ (PIX) (TV)

Kashmir's main city blanketed with troops on key anniversary

Authorities maintained a heavy security presence with checkpoints and barbed wire strung across roads in Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on the first anniversary of the revocation of the Himalayan region's autonomy. On Aug. 5, 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government split the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two federally controlled territories and took away its special privileges, provoking anger in the region and in neighbouring Pakistan which lays claims to Kashmir.

5 Aug

WW2-ANNIVERSARY/HIROSHIMA (GRAPHIC)

In a flash, a changed world

Package of graphics including interactive story on the anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing. Includes data and graphics on testing and nuclear stockpiles.

5 Aug

SRI LANKA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Voting begins in Sri Lanka's parliamentary elections

Residents arrive and are taking safety measures, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing, as they cast their ballots for Sri Lanka's 225-member parliament.

5 Aug 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-MCCONNELL

Not in the room where it happens: Republican leader McConnell stands back in coronavirus talks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been noticeably absent from the past week of negotiations between top congressional Democrats and the Trump administrations on a next round of coronavirus relief. The chamber's top Republican on Tuesday called that a deliberate choice, after his fractious caucus disagreed over its own proposal last week.

5 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on 2020 presidential choice, Trump approval, etc.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release its latest reading of American public opinion. The survey asks respondents about their support for President Donald Trump, their choice for the 2020 presidential election, and more.

5 Aug 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-WOMEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Row over violence against women deepens Turkey's divisions

Islamists are stepping up efforts to pull Turkey out of an international accord designed to protect women, alarming campaigners against domestic violence just two weeks after the vicious murder of a woman by an ex-boyfriend caused outrage. Women are set to hold protests in Ankara and Istanbul against the efforts to revoke the Istanbul convention, a European treaty that is designed to protect women against violence.

5 Aug 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA (TV)

Former U.S. deputy attorney general testifies before Senate panel

Former U.S. Deputy Attorney Sally Yates testifies at Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

5 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

USA-CYBER/

U.S. Senate committee holds hearing on cybersecurity

U.S. Senate Energy Committee conducts hearing on federal and industry efforts "to improve collaboration on various cybersecurity and critical infrastructure protection initiatives."

5 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

RELIGION

INDIA-RELIGION/TEMPLE (PIX) (TV)

Indian PM Modi to participate in foundation laying ceremony of temple in Ayodhya

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in a foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a temple for Hindu God Ram at a site which has been contested by Hindus and Muslims in the past, at times involving violent clashes.

5 Aug 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

INDIA-RELIGION/TEMPLE-FACTS

FACTBOX-Temple construction caps India's long Ayodhya dispute

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation for a Hindu temple on a site in the country's north where a 16th century mosque was demolished nearly three decades ago, sparking riots that killed about 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.

5 Aug

SPORTS

GOLF-PGACHAMP/ (PIX) (TV)

Golf - PGA Championship - Preview

Top player interviews on the eve of round one of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco.

5 Aug

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

SLOVAKIA-CRIME/ (PIX) (TV)

CANCELLED -- Slovak court to issue verdict in trial of journalist murder

CANCELLED, MOVED TO SEPT 3 -- Court verdict expected in the case of the murder of Slovak journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancee Martina Kusnirova. The prosecutor has called for a 25-year sentence for all three suspects, while the victim's family lawyer called for life imprisonment.

5 Aug 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

ODDLY ENOUGH

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-DIAMOND (PIX) (TV)

Lockdown romances help South African diamond polishers weather pandemic

Even before the new virus triggered the COVID-19 pandemic, diamond prices and demand were weak. But some of the many small players who polish the rough diamonds that South African miners unearth say they have been pleasantly surprised by the extent of lockdown jewellery-buying as enforced proximity kindled romance and feel-good spending.

5 Aug 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/V&A REOPENING (PIX) (TV)

V&A Museum set to reopen to the public

Press call ahead of the reopening of London's V&A Museum.

5 Aug 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT