Latin America leads world in coronavirus cases, Reuters count shows

ASUNCION/SANTIAGO - Coronavirus cases in Latin America for the first time have surpassed the combined infections in the United States and Canada, a Reuters tally showed on Sunday, amid a surge of infections in Brazil, Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Argentina.

Spain is safe, minister insists as British quarantine move sows dismay

MADRID/LONDON - Spain is safe for tourists and Spaniards, the government insisted on Sunday after Britain abruptly imposed a two-week coronavirus quarantine on travelers returning from there, a decision that filled holidaymakers with dismay.

Florida records 9,300 new coronavirus cases, blows past New York

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Tropical Storm Hanna flattens COVID-hit Texas coast

PORT MANSFIELD, Texas - Hurricane Hanna's trail of devastation on the south Texas coast on Sunday was marked by overturned tractor-trailer trucks, downed powerlines and roofless houses still threatened by flash flooding in an area already badly hit by COVID-19 infections.

Vacation trips, easing of travel rules fuel hopes of business jet rebound

MONTREAL - A pick-up in leisure trips and easing European travel restrictions are driving demand for business jet flights this summer, fueling cautious hopes for a rebound in an industry hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, executives and forecasters said.

Bitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June

After several weeks of trading in narrow ranges, bitcoin breached $10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early June.

'Gone With The Wind' star Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

"Gone With the Wind" star Olivia de Havilland, considered the last surviving actress of the Golden Age of Hollywood, died on Sunday at the age of 104, the Hollywood Reporter said.

UK criticises Twitter, Instagram for being slow to remove rapper Wiley's posts

LONDON - British interior minister Priti Patel said on Sunday she had asked Twitter and Instagram for a full explanation of why anti-Semitic comments made by rap artist Wiley remained on the social media platforms for so long.

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

Houston Dash upset Chicago Red Stars to win NWSL Challenge Cup

The Houston Dash upset the odds to win their first National Women's Soccer League title on Sunday by beating the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 to capture the Challenge Cup.

FACTBOX: Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard's court testimony

Recap of court testimony by Heard and Depp

27 Jul

Brazilian claimants to lay out $6.3 bln UK lawsuit against BHP over dam failure

Around 200,000 Brazilian claimants, who are seeking 5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion) from Anglo-Australian miner BHP over the devastating collapse of a 2015 dam, will start laying out arguments about why the landmark lawsuit should be heard in England.

27 Jul

Gen Z pushes to change to U.S. police force from the inside

Stephanie Robinson, 23, a newly minted Black police officer in Detroit, says she has lost friends and been challenged on patrol since the death of a Black man, George Floyd, under the knee of a white police officer in May.

"They're saying, 'Are you going to be Black or be a police?' And I say, I'm Black and a police officer. I'm going to do both and do it the right way," Robinson told Reuters.

That's going to require some changes, though, she says.

27 Jul 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

POSTPONED-Colombia hosts UN biodiversity conference

Colombia will host the United Nations' biodiversity conference, where representatives from countries around the world are expected to discuss efforts to protect biodiverse habitats, among other issues.

27 Jul

Ireland to set out plans to reopen schools for all students in August

Ireland will set out its plan to reopen schools for the new term at the end of August and for the first time since they were shut down in March, that it has said will allow for the return of all students and include the hiring of additional teachers and investment in buildings.

27 Jul

Matriarchs of Canada's Haida nation defend its waters against covid risk

The matriarchs of Canada's isolated Haida nation, which saw its population nearly decimated by smallpox when it first made contact with settlers, are defending their waters in Haida Gwai as the economy reopens and brings visitors to luxury fishing lodges on the islands, also known as the Queen Charlotte Islands off Canada's Pacific coasts. The first coronavirus case was reported in the community on Saturday and it has led to tensions between the visitors, who say they are legally permitted to reopen and visit the region, and the Haida nation, who cite their rights to decide who steps on indigenous lands. British Columbia health officials are imploring visitors to stay away from the community and respect indigenous rights.

27 Jul

WHO holds briefing over corona virus outbreak (NEW TIME)

World Health Organization holds briefing on the latest worldwide developments of the coronavirus outbreak.

27 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

High stakes for Malaysia's new government in 1MDB verdict

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is set to face a pivotal test of political support this week as key ally and former premier Najib Razak hears a court verdict on corruption charges in a decision that could determine the future of the administration. A guilty verdict could weaken the ruling coalition - in which Najib's party is the biggest component - and potentially trigger snap polls. An acquittal could turn public sentiment against Muhyiddin and galvanise a fractured opposition, analysts and political sources say.

27 Jul

West African leaders hold virtual summit on Mali crisis

West Africa leaders hold virtual extraordinary summit to propose solutions to end the political crisis in Mali after five heads of state met with the government and opposition in Bamako on Thursday.

27 Jul

Philippine President Duterte delivers annual State of the Nation address at scaled-down event

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his annual State of the Nation Address minus the traditional pomp and pageantry in what is normally one of the biggest red-carpet events on the country's social calendar. An escalating coronavirus outbreak has seen a shift in venue and guest numbers slashed to just 50, who will each need to be tested for COVID-19 before attending.

27 Jul

FACTBOX-The foreign policy issues that divide Trump and Biden

President Donald Trump won election in 2016 promising to put "America First," overturn what he said were unfair trade deals and force U.S. allies to pay more toward joint defense measures. In a Nov. 3 election, he will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden, who pledges to restore U.S. global leadership and reverse many of Trump's foreign policy actions. Here's a look at their foreign policy differences:

27 Jul

Julien Assange expected to appear in UK court via videolink for extradition case management hearing

Julien Assange expected to appear in UK court via videolink for extradition case management hearing

27 Jul

POSTPONED: NAACP 111th Annual National Convention

Government officials, entertainers, authors, athletes and young leaders gather to discuss and promote solutions to the various difficulties faced by the Black Community during the 111th NAACP Annual National Convention.

27 Jul

U.S. Senate Republicans to unveil coronavirus proposal, as Friday deadline looms

U.S. Senate Republicans as early as Monday could unveil their proposal for a fresh round of coronavirus aid, including more direct payments to Americans and a partial extension of enhanced unemployment benefits. Once they do, it will kick off negotiations with Democratic leaders. Time is ticking as an enhanced unemployment benefit runs out Friday without further congressional action.

27 Jul

Belgian government meets to discuss tightening coronavirus restriction measures

Belgian PM Sophie Wilmes and government hold a national security council to discuss bringing in new restrictive measures after a spike of COVID-19 infections in the country. Meeting starts in the morning, with a news conference likely to take place early afternoon.

27 Jul 07:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

Turkish, Spanish foreign ministers hold news conference after talks in Ankara

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu meets his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya and they hold a joint news conference

27 Jul 09:15 ET / 09:15 GMT

What's at stake in the battle over unemployment benefits in Congress?

Enhanced unemployment benefits that the U.S. Congress authorized early in the coronavirus pandemic are due to expire at the end of July and thus far lawmakers have been unable to agree on a measure to extend them.

27 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Arizona race illustrates Republicans' tenuous hold on U.S. Senate majority

This year's election battle for control of the U.S. Senate could come down to five states – Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Montana and North Carolina – where Democratic challengers are already outpacing Republican incumbents in opinion polls and campaign fundraising. But nowhere are the stakes clearer than in Arizona, where Senator Martha McSally, a Republican incumbent closely aligned with the brash politics of President Donald Trump, is running behind Democratic challenger Mark Kelly for the seat once held by two giants of the Republican Party: John McCain and Barry Goldwater.

27 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

A record number of Black women are running for U.S. Congress

Joyce Elliott, an Arkansas state senator who is seeking a U.S. congressional seat in November, was only the second Black student to attend her local public high school; the first was her older sister. If she is elected in November, she will be the first Black lawmaker in Congress from Arkansas, ever. While campaigning in June, Elliott attended a demonstration against racism in White County, which is more than 90% white, and spoke to attendees in the shadow of a Confederate monument. The election this November is a "chance to change our history," she told Reuters afterward. "I really decided I needed to run because I could see a pathway to winning."

27 Jul 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper set to end

Lawyers expected to present closing speeches at Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper 27 Jul

Economic pitfalls risk cooling Egypt's hot money inflows

The threat of conflict in Libya, water security worries and a flatlining tourist sector risk upending a nascent rally in Egyptian bonds, bankers and economists say.

27 Jul

Fed has little scope to restore U.S. bond-stock divergence

The Federal Reserve's whatever-it-takes approach to stave off economic calamity has kept interest rates near zero and helped drive U.S. stocks back to pre-pandemic record levels, while weakening the usual between safe-haven U.S. Treasuries and riskier equities. Stocks and bonds moving in parallel is one of the distortion for central bankers to ponder when they meet next week.

27 Jul

Tajikistan's central bank to review monetary policy

Tajikistan's central bank to review monetary policy including refinancing rate

27 Jul

Coronavirus crisis hits European retail unevenly as shoppers stay close to home—data

The coronavirus crisis is dealing an uneven blow to stores in Europe's varied retail landscape, according to new data measuring shopper traffic. With shoppers opting to stay local, city centres are largely desolate, leaving the region's most iconic high streets - from London's West End to Berlin's Kudamm - struggling in the absence of tourists and office workers.

27 Jul 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

**POSTPONED** Bezos, Zuckerberg among big tech chief executives questioned by U.S. lawmakers in antitrust hearing

Chief executives including Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai of Google parent Alphabet and Apple's Tim Cook will make a rare appearance together before House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee as part of its probe of technology companies' dominance on digital platforms and whether existing antitrust laws and enforcement are adequate. The chief executives will testify virtually before the panel starting at noon ET.

27 Jul 10:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Pakistanis buy sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions

Pakistanis throng to cattle markets to buy sacrificial animals ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha amid coronavirus precautions. The government has asked people to wear face masks, have sanitizer at the entrance and children are not allowed to attend.

27 Jul

SPORTS

Kenya's Cheruiyot ready to hunt for glory on the track again Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot, the 1,500 metres world champion, is hoping to return to competitive running next month after a hiatus caused by the coronavirus crisis.

27 Jul 09:30 ET / 09:30 GMT