REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS

Global health officials back AstraZeneca vaccine after South Africa study rings alarm

Health officials around the world gave their backing to the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, after a study showing it had little effect against mild disease caused by the variant now spreading quickly in South Africa rang global alarm.

RUSSIA-POLITICS/NAVALNY-EU

EU expels three Russian diplomats, defends envoy's ill-starred Moscow trip

Germany, Poland and Sweden expelled three Russian diplomats in a coordinated retaliation on Monday for the expulsion of three European Union diplomats by Russia while the EU's foreign policy chief was visiting Moscow last week.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Trump's impeachment trial lawyers aim to shift blame; Democrats say he has no defense

On the eve of his impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the deadly U.S. Capitol attack, Donald Trump's lawyers on Monday denied he had encouraged the violence that they blamed on "a small group of criminals," while the Democrats who will prosecute the former president said he has no valid defense.

USA-ECONOMY/WAGES-CBO

Biden $15 minimum wage plan would cut 1.4 mln jobs in 2025 -CBO

U.S. President Joe Biden's proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by June 2025 would reduce employment by 1.4 million jobs that year and increase the U.S. budget deficit by $54 billion over the 10 years from 2021 to 2031, the Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

BUSINESS

CRYPTO-CURRENCY/TESLA

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives price to moon with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musk's electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment for cars - sending the cryptocurrency shooting higher.

USA-FED/MESTER

Fed's Mester says monetary policy will stay accommodative for 'very long time'

U.S. monetary policy will stay accommodative for a "very long time" because the economy is far from the Federal Reserve's goals for maximum employment and price stability, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said Monday.

ENTERTAINMENT

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/HALFTIME

The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super Bowl

Canadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits in front of a brightly lit cityscape evoking the theme of his newest album, "After Hours."

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SUPERBOWL/CHAMPS

Brady on playing season amid pandemic: 'like football for junkies'

Tom Brady, speaking on just two hours of sleep after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl triumph, said on Monday the COVID-19 restrictions in place during the NFL season ultimately provided him with a breeding ground for excellence.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-WHU/PREVIEW

Man Utd's Pogba out for 'few weeks' with thigh injury, says Solskjaer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be sidelined for a few weeks due to a thigh injury he sustained during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Everton, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Monday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

LUNAR-NEWYEAR/MALAYSIA-LION DANCE (PIX) (TV)

Malaysia's lion dance troupe expect a bleak year of Ox

Lunar New Year should have been the busiest time of the year for lion and dragon dancers when people hire them to perform as part of the tradition, but due to a nationwide lockdown in Malaysia, the troupes are out of business this year.

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

TURKEY-GULF/

Turkish foreign minister visits Kuwait, Oman, Qatar

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu travels to Kuwait, Oman and Qatar to meet officials on a trip which comes after Gulf leaders moved to end a regional dispute with Qatar.

9 Feb

MYANMAR-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Outwatching Myanmar protests against military coup

Outwatching for protests across Myanmar. Calls to join protests and to back a campaign of civil disobedience have grown louder and more organized since last week's coup, which drew widespread international condemnation.

9 Feb

PALESTINIANS-POLITICS/ELECTION

Egypt hosting leaders of Palestinian factions for discussions to ease path to elections

Fatah, Hamas and other Palestinian factions are holding talks in Cairo to discuss measures to bring about the first elections in 15 years. The talks are due to last until Wednesday.

9 Feb

UN-LATAM/ (TV)

UN refugee head on challenges of regional migration in Latin America

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi will speak to Reuters in Bogota about regional migration issues, touching on Colombia's decision to grant regular immigration status to all Venezuelans in its territory, and potential new mass migrations to the United States from Central America.

9 Feb

HUNGARY-HIKING/TRAIL (PIX) (TV)

Thousands hit Hungary's legendary hiking trail to beat coronavirus blues

As the pandemic hit, thousands of Hungarians set out on the famous hiking trail in Hungary, the National Blue Trail. It was featured by National Geographic in 2020 among the best trips to take in the world. Meandering about 700 miles from the western border with Austria, to the northeast, the Blue Trail originated in 1938 and was recognized as Europe's first long-distance trail. Over 20,000 people set out on the trail, close to double the number in 2019, as hiking helps overcome coronavirus fears amid the lockdown.

9 Feb

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-CONSTITUTION

EXPLAINER-Is Trump's post-presidency impeachment trial constitutional?

The upcoming second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, focusing on a charge of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his followers, has prompted a debate over whether the proceeding is constitutional. Some legal experts have said it is appropriate to hold the trial after Trump has left office, but there is no clear answer in the U.S. Constitution and no court has ruled on the issue.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT-SENATORS (PIX)

FACTBOX-Five Republicans to watch during Trump's impeachment trial

Donald Trump's second impeachment trial will open with a vote on the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president who has left office. A look at the five Senate Republicans who voted last month that the U.S. Constitution does allow for post-office impeachment trials.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-FOREIGN/YEMEN-MYANMAR

EU's top diplomat Borrell discuss the latest developments in Yemen and Myanmar

High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell debates the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the military coup in Myanmar with European lawmakers.

9 Feb 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES

Philippines holds national simulation activity for COVID-19 vaccines

Philippines' health ministry and coronavirus task force officials hold national simulation activity and news conference ahead of the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines this month.

9 Feb 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HONGKONG (TV)

Hong Kong leader speaks in weekly news briefing

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a weekly news briefing, where she is expected to focus on the government's effort to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

9 Feb 20:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-CHINA (PIX) (TV)

WHO experts hold a press conference following their Wuhan investigation

A team of investigators working on behalf of the World Health Organisation are expected to hold a news conference in Wuhan after the team finished its visits to hospitals, research facilities and the seafood market where the first outbreak was identified. The team is expected to leave Wuhan by Thursday before their 28-day visas expire.

9 Feb

BRITAIN-WEATHER/ (PIX) (TV)

Storm Darcy hits parts of the country Snow covers large areas of the UK as Storm Darcy hits the UK

9 Feb

EMIRATES-MARS/ (TV)

UAE Hope Probe reaches Mars orbit

The UAE's Hope Probe, the first Arab mission to Mars, is set to lock into the planet's orbit and begin sending back data about the planet's climate. People will also gather in Burj Park at the foot of Burj Khalifa to watch on a large screen the Hope Probe lock in to Mars' orbit.

9 Feb

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOUTHKOREA (PIX) (TV)

S.Korea holds COVID-19 vaccination mock drill ahead of rollout

South Korea holds a COVID-19 vaccination mock drill on Tuesday as it gears up to begin inoculating healthcare workers and the elderly later this month.

9 Feb 00:00 ET / 05:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO-COVAX (TV)

Mtg of WHO COVAX Facilitation Council, w/ WHO chief, EU dep commissioner

Meeting of the facilitation council seeking to mobilise resources and political support for COVAX, including from rich nations of the G20. Co-Hosts: WHO Director-General and Pierre Delsaux, Deputy Director-General Health & Food Safety, European European Commission. Co-Chairs: Dr Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health, South Africa, and Mr Dag Ulstein, Minister of International Development, Norway.

9 Feb 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-VACCINES (PIX) (TV)

Wealthy German high-tech hub doubles as anti-vaxxer base

Christoph Hueck trained as a molecular geneticist and authored a string of immunology papers before changing careers to become a trainer of teachers for Waldorf schools. He also has no plans to take any of the vaccines being offered against the coronavirus. The 59-year-old, from one of Germany's richest and most high-tech regions, illustrates the challenge faced by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government, which is banking on mass vaccination to end a pandemic that has devastated Europe's economy.

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

HONGKONG-SECURITY/JIMMY LAI (PIX) (TV)

Hong Kong's top court delivers verdict on Jimmy Lai bail application

Hong Kong's Court of Final Appeal will decide if media tycoon Jimmy Lai can be released on bail while awaiting trial for national security related crimes. Lai, the most high-profile person charged under the national security law, is currently remanded in custody.

9 Feb 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

HP-AUTONOMY/LYNCH-EXTRADITION (PIX) (TV)

Extradition hearing for British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch

Start of British court hearing to decide if Mike Lynch, the tech billionaire who sold his data company Autonomy to Hewlett Packard, can be extradited to the United States to face criminal charges.

9 Feb 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

LEBANON-CRISIS/QATAR (PIX) (TV)

Qatar foreign minister visits Beirut to meet with President Aoun

Qatari foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is expected to visit Beirut to meet with President Michel Aoun.

9 Feb

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

PALESTINIANS-JERUSALEM/SKATEBOARDING (PIX) (TV)

High above lockdown, skateboarding the rooftops of Jerusalem's Old City

A group of young Palestinians take the streets of Jerusalem to relieve some of their daily stress through skateboarding. Most of the youth in the group learned to skateboard through YouTube due to the limited resources for Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

9 Feb

USA-RACE/FILM (PIX) (TV)

Musician Nathan Nzanga speaks about film

Young Seattle artist Nathan Nzanga, who has been writing songs to call for change and to tell his own story as an African American and as the son of immigrants from Congo, speaks about a short film that explores the themes of his music.

9 Feb

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

TURKEY-TREASURY/BOND

Turkish treasury issues sukuk with 2-year maturity

Turkey's treasury issues 2-year sukuk to banks with a semi-annual periodical rent rate of 6.95%

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

CENTENE-RESULTS/

Q4 2020 Centene Corp Earnings

Centene Corp is expected to report fourth-quarter results on Tuesday before markets open. Investor focus is to be on 2021 guidance and utilization trends.

9 Feb 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HUNGARY-CENBANK/BONDS-TENDER

Central bank bond buying auction results

9 Feb 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT