Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-POLITICS

Two killed in Mandalay city in bloodiest day of Myanmar protests

Two people were killed in Myanmar's second city Mandalay on Saturday when police and soldiers fired to disperse protests against a Feb. 1 military coup, emergency workers said, the bloodiest day in more than two weeks of demonstrations.

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny loses jail appeal, is fined for slander

MOSCOW - Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny lost his appeal on Saturday against what he said was a politically motivated decision to jail him for nearly three years, and was found guilty of slander and fined in a separate case.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER-TEXAS

Biden approves Texas disaster declaration following deadly freeze

HOUSTON - President Joe Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Texas on Saturday as the state struggles with the fallout from a winter storm that killed at least two dozen people and caused widespread blackouts and water shortages.

USA-WEATHER-HOSPITALS

Cold, lack of water overwhelm Texas hospitals more than COVID-19 did

Texas doctor Natasha Kathuria has practiced medicine in 11 countries, worked through the 2014 "Snowmageddon" storm that ground Atlanta to a halt, and survived the past year's COVID-19 pandemic crush.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-BITCOIN

Bitcoin, ether hit fresh highs

SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - Bitcoin hit a fresh high on Saturday, extending a two-month rally that took its market capitalization above $1 trillion on Friday.

CRYPTO-CURRENCY-MUSK

Bitcoin and ethereum prices 'seem high,' says Musk

Billionaire CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday the price of bitcoin and ethereum seemed high, at a time when the cryptocurrencies have hit record highs, with bitcoin crossing the $1 trillion market-capitalization threshold.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KIM-KANYE

Goodbye Kimye: Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

LOS ANGELES - Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from rapper Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

PEOPLE-MARILYN-MANSON

Marilyn Manson faces LA sheriff investigation after abuse allegations

LOS ANGELES - Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating allegations of domestic violence by rock singer Marilyn Manson, the LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement on Friday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-AUSOPEN

Osaka juggernaut rolls on to second Australian Open crown

MELBOURNE - Naomi Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing as the new queen of the women's game

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-NJD-HISCHIER

Devils' Nico Hischier, 22, named NHL's youngest captain

The New Jersey Devils named center Nico Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NIGER-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Niger holds second round of presidential election

Niger's ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum faces former president Mahamane Ousmane in the second round of the West African nation's presidential election.

21 Feb

NIGER-ELECTION/POLLS CLOSE (PIX) (TV)

Polls close and vote counting begins in presidential election

Polls close in Niger's presidential election.

21 Feb

NIGER-ELECTION/LEADERS (PIX) (TV)

Presidential candidates vote in Niger election

Ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum and former president Mahamane Ousmane vote in the second round of the presidential election.

21 Feb

NIGER-ELECTION/POLLS OPEN (PIX) (TV)

Polls open in Niger presidential election

Polls open in Niger's second round of the presidential election in which ruling party candidate Mohamed Bazoum faces former president Mahamane Ousmane.

21 Feb

RUSSIAN-POLITICS/NAVALNY-VOLKOV (TV)

Interview with close Navalny ally Leonid Volkov

Leonid Volkov, Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's chief of staff, speaks ahead of his visit to Brussels to convince policymakers to sanction Russian officials.

21 Feb 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PALESTINIANS-RIVALS (PIX) (TV)

UAE sends Covid-19 vaccines for Gaza, a move helped by Abbas rival

The United Arab Emirates sent 20,000 of the Russian Sputnik vaccines to Gaza Strip on Sunday, a move secured by President Mahmoud Abbas's rival, Mohammad Dahlan, based in the Gulf state.

21 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SERBIA-VACCINE (TV)

First batch of AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in Serbia

Serbia which through bilateral deals have secured vaccines from Russia, China and Pfizer, launched mass inoculation before the EU member states and so has vaccinated more than one million people so far.

21 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MALAYSIA-VACCINE (PIX) (TV)

First batch of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Malaysia

Malaysia is set to receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech ahead of a mass inoculation program with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and frontline workers first in line to receive the shot. The country aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million population within a year, as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs last year, recorded its worst annual performance in over two decades.

21 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-LONDON/ (PIX) (TV)

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week runs from February 19-23, showcasing 2020-2021 collections in the British capital.

21 Feb

BRITAIN-ROYALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Britain's Prince Philip remains in hospital

Queen Elizabeth's husband, Prince Philip, continues stay at London's King Edward VII Hospital.

21 Feb 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT